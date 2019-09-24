What is Global Dimming and Why Does it Matter?



Global Dimming - The Aerosol Masking Effect Original: vimeo.com/138779240 2005 BBC Documentary Global Dimming - The Cause of Contrails & Chemtrails.

This phenomenon has been known about for some time, though the magnitude of it is at long last well known to many--actually too few and too late, I fear. Guy McPherson allows others to explain it well enough. I recall discussing it in an interview I did with him, and digging up an older video that he couldn't seem to find at the time. But this goes far beyond the smaller clip I somehow dug up, and more clearly explains the problem, or seemingly paradox (the former being solvable, the latter more like death, as in unsolvable) and dire implications.

Much hoopla out there about Greta, who I am thankful for (evidently along with George Soros, her main sponsor near as I can tell). But it is these kinds of physical realities that make all else meaningless, in terms of "protest." The specific problems, not to mention the systemic ones, are not even addressed by the IPCC or the Green New Deal, nor even "institutionalized climatologists." But the video speaks for itself and I post it for interested parties to ponder.

