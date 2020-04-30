What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

On April 27, members of the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party made a contribution to the potential for destabilizing the situation in the republic by an open protest in front of the building of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia.

Pretending to care of poor citizens, Sasna Tsrer showed determination and readiness at any moment to start an armed struggle for their own interest.

Of course, the requirement for citizens to pay for utilities in the face of emergency and lack of income violates the state principles of ensuring social security.

However, there are much more effective ways of interacting with government agencies in the current deep global crisis.

Who needs extra provocative noise to stabilize the situation?

The radical opposition movement Sasna Tsrer is known for the custom-made character of the protests. Probably, Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan stopped arranging certain structures that are not interested in strengthening the sovereignty of the republic. The activation of such structures in other countries enhances disunity and correlates with other premises of the wave of revolutions predicted after the pandemic.

In Armenia, the focus of attention is on population groups who are disappointed with the results of the "velvet" revolution. These include: the criminal world, representatives of the former government, some diaspora structures that previously played a mediating role between the diaspora and the government; joined the revolution, based on material expectations and others.

In conclusion, we should remember: clouding anger rarely gives the opportunity to discern the true meaning of the "good intentions" of charismatic rebels, in whose interests to use any excuse to increase your own influence. Playing with fire is a dangerous thing.