We speak with longtime women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, who represents one of the women who have accused President Trump of sexual assault, and feature an excerpt from a new documentary on her life and path-breaking legal career, called "Seeing Allred."

We speak with longtime women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, who represents one of the women who have accused President Trump of sexual assault, and feature an excerpt from a new documentary on her life and path-breaking legal career, called "Seeing Allred."

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: We're broadcasting from the Sundance Film Festival here in Park City, Utah, which has been surging with energy from the #MeToo and #Times Up movement all week. The week began with hundreds of thousands of women taking to the streets across the United States Saturday to mark the first anniversary of last year's historic Women's March protesting President Trump's inauguration. Here in Park City, Utah, protesters braved freezing temperatures and a snowstorm to take part in the Respect Rally.

It was here at Sundance two decades ago that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein allegedly assaulted actress Rose McGowan. McGowan told The New York Times in October Weinstein offered her $1 million in a hush money payment if she signed a nondisclosure agreement to not come forward with her charges that he raped her in a hotel room during the 1997 Sundance Festival.

Just last year, Weinstein was at Sundance and attended the Women's March here. Weinstein was in town promoting Jay Z's docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story about New York City teenager Kalief Browder, who committed suicide in 2015 after being sent to Rikers jail at age 16 and held for three years, much of that time in solitary confinement. Last year, I was able to speak to Jay Z about Kalief, about Rikers, until Harvey Weinstein ended the interview.

AMY GOODMAN: Do you think Rikers should be closed?

JAY Z: Oh, man. Well, if anything like that is happening, if one kid -- if that happens to one kid, any place that that can happen to any kid should be closed.

AMY GOODMAN: And your thoughts on Donald Trump and what it means for --

JAY Z: I'm not going to answer that.

AMY GOODMAN: -- or, no, what it means for mass incarceration?

HARVEY WEINSTEIN: All right, guys, that's enough. Let's go. You know what? This is a labor of love for Jay. And as a result, he's my friend. We're here to talk about that and nothing else.

AMY GOODMAN: Then, can I ask about mass incarceration?

