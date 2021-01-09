When The Illusion Fails

I have long pointed out that we in this nation have never had democracy rather the illusion. I have further noted that the two arms of the one political system were created to maintain the illusion, the supremacy of the power hierarchy. The outcome of the insurrection in DC did not end the illusion. Those who truly own our politicians still do and that one arm of the political apparatus seems to have won over the other simply helps hold the illusion in place.

The point of this piece is to focus our attention on 'what if' the insurrection had succeeded in overthrowing an election and thereby voiding the will of the electorate? Then, wherein lies the illusion when the will of the peopleis reduced to a few politicians.

I hope it is understood that democratic process does not produce forty million food insecure Americans announced coincidental with the Dow Jones Index hitting 30,000 or co-exist with eight guys holding more wealth than half of the rest of us. We would not freely, democratically create this horrific disparity. However, politicians controlled by the true power hierarchy are directed to enact laws making legal these outcomes. Our controllers have held this illusion in place for a long, long time so clearly they value its purpose and function. Our controllers require remarkable acquience from us all to maintain this obvious deceit-240 years-and it has worked well for them

Still, what will be our life experience if (when) the illusion can no longer be held in place. (no, I am not cheering for illusion). The illusion ends when elections are overturned or when we 'see' the illusion. When this happens do the gloves come off? Can our controllers keep us muddled sufficient to maintain business as usual. I believe that virtually real (even to bone-heads) control measures will be instituted to supplant meaningful election outcomes provided by all the voters. This will require ever more restrictive control and some level of chaos will ensue. Our controllers -government?- will offer us the choice of ceding all our power to them for the promise to end the pain.

So far in this piece you have read little about where our power lies and there is good and obvious reason for this. After all we are born, live and die within an illusion. Today our controllers have reduce our collective view of 'our' existence to a tiny viewing port consisting of all Trump, all covid, all vaccine and that's all. Last, enough of us, not all, must stand forth and proclaim our responsibility to ourselves our fellow humans and the planet. This is where hope lies. We must choose a better future. It is this or descend again into another thousand years of victim consciousness and abuse of ourselves and the planet. Do know that like attracts like and the positive choice you make 'will' draw positive help--believe in the possibilities of the better.

We can do this......

Don Scotten

