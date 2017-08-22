Power of Story
Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Debbie Lusignan
(Image by Debbie Lusignan)

Our country has been taken over. This happened just recently, reaching its long-evident culmination in the last few days, with absolute certainty, as near as I can tell [Yes, I'd love to be proved wrong!]. Donald Trump has turned the reins of the country over to the military. I find this horrifying, yet see no way out. However, when you are walking towards a cliff and note that you are about to head over it, the logical option is to step back a few paces, study and evaluate situation as carefully as possible before moving in another direction. [PLEASE NOTE: The actual video I'm trying to post with this article has the link for it below. dg]

We are fighting at least eight wars and pushing for more, for absolutely no reason other than global geopolitical control and whatever resources we want from anyone for any reason, while at the same time keeping the military-industrial banking complex running and its wheels well greased. This is happening in real time before our eyes.

Donald Trump claimed throughout his campaign not to want more war. He may have hinted at a few things to the contrary, but overall it seems clear that he was not eager to reignite the Cold War, or start a Hot War. That seemed like at least his one good idea. And now we have both parties pushing hard on him, along with the media, pundits left and right newspapers and magazines etc., doing their best to push the "war is necessary" narrative.

We have people running around now claiming to "hate the haters." This is adding gasoline to the fires rapidly leading us toward nuclear conflagration. Many now refer to the Republicans as Nazis, including many so-called progressives. What purpose does this serve? Dialogue and understanding between and amongst Americans is critical for people to start waking up as we contemplate possible actions and try to find common ground with each other.

We've been exploited by Democrats and Republicans, who may speak different languages, but in the end perform the same actions that continue our warfare economy and Empire. One of the most powerful things we can do right now is to NOT become the very people whose actions we oppose. Doing so is how the psychopaths in Congress maintain the grand old tradition of divide and conquer.

We are in a twilight zone such as we have never seen before. We must operate from peace in our own hearts and taking what actions we personally can make. Splintering the population into many different groups is the action we are inadvertently assisting. We see cheers, for example, for Bannon being fired, ultimately because he refused to support the war economy, war being the ultimate form of human insanity and hate. No fan of Bannon's here, but it is he who failed to push the goals of war as the puppet masters desired.

Examples from recent articles come that reinforce what is being said here; I of course encourage you to do your own homework and dig deeper yourself.

While President Donald Trump's primetime speech Monday night offered few concrete details on his long-awaited "strategy" for America's 16-year war in Afghanistan, analysts were quick to point out that the address made several things "absolutely clear ": the war--already the longest in American history--will continue indefinitely, many more civilians will die, and what little oversight currently exists will be greatly curtailed.

"Trump has already expanded U.S. bombing campaigns throughout the Middle East, authorizing drone strikes at a rate five times that of his predecessor" Trump appears to have landed on the side of the generals who, as the Washington Postnotes, "now dominate his inner circle."

As Andrew Bacevich, retired Army colonel and professor of history at Boston University, noted in his response to the announcement: "The principal effect of the ongoing war on terrorism has been to exacerbate the problem that it purports to solve. The entire enterprise has been what Trump once understood it to be: a terrible mistake, a total disaster and a complete waste. Now, in effect, he has recanted." From Common Dreams click here

The Pentagon has yet to decide how many more U.S. troops to send to Afghanistan as it is still drawing up a plan, Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump committed the United States to an open-ended war there" The Afghan government welcomed Trump's speech but the Taliban said it would make the country a "graveyard for the American empire."

[Mad Dog] Mattis [who has openly proclaimed to enjoy killing humans] said he was waiting for a plan from the U.S. military's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, before deciding how many more troops to send to Afghanistan, where the United States is fighting its longest war.

"When he brings that to me, I will determine how many more we need to send in," Mattis told reporters during a visit to Baghdad. "It may or may not be the number that is bandied about." Common Dreams click here

With Tillerson now being held up as the top diplomat for the US, there can be no doubt that we are headed in a very wrong direction at greased-lightening speed. We are seeing our so-called Empire crumbling from within, as empires have shown a sure way of doing throughout the ages. War criminals now lead the US.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 133 articles, 3085 quicklinks, 12650 comments, 179 diaries


  New Content

Minor detail, namely the link I was trying to post, with minimal comment from me. HERE IS THE ACTUAL VIDEO I ENCOURAGE YOU TO WATCH click here and was writing about, with a few thoughts of my own tossed in.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2017 at 7:09:33 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 133 articles, 3085 quicklinks, 12650 comments, 179 diaries


  New Content

Another great writer points out much the same click here It is a simple matter to add to the list of astute observers, but I'd suggest the main idea is to keep your own eyes and mind open to what is going on.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2017 at 7:30:28 PM

Mike Zimmer

(Member since Jun 19, 2010), 6 fans, 100 quicklinks, 400 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Debbie is so much more insightful than the typical writer now posted on this site. This is unfortunate. It used to be better I think.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2017 at 8:30:18 PM

Claudia Davison

(Member since Aug 3, 2012), 2 fans, 3 articles, 105 comments


  New Content

I share Mr. Geery's concern about our dire situation. Below is something I've been sending via e-mail and posting on legislator's Facebook pages.

