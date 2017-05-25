- Advertisement -

In this essay, I explore the half-buried history of the creation of the CIA, the muscle of the Deep State whose heart beats to keep alive the predatory grasp of Wall St.



.Glorious Victory., Diego Rivera

(Image by elycefeliz) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The great irony of this history is that the man most responsible for creating the Deep State is honored today as a "decent" man who warned us of the dangers of the Military/Industrial Complex, while creating a secret army disguised by the mantle of intelligence gathering and who threatened both the Soviet Union and China with nuclear war unless they submitted to his demands, after building up the US nuclear arsenal to back up these threats.

This history takes us beneath the myth of "I Like Ike". I once liked him before I learned the real history behind his Lorelei propaganda tunes. Stripping away the mythology, we find the intensification of the Cold War that Truman started when he nuked two Japanese cities after Japan (as Eisenhower and all the top brass told Truman) had sued for peace and was no longer able to fight. We also find the nuclear arms race that since the late 40's has created the nightmare (I literally grew up with nightly nightmares about a nuclear attack and at age 10 joined a civil observation mission which scanned the skies of my remote desert town for signs of Commie aircraft) that we call, hoping that all nuclear powers will always have rational leaders, MAD, or Mutually Assured Destruction. It would take only one mad leader, and the world today has several, to make of MAD an illusion. Today, there are two leaders who have threatened to use nuclear weapons in a first strike: Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump.

But the doctrine of a first strike (after Truman's war crimes) goes back to the beloved general and President, Dwight Eisenhower. This essay will trace the parallel creation of the Deep State (or Shadow Government) and the rise of the Doctrine of First Strike of Nuclear weapons.

- Advertisement -

When Eisenhower ran for President, having told Truman that nuking Japan was militarily unjustified and a huge mistake, he ran as a peace candidate. Like Donald Trump, who also put on the peace mantle, he hid beneath his costume a plan to cut conventional defense by replacing it with nuclear weapons and using them to bully our "enemies," which under the Eisenhower Doctrine were not only the Communist nations but any nation that dared declare itself neutral ("swimming between two reefs") or independent.

The nuclear build up under Eisenhower, disguised as a reduction in defense spending (spending did go down as nuclear production skyrocketed), was used to threaten China and the Soviet Union, and the Deep State, under the Dulles brothers, whom Eisenhower selected to create the modern CIA as a paramilitary force used to assassinate and conduct covert wars, and to design US policy of hegemony backed up by nuclear superiority, thus became the secret muscle behind the heartbeat not only of US domination but of the Wall St interests that the Dulles brothers represented.



Wall Street HDR

(Image by patrickhashley) Permission Details DMCA



Thus the Deep State, rooted in the desire to conduct secret wars to protect US corporate interests, was backed up by the buildup of nuclear capacity which was used to intimidate the other major powers that were seen, despite evidence to the contrary, as threats to US security. What was really at stake was not the national security of the US but the corporate interests of Wall St, Big Oil, and the Military/Intelligence/Industrial Complex that Eisenhower is famous for having warned us about. The truth is, he created both the doctrine of opposition to all alternatives to capitalistic rule and US control and the nuclear muscle to support it, as the sinews of the Deep State, anchored in the Dulles CIA, to protect US hegemony and, to identify it in economic terms, US financial and corporate interests.

David Kinzer's book The Brothers chronicles the rise of the CIA and the Eisenhower Doctrine, as the muscle and brain of the Deep State, in the ascent of Allen Dulles as the man who transformed the CIA from an intelligence agency into an independent paramilitary force and his brother John, who became Secretary of State and designed the Cold War strategy of containment of Communism with both covert operations to overthrow neutral nations and the nuclear buildup to bully the China and the USSR, neither of which, historians have now revealed, was a threat to the US but rather to the dream of world domination by the Masters of the Universe located on Wall Street, which is where the Dulles brothers both came from.

Part I: The nuclear build-up under Eisenhower

- Advertisement -

Eisenhower served from 1953 to 1961. During this time, the US traded conventional weapons for nuclear. NTI reports: "When the mega tonnage or explosive power of the U.S. arsenal peaked in 1960, it was equivalent to 1,366,000 Hiroshima-sized bombs (the "Little Boy" bomb dropped on Hiroshima had a yield of 15 kilotons or 15,000 tons of TNT equivalents). Today's operational stockpile, although significantly smaller, contains the explosive equivalent of more than 91,500 Hiroshima-sized bombs."

The nuclear arsenal that Eisenhower created, under the guise of "reducing defense spending" was 150 times more lethal than today's arsenal, which was recently reduced by the Clinton/Obama new Start Treaty with Russia.

"A 2014 report published in the journal Earth's Future found that even a regional war of 100 nuclear detonations would produce 5 teragrams of black soot (that's 5,000,000,000 kg!) that would rise up to Earth's stratosphere and block sunlight. This would produce a sudden drop in global temperatures that could last longer than 25 years and temporarily destroy much of the Earth's protective ozone layer. This could also cause as much as an 80% increase in UV radiation on Earth's surface and destroy both land and sea-based ecosystems, potentially leading to global nuclear famine."

Under Eisenhower's buildup, the US had nearly 30,000 operational nukes, the number needed to make the earth uninhabitable 300 times. This monster of destruction was then used for nuclear blackmail, Eisenhower's strategy of threatening Russia and China to submit to US demands ( wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_arms_race).

In those countries where nuclear blackmail was not strategically viable, the Eisenhower Doctrine, which was in essence a plan for US global domination, used the CIA to conduct assassinations, economic sabotage, and to fund proxy armies to take down elected leaders, neutral regimes, and independent governments, in the process causing millions of deaths.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4