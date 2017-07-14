Refresh  

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

World Trade Center , New York , USA
World Trade Center , New York , USA
Article at YourNewsWire.com:

"... 79-year-old retired CIA agent, Malcom Howard, has made a series of astonishing claims since being released from hospital in New Jersey on Friday and told he has weeks to live. Mr. Howard claims he was involved in the "controlled demolition" of World Trade Center 7, the third building that was destroyed on 9/11... "

"... Mr. Howard, who worked for the CIA for 36 years as an operative, claims he was tapped by senior CIA agents to work on the project due to his engineering background, and early career in the demolition business..."

"... Trained as a civil engineer, Mr. Howard became an explosives expert after being headhunted by the CIA in early 1980s. Mr. Howard says has extensive experience in planting explosives in items as small as cigarette lighters and as large as "80 floor buildings." ".....YourNewsWire.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

lila york

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


about time. maybe now some other ailing old geezers will take the plunge and put the facts out there. I have always thought it was our only hope for ousting our corrupt government.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 14, 2017 at 2:56:52 PM

Larry Kellogg

(Member since Mar 5, 2017)


.....and how many times have we been told we're full of sh*t? My blood has dehydrated and thickened since it has been boiled so many times. I'm done with US political bullsh*t, fix the vote or we're all done.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 14, 2017 at 3:12:25 PM

Dennis Kaiser

(Member since Jan 22, 2008)


"Mr. Howard explains that WTC 7 was "loaded with explosives in strategic places" in the month leading up to the day that changed the course of American history."

Good knowing the insiders had no knowledge of the 9/11 mass murders. That one sentence alone ought to inspire an independent investigation.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 14, 2017 at 3:45:37 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


This story is not credible, IMO. "Follow the money" is a great idea. Hasn't someone done this? What about Larry Silverman's role? What about the insurance companies that lost big time when the 3 WTC buildings were brought down by obvious controlled demolition but did not make a peep when they had to pay the claims?

Hmmm?


Hmmm?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 14, 2017 at 3:58:53 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


#PrimaryInsideExplosives - the "real story" at the Twin Towers, Building 7, and the Pentagon. WHO was responsible has not yet been determined or officially investigated by our officials.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 14, 2017 at 4:08:11 PM

