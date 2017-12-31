Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Who Really Defeated ISIS?

From flickr.com: Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, painted portrait {MID-220059}
Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, painted portrait
(Image by Abode of Chaos)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Who defeated the Islamic State In Syria?

Before answering that question. What is the ISIS? Can the public overcome its chronic amnesia and think back to the sudden appearance of ISIS dressed in brand new black uniforms, gleaming white NIKE's and driving Toyota trunks? They seemed to appear out of nowhere in 2014. ISIS looked as if it were a mirage when it appeared, or more likely a CIA staged scene from Hollywood.

No sooner had ISIS appeared than it went on a head chopping binge that repulsed and frightened the US public. Washington officials, including Secretary of State John Kerry rang the alarm that this hoard of Islamic crazies wanted to invade the US and "kill us all". A well-compliant mainstream media swallowed Washington's script and regurgitated it to frighten a US public. The public gave its silent consent for more war really aimed at Bashar al-Assad.

The next question is who created ISIS? ISIS "can trace its roots back to the late Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, a Jordanian. In 2004, a year after the US-led invasion of Iraq, Zarqawi pledged allegiance to Osama Bin Laden and formed al-Qaeda in Iraq" [ BBC News December 2, 2016 ]. Al-Qaeda in Iraq did not exist until after the US invasion by the Bush-Cheney administration.

The US invasion of Iraq was based on pure unadulterated lies that Saddam Hussein supported al-Qaeda, was involved in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US and had weapons of mass destruction. Al-Qaeda in Iraq was predictable blowback, resistance against a US illegal invasion. Bush who admitted that he creates his own reality, had hallucinations of a grateful Iraqi people, who had just been bombed back to the Stone Age with Shock and Awe, throwing kisses and flowers at the US expeditionary force as liberators.

Then came the failed Surge in 2007 [ The Nation], when the US allied with Sunnis to defeat the remnants of the Iraqi Ba'ath Party, which was an Arab Nationalist Party neither Sunni nor Shia. The cynical sponsoring and siding with radical Islam goes back to the British "Great Game" of the early 1900's. It was the British double-dealing with both Sunnis and Shias to supplant the Ottoman Empire, and turn Sunni against Shia to divide and conquer Southwest Asia. It is the story of Lawrence of Arabia, Winston Churchill and World War One.

One could then pick up the story after World War Two when the US was opposing Arab anti-colonial nationalism and communism during the Cold War. It was the "Grand Chessboard" strategist Zbigniew Brzezinski who convinced Jimmy Carter in 1980's to back the Islamic radical mujahideen mercenaries and destroy Afghanistan in order to lure the Soviet Union into a Vietnam-type trap. Brzezinski was so proud of his success that he would later rhetorically ask to his shame, which is more important "Some stirred-up Moslems" or winning the Cold War.

If Brzezinski was so clever he would have learned from the British early 1900's Southwest Asia super spy Gertrude Bell. As she would later say, the British Empire encouraging and sponsoring of radical Islam backfired into a big failure. But the US does not know history, even its own history of repeated blunders of encouraging and sponsoring radical Islam against Arab anti-colonial nationalism.

So instead the US enlisted the most radical right-wing fascist regime in the history of the world, the Absolute Monarchy of Saudi Arabia to bankroll Sunnis against Arab nationalism. They gladly funded US regime change projects against secular Arab states. The US flush with cash from the Saudis went about encouraging, training and paying mercenaries from all over Southwest Asia to overthrow Bashar al-Assad. Assad did not share the US role as the world leader of capitalist globalization. Instead Assad was using Syria's wealth for the benefit of the Syrian people, just as Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi. " Assad must go", chanted Obama, Clinton, Kerry and Saudi Wahhabis. To the US it did not matter how many Syrians, Libyan or Iraqis died. As Madeleine Albright had said, "500,000 dead Iraqi children are worth it".

It was the US and its allies the Absolute Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States that created ISIS. Mercenaries from all over the Muslim world were recruited and even supported with their own air force, the United States Airforce. The mainstream media gave the US the cover story the US was backing "well-vetted moderate ['Jeffersonian democrats' really] Islamists". The mainstream media are criminal coconspirators for spreading war propaganda, the Guardian being one of the worst offenders, with a few rare exceptions, such as Trevor Timm's reporting.

Now with the ringing in of the 2018 New Year, we can expect the US to be patting itself on the back for defeating ISIS in 2017 . The real story is that it was Assad, Russia, Hezbollah and Iran that defeated ISIS (so far). For those without amnesia they may remember back to when Russia released videos of endless convoys of black-market ISIS oil tankers heading into Turkey. ISIS was partially funding itself with stolen oil and enriching black marketeers of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Somehow, the US with all of its technology and thousands of bombing missions in Syria never saw all those tankers. Nor could they find ISIS fighters, so instead they bombed the Syrian army. The US only saw what it wanted to see and what it wanted to bomb. It was not ISIS. Here are the videos of Russian jets taking out ISIS oil tankers:

Russian jets bomb ISIS oil tankers in Syria (Click HERE).

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 3   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. All of his articles and comments are his own, and are not the responsibility of, or speak for the editorial opinion of anyone but (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

  New Content

As long as the US wars of empire continue, as long as the US wants to rule the world as the self-appointed leader of global capitalism and exploitation, and as long as the killing of millions goes on, then progressives can forget about civil liberties, the Bill of Rights and "free college" at home.