Why did you run for office? Did you really want to deny people care and endanger their lives or was it a derivative of fundraising demands? This administration has moved my campaign reform effort from political necessity to moral imperative.

Before Charlottesville, the Dallas News published two excellent articles: "GOP campaigns took $7.35 million from oligarch linked to Russia," and "A 3-step path forward on healthcare as the partisan politicians clear out." I think these problems have the same origin.

Long ago, the People defaulted on a basic obligation of citizenship: they let others fund political campaigns. That handed influence to the wealthy and put legislators at odds with voters, as the goals of funders often differ from public needs. That encouraged deception and secrecy that is widely practiced, and resented, today. I think it contributed to this angry, divisive election.

Why do we look to profit-driven intermediaries to provide social services such as the care of our health and planet? Their goal is to gain and retain revenue. Some do this by denying, delaying, and minimizing service. Others take tax deductions for certain employee benefits. These practices concentrate wealth in relatively few hands and spread the cost to many taxpayers. It has generated greater levels of income inequality. Whether you call it a public subsidy to a business or its employees, low-wage workers cost the U.S. billions of dollars a year in supplemental public services. "Incentive" subsidies to businesses also increase the taxpayer's burden. Reducing these expenses could provide a lot of public services. For example (this particularly targets VP Pence), the Port of San Francisco obtains infrastructure improvements and percentage rent via ground leases that retain title and enforcement. Public assets are not transferred to campaign funders for private profit. As a person who has visited most of our National Parks and Monuments, I am horrified at the prospect of violating them at yard sale prices.

The Citizens United decision prompted me to adapt unique experience * to this issue. Draft legislation titled The Fair Elections Fund--a Whole New Ball Game , at www.thefairelectionsfund.com, re-imagines the rally cry of the Revolution: $7.00/year for "Taxation With Representation." As a tax, it is exempt from Free Speech requirements. Registered Voters decide who may use pubic funds, and once enrolled, candidates do no more fundraising. It reduces the undue influence of political parties that have wedged themselves between the People and their government. They enact laws that obstruct competition, isolate disfavored people, empower themselves, and enrich (and conceal) their funders. Taking responsibility allows voters to choose among public-, private-, or self-funded candidates. This is a free market.

It is not my place to define how the American people will reshape their government. This gratis effort is to give candidates and voters a viable voice in it. The goal is better distribution of costs and benefits in a civil, truthful and sustainable environment.

Perhaps you would rather be a legislator than fundraiser. I offer this path for leaders, not followers.

Claudia Davison @thefairelection

* Developed the Street Performer Program at Fisherman's Wharf: free speech for all performers, extra benefits for Licensees + revenue for the (enterprise agency) Port of San Francisco. ______________

Particulars on this draft legislation are in my OpEdNews article "ACA and Democracy in Danger." I've long quipped, "If naive is the worse thing I'm called, you may carve it onto my tombstone."

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2017 at 8:40:23 PM

George King

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 11 fans, 19 articles, 1767 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Daniel, we must include all the players in the coup and time lines. The discussion on a military coup cannot dismiss other facts involved that have been exposed regardless of their source/s. We are adults and can research and compile meaningful conclusions. The governance by the people for their Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights regardless of the tribe/s (nation/s) comes down to finding out who is the common enemy and start there.

Sun Tzu is a great study to understand most of the tools, tactics and reasons that are employed against the people and also gives insight in how to meet and defend against them. There has been a battle since time immortal and there is no difference now.

The influence or diffusion on the real issues and powers to be is to be expected because it is interconnected and is a global web of dominance. The rule of law is subjugated to serve not the people but the powers to be in a transnational Oligarchy of the Wall Street Banking and the Oligarchy of the Military Industrial Complex the source of all funding and bribery (legal & illegal). It takes many forms from money to honey pots to trap and blackmail and the list goes on.

Lying press is another term that is ascribed to many era of times in history employed but like all Orwellian speak meanings are inverted and diffused. The results are similar to the story of the tower of Babel. Sun Tzu says know thy self and thy enemy is the key. Lugenpresse is employed to keep you from questioning and knowing the real enemy. Tilting at windmills is the goal of Lugenpresse.

Note; Tilting at windmills is an English idiom that means attacking imaginary enemies. The expression is derived from the novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes.

Again I have been consistent on this for years.

Ukrainian connections to Russia Gate and those involved including time lines. Here

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2017 at 9:05:37 PM

