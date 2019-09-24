 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech   

What is Global Dimming and Why Does it Matter?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 1198
Message Daniel Geery
Become a Fan
  (68 fans)


Global Dimming - The Aerosol Masking Effect Original: vimeo.com/138779240 2005 BBC Documentary Global Dimming - The Cause of Contrails & Chemtrails.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tim Bob)   Details   DMCA

This phenomenon has been known about for some time, though the magnitude of it is at long last well known to many--actually too few and too late, I fear. Guy McPherson allows others to explain it well enough. I recall discussing it in an interview I did with him, and digging up an older video that he couldn't seem to find at the time. But this goes far beyond the smaller clip I somehow dug up, and more clearly explains the problem, or seemingly paradox (the former being solvable, the latter more like death, as in unsolvable) and dire implications.

Much hoopla out there about Greta, who I am thankful for (evidently along with George Soros, her main sponsor near as I can tell). But it is these kinds of physical realities that make all else meaningless, in terms of "protest." The specific problems, not to mention the systemic ones, are not even addressed by the IPCC or the Green New Deal, nor even "institutionalized climatologists." But the video speaks for itself and I post it for interested parties to ponder.

(Article changed on September 24, 2019 at 17:14)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Living on Sunshine, Underground & Off the Grid.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 