The US has no money for universal healthcare, education, anti-poverty programs and taking care of the elderly. North Korea does, but the US doesn't. Cuba does, but the US doesn't. Iraq, Libya and Syria did, but they don't anymore.

Capitalism and globalism has no room for social programs. We must keep feeding corporate profits, the military industrial complex and giving tax cuts to the wealthy. People can die waiting for it to trickle down.

P.S. Don't forget to contribute to OEN so we can keep adding straws to the camel's back of capitalism. One day, maybe not in our lifetime it will break.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 10:23:07 PM

Mohammad Ala

Thanks David for this post.

There were people who knew ISIS and guessed who was behind them based on false information spread by controlled media. Now we know who was behind ISIS and WHY it was created to cause mayhem in West Asia for UK/USA to justify sending troops and increase military spending.

ISIS caused mayhem, killed many innocent people, and yes, it was defeated.

Another organization similar to ISIS will be created to confuse the public so that military expenditure will be kept up. Sad state of affairs.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 10:48:10 PM

David William Pear

Much thanks. I hope to return to Southwest Asia in 2018. Trump has created a far reaching disaster with his stupid decision about Jerusalem. A terrible escalation of the conflict. The only positive is that the façade of the US as an honest broker is demolished. That may be a vacuum for another source of diplomacy to fill.

Yes, I know it is premature to declare ISIS defeated. The US never gives up. It bides its time, waiting for the next opportunity.

Best regards,

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 11:08:44 PM

K V Ramani

The US never wanted the ISIS defeated. Why would it do that to its own highly useful shape-changing mercenary army?

I don't foresee the US backing off from the course it has set for itself. Power is grasped eagerly but seldom relinquished willingly. While we may or may not have a major war in 2018, it is almost a certainty the US will keep lighting up the fire in a multitude of killing fields. There seems no particular aim to these wars except to keep it up out of sheer force of habit as it were. I have long felt it can end only when war comes to the American soil in all its ugliness and brutality. I am not so sure now if it will end even then.

A couple of weeks ago, I went to the annual book fair here. Browsing through the History section, I was struck by the fact the vast majority of the collection was on wars. From Julius Caesar and Genghis Khan to the World Wars and Vietnam to Iraq and Syria, it is as if the history of human civilization is a litany of wars. Our enduring accomplishments -- the Pyramids, the Parthenon, Machu Picchu, the Great Wall, the Taj and more -- found no place in the History section. Those books were shunted away elsewhere under Architecture, Wonders of the World, etc.

We as a species seem incapable of evolving to the point where war ceases to be glorified. Many people look upon the ongoing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics revolution with fear, calling it a death wish of humans. Perhaps it is the opposite. We might be creating a superior species because we want someone else to stop us from annihilating ourselves. Prescient as he was in so many ways, Isaac Asimov created the character of R Daneel Olivaw, a humanoid robot indistinguishable from a natural human. It is Daneel who came up with the Zeroth Law of Robotics -- "A robot may not harm humanity, or through inaction, allow humanity to come to harm". Daneel's time has come...

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 1:12:36 AM

David William Pear

Us humans are fascinated with war. If gives one a chance to travel the world. Go to interesting places. Meet strange people and kill them....old military joke. Jokes have a way of containing truth that one would rather not speak about honestly.

I guess they didn't have a porno section re the book fair you attended. People just don't read much anymore. Once the sex robots are mass produced so that the price is in easy reach of the masses, people will likely stop using their computers, too.

No, the US is not about to give up war anytime soon. Besides the adventure and thrill of war it is just too damn profitable. How many other products have that degree of built in obsolescence? Nothing like single use products to keep the customers coming back. The only risk is that they might run out of customers some day.

On the pro side of war it is a great way to learn history. My recent interest in the Korean war has fascinated me. It is just amazing how much of US history is invested in that tiny little country, the land bridge to Asia. Manifest Destiny, US colonialism, Formosa, China, Russo-Japanese War, Japanese expansionism, Korean collaborators, WW2, the brutality of the Korean War itself, the US 'colonization' of South Korea, the Cold War, containment, and now the New Cold War and confrontation with China. Even the only US invasion of Russia was on the border with Korea (Vadivostok), not Europe. The fait of the human race may hinge on Korea. I left out the US bargain with Japan over the Philippines.

I have been waiting to see if someone is going to tell me that the Mission Accomplished statement about the defeat of ISIS is premature. I left in a hedge, because I will bet donuts to dollars that we have not seen the last reincarnation of ISIS.

Cheers.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 2:12:57 AM

K V Ramani

Porn? What do you think the History section was about?!

You are right about the decline in reading habits. I recently helped edit a couple of reports on Generation Y and Z, young people in their mid-teens to mid-thirties. Forget about reading books and articles, these youngsters can't even stomach Whatsapp messages more than a few lines. They simply delete them or send back a rude dismissal, TLTR (too long to read)!

Which makes me shake my head at China's latest and biggest, the massive futuristic Tianjin Binhai Library outside Beijing. Maybe it will be called the Tianjin Binhai Museum of Forgotten Skills in ten years!

Oh well, not a great way to start the new year. Let me lighten it up for you and others here with the humor pieces below:

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 3:19:41 AM

BFalcon

"So instead the US enlisted the most radical right-wing fascist regime in the history of the world, the Absolute Monarchy of Saudi Arabia to bankroll Sunnis against Arab nationalism"

is very wrong, my friend.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 2:56:59 AM

