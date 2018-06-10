- Advertisement -

Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef and television presenter Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide. The 61-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming an episode of his CNN program "Parts Unknown."

During one episode of his show, he traveled to Gaza. In 2014, he won an award from the Muslim Public Affairs Council. In his acceptance speech, he said, "The world has visited many terrible things on the Palestinian people, none more shameful than robbing them of their basic humanity."

Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Muhammad Shehada, we want to end today's segment with the words of the celebrity chef and television presenter Anthony Bourdain. We just learned today he had died by suicide in Strasbourg, France, as he was filming one of his episodes of his very popular show Parts Unknown. He traveled to Gaza. In 2014, he won an award from the Muslim Public Affairs Council. This was his speech.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN: I was enormously grateful for the response from Palestinians, in particular, for doing what seemed to me an ordinary thing, something we do all the time: show regular people doing everyday things. ... The world has visited many terrible things on the Palestinian people, none more shameful than robbing them of their basic humanity. People are not statistics. That is all we attempted to show.

AMY GOODMAN: Those are the words of Anthony Bourdain -- again, died by suicide Friday (June 8) in Strasburg, France, as he was filming one of his episodes for Parts Unknown for CNN. I want to thank Muhammad Shehada, writer and activist from the Gaza Strip, a student of development studies at Lund University in Sweden. He writes for Haaretz, The Forward and other publications. We'll link to his pieces at democracynow.org.