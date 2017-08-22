- Advertisement -



Debbie Lusignan

Our country has been taken over. This happened just recently, reaching its long-evident culmination in the last few days, with absolute certainty, as near as I can tell [Yes, I'd love to be proved wrong!]. Donald Trump has turned the reins of the country over to the military. I find this horrifying, yet see no way out. However, when you are walking towards a cliff and note that you are about to head over it, the logical option is to step back a few paces, study and evaluate situation as carefully as possible before moving in another direction. [PLEASE NOTE: The actual video I'm trying to post with this article has the link for it below. dg]

We are fighting at least eight wars and pushing for more, for absolutely no reason other than global geopolitical control and whatever resources we want from anyone for any reason, while at the same time keeping the military-industrial banking complex running and its wheels well greased. This is happening in real time before our eyes.

Donald Trump claimed throughout his campaign not to want more war. He may have hinted at a few things to the contrary, but overall it seems clear that he was not eager to reignite the Cold War, or start a Hot War. That seemed like at least his one good idea. And now we have both parties pushing hard on him, along with the media, pundits left and right newspapers and magazines etc., doing their best to push the "war is necessary" narrative.

We have people running around now claiming to "hate the haters." This is adding gasoline to the fires rapidly leading us toward nuclear conflagration. Many now refer to the Republicans as Nazis, including many so-called progressives. What purpose does this serve? Dialogue and understanding between and amongst Americans is critical for people to start waking up as we contemplate possible actions and try to find common ground with each other.

We've been exploited by Democrats and Republicans, who may speak different languages, but in the end perform the same actions that continue our warfare economy and Empire. One of the most powerful things we can do right now is to NOT become the very people whose actions we oppose. Doing so is how the psychopaths in Congress maintain the grand old tradition of divide and conquer.

We are in a twilight zone such as we have never seen before. We must operate from peace in our own hearts and taking what actions we personally can make. Splintering the population into many different groups is the action we are inadvertently assisting. We see cheers, for example, for Bannon being fired, ultimately because he refused to support the war economy, war being the ultimate form of human insanity and hate. No fan of Bannon's here, but it is he who failed to push the goals of war as the puppet masters desired.

Examples from recent articles come that reinforce what is being said here; I of course encourage you to do your own homework and dig deeper yourself.

While President Donald Trump's primetime speech Monday night offered few concrete details on his long-awaited "strategy" for America's 16-year war in Afghanistan, analysts were quick to point out that the address made several things "absolutely clear ": the war--already the longest in American history--will continue indefinitely, many more civilians will die, and what little oversight currently exists will be greatly curtailed.

"Trump has already expanded U.S. bombing campaigns throughout the Middle East, authorizing drone strikes at a rate five times that of his predecessor" Trump appears to have landed on the side of the generals who, as the Washington Postnotes, "now dominate his inner circle."

As Andrew Bacevich, retired Army colonel and professor of history at Boston University, noted in his response to the announcement: "The principal effect of the ongoing war on terrorism has been to exacerbate the problem that it purports to solve. The entire enterprise has been what Trump once understood it to be: a terrible mistake, a total disaster and a complete waste. Now, in effect, he has recanted." From Common Dreams click here

The Pentagon has yet to decide how many more U.S. troops to send to Afghanistan as it is still drawing up a plan, Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump committed the United States to an open-ended war there" The Afghan government welcomed Trump's speech but the Taliban said it would make the country a "graveyard for the American empire."

[Mad Dog] Mattis [who has openly proclaimed to enjoy killing humans] said he was waiting for a plan from the U.S. military's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, before deciding how many more troops to send to Afghanistan, where the United States is fighting its longest war.

"When he brings that to me, I will determine how many more we need to send in," Mattis told reporters during a visit to Baghdad. "It may or may not be the number that is bandied about." Common Dreams click here

With Tillerson now being held up as the top diplomat for the US, there can be no doubt that we are headed in a very wrong direction at greased-lightening speed. We are seeing our so-called Empire crumbling from within, as empires have shown a sure way of doing throughout the ages. War criminals now lead the US.

