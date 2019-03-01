Why workers, especially in Right to Work states, must join unions - in less than 90 seconds (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

I recently had a hero on Politics Done Right. She paid the ultimate price for attempting to organize the workers into a union.

Evette Avery is a working mother providing for her family. She has been a Teamster Union Steward at UPS, as well as, an activist for workers rights for several years. She is currently working on the most extensive and effective organizing campaign with the IAM to get union representation for Delta ramp and cargo workers. Delta recently terminated Evette after seven years in a most undeserving manner.



Why workers, especially in Right to Work states, must join unions -- in less than 90 seconds

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



"A Right to Work state is basically a right to hire and a right to fire," Evette Avery said. "You can come to work with the wrong shirt on today. And you can go out the door, and it would be just fine."

"Having a contract [being in a union], there are steps you would have to go through in order to fire an employee," Ms. Avery continued. "You have that contract in order to protect your job. So without that, in a Right to Work state, it's really a sad situation.

We go much more in-depth throughout our conversation on Politics Done Right. Watch the entire interview with Evette Avery here.