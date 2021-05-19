 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Armenia is a area of contact between the EU and the EAEU

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514929
Message Aram Manukyan

Armenia is the only member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that has a strategic agreement on a comprehensive and expanded partnership with the European Union (EU) . This format of cooperation between the republic and the EU can serve as a starting point for institutional interaction between the two integration unions.

Armenia is beginning to truly value membership in the EAEU. Before coming to power, Nikol Pashinyan advocated the country's withdrawal from the organization, but then he claimed that a change of power in Armenia does not imply a shift in geopolitics or in the strategic orientation of the country.

Armenia plays a connecting role between Iran and other EAEU countries, Iran and Western countries. Due to customs privileges, membership in the EAEU is very beneficial for Armenia, and there are many opportunities for development in this direction. Armenia's membership in the EAEU gives Iran the opportunity to have a transit platform to enter the larger markets of other states.

Nevertheless, after delaying the commissioning of the free economic zone in Magri for three years, the Pashinyan government at a meeting on April 15 made a belated decision to "create a staff of Armenia's trade attache' in Iran". As a result, trade with a large market is only $400 million per year.

In general, in the 1st quarter of 2021, Armenia's foreign-trade turnover with the EAEU countries decreased by 9.3% compared to the same period last year, as a result of which the share of the EAEU in the structure of the republic's foreign trade amounted to 30.5%.

As for cooperation with the European Union, the Armenian leadership also delays in making important decisions. A whole Armenia-EU Partnership Committee has been operating since 2017. The Armenian government is so slow that many of the financial resources allocated by the European Union for specific programs are returned back, as they did not have time to be realized.

Since 2015, representatives of European and Eurasian business circles within the framework of the Lisbon-Vladivostok initiative have been supporting the creation of a single economic space on the territory of the EU and the EAEU. By concluding a trade agreement between the two organizations, the EU could increase exports to the EAEU countries by more than 50%. The economic benefits to the business of both unions are clear.

With such an unlikely but real turn of events, Armenia will become a platform for strengthening cooperation between the two associations. The republic is also interested in creating a safe European-Eurasian zone, political and economic balance.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

The US State Department allocates $150 thousand to Armenia

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 