

Famous quote from Einstein

(Image by Gene Hunt) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

"Facts matter not at all. Perception is everything. It's certainty." Stephen Colbert

MODIFICATION: : at the very moment this article was published, I found the following outrageous example of conflicting claims:

- Advertisement -

Here is what the NYDailyNews just published:

The Syrian army said hundreds of Islamic State fighters as well as civilians were "killed when a U.S.-led coalition airstrike hit a militant position in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

It said white smoke billowing from the area of the strike turned yellow, "most likely because of the explosion of a large warehouse containing large quantities of toxic substances." It said that the airstrike showed that militants have chemical weapons in their possession.

Opposition activist Omar Abu Laila, who is from Deir el-Zour and currently lives in Europe, denied that report. Abu Laila is with Deir Ezzor 24, an activist group that has reporters throughout the eastern province."

- Advertisement -

Here is the report from almasnarnews.com:

"DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:30 P.M.) -- The US-coalition Air Force has conducted airstrikes against ISIS positions in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, targeting a chemical depot for the terror group which resulted in the death of hundreds of militants as well as civilian, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said in an official statement.

"Yesterday between 17:30 -- 17:50 p.m., the so-called anti-ISIS coalition fighter jets struck an ISIS position in Hatla village to the east of Deir Ezzor. After the airstrike, a huge white cloud was formed --later on turned yellow -- as a result of an explosion in a chemical depot. A hug fire broke out until 22:30 p.m. Hundreds have been killed -- including civilians -- as a result of breathing toxic materials," the statement detailed.

The official statement said this incident confirms beyond any doubt that "terror groups, particularly ISIS and Jabhet al-Nusra, already own chemical weapons, and have the ability to obtain, transport, store and use such chemical agents with the help of some regional countries. This also stresses the fact that those terror groups are coordinating with its sponsors to accuse the Syrian Arab Army of using chemical weapons."

Conflicting stories: one by the Syrian military (which surely has images of the yellow smoke indicating chemicals) and the other by an anti-Assad propagandist living in Europe.

Deir Ezzor sits in the oil-rich eastern province of the same name, most of which is controlled by IS.

Abu Nour (a resident)said the people were terrified by stories of previous abductions and mass executions carried out by IS in the broader province. Omar Abu Leila, an activist from anti-Assad Deir Ezzor 24, which publishes news on the city had previously reported:

- Advertisement -

"If IS seizes regime-held neighbourhoods, it could carry out massacres. This is a huge source of concern for us." Abu Leila denies the Syrian claims, without having any evidence. Tho he has warned the people of the brutality of IS, he is denying they have chemical weapons.

kerngoldenempire.com reported recently:

"The U.S. military has conducted airstrikes against targets it believes are crucial to ISIS' chemical weapons program based on information provided by a senior ISIS operative involved in chemical weapons, several U.S. officials told CNN.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5