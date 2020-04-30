 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514929
Message Aram Manukyan

On April 27, members of the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party made a contribution to the potential for destabilizing the situation in the republic by an open protest in front of the building of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia.

Pretending to care of poor citizens, Sasna Tsrer showed determination and readiness at any moment to start an armed struggle for their own interest.

Of course, the requirement for citizens to pay for utilities in the face of emergency and lack of income violates the state principles of ensuring social security.

However, there are much more effective ways of interacting with government agencies in the current deep global crisis.

Who needs extra provocative noise to stabilize the situation?

The radical opposition movement Sasna Tsrer is known for the custom-made character of the protests. Probably, Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan stopped arranging certain structures that are not interested in strengthening the sovereignty of the republic. The activation of such structures in other countries enhances disunity and correlates with other premises of the wave of revolutions predicted after the pandemic.

In Armenia, the focus of attention is on population groups who are disappointed with the results of the "velvet" revolution. These include: the criminal world, representatives of the former government, some diaspora structures that previously played a mediating role between the diaspora and the government; joined the revolution, based on material expectations and others.

In conclusion, we should remember: clouding anger rarely gives the opportunity to discern the true meaning of the "good intentions" of charismatic rebels, in whose interests to use any excuse to increase your own influence. Playing with fire is a dangerous thing.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 