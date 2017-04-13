Refresh  

Why do our leaders and the media accept conflicting lies about Syria?

dale ruff
From flickr.com: Famous quote from Einstein {MID-71647}
Famous quote from Einstein
(Image by Gene Hunt)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"Facts matter not at all. Perception is everything. It's certainty." Stephen Colbert

MODIFICATION: : at the very moment this article was published, I found the following outrageous example of conflicting claims:

Here is what the NYDailyNews just published:

The Syrian army said hundreds of Islamic State fighters as well as civilians were "killed when a U.S.-led coalition airstrike hit a militant position in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

It said white smoke billowing from the area of the strike turned yellow, "most likely because of the explosion of a large warehouse containing large quantities of toxic substances." It said that the airstrike showed that militants have chemical weapons in their possession.

Opposition activist Omar Abu Laila, who is from Deir el-Zour and currently lives in Europe, denied that report. Abu Laila is with Deir Ezzor 24, an activist group that has reporters throughout the eastern province."

Here is the report from almasnarnews.com:

"DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:30 P.M.) -- The US-coalition Air Force has conducted airstrikes against ISIS positions in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, targeting a chemical depot for the terror group which resulted in the death of hundreds of militants as well as civilian, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said in an official statement.

"Yesterday between 17:30 -- 17:50 p.m., the so-called anti-ISIS coalition fighter jets struck an ISIS position in Hatla village to the east of Deir Ezzor. After the airstrike, a huge white cloud was formed --later on turned yellow -- as a result of an explosion in a chemical depot. A hug fire broke out until 22:30 p.m. Hundreds have been killed -- including civilians -- as a result of breathing toxic materials," the statement detailed.

The official statement said this incident confirms beyond any doubt that "terror groups, particularly ISIS and Jabhet al-Nusra, already own chemical weapons, and have the ability to obtain, transport, store and use such chemical agents with the help of some regional countries. This also stresses the fact that those terror groups are coordinating with its sponsors to accuse the Syrian Arab Army of using chemical weapons."

Conflicting stories: one by the Syrian military (which surely has images of the yellow smoke indicating chemicals) and the other by an anti-Assad propagandist living in Europe.

Deir Ezzor sits in the oil-rich eastern province of the same name, most of which is controlled by IS.

Abu Nour (a resident)said the people were terrified by stories of previous abductions and mass executions carried out by IS in the broader province. Omar Abu Leila, an activist from anti-Assad Deir Ezzor 24, which publishes news on the city had previously reported:

"If IS seizes regime-held neighbourhoods, it could carry out massacres. This is a huge source of concern for us." Abu Leila denies the Syrian claims, without having any evidence. Tho he has warned the people of the brutality of IS, he is denying they have chemical weapons.

kerngoldenempire.com reported recently:
"The U.S. military has conducted airstrikes against targets it believes are crucial to ISIS' chemical weapons program based on information provided by a senior ISIS operative involved in chemical weapons, several U.S. officials told CNN.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 73 articles, 4293 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Why do the media and our leaders, left and right, accept the contradictory and absurd lies promoted by the terrorists?

How do we respond to conflicting stories? How do we respond to universal deceit?

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 at 3:23:15 PM

Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3102 comments


Nice well researched essay. The questions you are raising ultimately lead to 9/11/2001. One gets the same sort of "the lady doth protest too much" overreaction raising questions about that event as did Tulsi Gabbard suggesting caution going after Assad ("she shouldn't be in congress!") Then there were the "Freedom Fries" and French wine poured down the gutter over refusal to join the "coalition of the willing". Dark times, all.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 at 4:11:36 PM

Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 73 articles, 4293 comments, 1 diaries


the Coalition of the willing included among top US allies only one: the UK.

Among the 11 original members 5 were tiny islands with a combined population of 100,000, all well paid for their willingness, tho none provided troops for the invasion. Only the UK, and Poland (a few) offered troops to invade. Costa Rica had joined and sent meds, but when they found out how they were used, they withdrew.


If we waited for the facts, there would be no war. The good news is that the public is aware that The government and the media are not to be trusted. Before we can shine light on the truth, there must be a period ("dark times) of disillusionment, which is a form of dis-illumination.


Thank you for the insight that the question of truth and accountability leads to 9/11, where even the 9/11 Commission has documented that the government lied to them, that the CIA stonewalled and withheld information, and that the report was "set up to fail." All recent wars have been based on lies, from Vietnam to Syria. When a lie so absurd it is unbelievable is told, many feel that it would be absurd that anyone thinks they could get away with such a Big Lie....and so it is believed. This is the perverse logic of the Big Lie. "That claim is so outrageous that I don't believe anyone would dare make it; therefore, it must be true.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 at 5:17:24 PM

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 73 articles, 4293 comments, 1 diaries


A four page dossier from the Trump staff justifies the act of war against Syria, despite the absence of evidence. This dossier contracts the reasons given previously by government officials:



" Trump's NSC officials contradicted what other U.S. government sources have told The New York Times and other mainstream news outlets about the Syrian government's supposed motive for launching the chemical-weapons attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.In other words, to suggest possible alternative scenarios is not evidence of a "cover-up," even if the theories are later shown to be erroneous. It is the normal process of sorting through often conflicting initial reports.

According to the earlier accounts, the Syrian government either was trying to terrorize the population in a remote rebel-controlled area or was celebrating its impunity after the Trump administration had announced that it was no longer seeking Assad's removal.

But the dossier said, "We assess that Damascus launched this chemical attack in response to an opposition offensive in northern Hamah Province that threatened key infrastructure." Although Khan Sheikhoun was not near the fighting, the dossier presented the town as an area of support for the offensive." mintpressnews

Note that they are not presenting evidence but "assessments" which are little else but opinions and claims.

mintpress continues citing experts: "U.S. military intelligence officials in the Middle East that they, too, shared the belief that the poison gas may have resulted from a conventional bombing raid that ruptured containers stored by the rebels, who -- in Idlib province -- are dominated by Al Qaeda's affiliate and its allies.

Those reports were cited by former U.S. intelligence officials, including more than two dozen who produced a memo to President Trump urging him to undertake a careful investigation of the incident before letting this crisis exacerbate U.S.-Russia relations.

The memo said "our U.S. Army contacts in the area" were disputing the official story of a chemical weapons attack. "Instead, a Syrian aircraft bombed an al-Qaeda-in-Syria ammunition depot that turned out to be full of noxious chemicals and a strong wind blew the chemical-laden cloud over a nearby village where many consequently died,"

If we waited for the facts, there would be no wars. War must always be a rush to get ahead of the facts.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 at 5:33:28 PM

