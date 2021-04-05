 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/5/21

Why no skepticism of governmental pronouncements in this time of the covid pandemic? Part II

Part II

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Dr. Fauci: Double Masking Against Mutant Coronavirus 'Just Makes Common Sense' | TODAY Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY that the apparent plateauing in coronavirus cases is .good news,. but says he doesn't think it's related to vaccine distribution.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TODAY)   Details   DMCA



The is a followup to the article, "Why no skepticism of governmental pronouncements in this time of the covid pandemic?", OPEDNEWS, January 5, 2021.

There are questions that have baffled this writer since March last year when the "shutdown" began which we've all had to endure over COVID-19. The questions: Why people seemingly followed what the government and particularly Dr Fauci said about it. Why was there no skepticism of what they were being told? After all Fauci, is part of the government. Put simply the government lies so why believe what they were telling us? Which led me to these simple questions:

If someone has lied to you would you trust them? Your government has lied to you so why would you trust them?

The answers to those questions would seem obvious. Apparently not when it came to COVID. Why? Were people scared when told millions could die? That drastic measures were necessary or else you and your family could get it and they might die? There didn't seem to be any step back, any push back, any real questioning. Why were people who would be generally skeptical of what their government said were now going along when it came to COVID? Thus my bafflement.

I thought there are so many instances of our government lying to the people. Where to begin?

Well let's consider some major examples just within this new century.

After 9/11 "Dubya" Bush declared he was launching a "global war on terror". Never mind the use of terror is a "tactic" of a weaker side against a stronger opponent. Dubya put it this way, until all terror was defeated, we would be at war with it. So a month after 9/11 He invaded Afghanistan under the guise of capturing Osama bin Laden-the supposed perpetrator-who we were told was supposedly holed up in the country and the Taliban government was protecting him. Again all a ruse with then Secretary of Defense Don Rumsfeld holding daily briefings on our military being on the trail of Osama's eventual capture. Good or bad theater holding the American people on the end of their seats but in the end no Osama.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
