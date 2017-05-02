

Justice William J. Brennan, Jr.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan, Jr.

I'm going to open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money. . . . So when The New York Times writes a hit piece which is a total disgrace . . . we can sue them and win money instead of having no chance of winning because they're totally protected. . . . we're going to have people sue you like you've never got sued before."



-- Presidential candidate Donald Trump, Rally, Ft. Worth Texas, Friday, February 26, 2016, Hadas Gold, "Donald Trump: We're going to 'open up' libel laws," Politico, February 26, 2016.

President Donald Trump campaigned, and now governs, with ongoing attacks on the judiciary and the media -- two institutions designed by the drafters of our Constitution to provide a check on presidential abuse of power. For those who look to the "original intent," that was the original intent.



The president's attack on the media has included the assertion that he is going to "open up our libel laws" so that he can sue newspapers like the New York Times.



Trump can already sue for libel. For starters, he already has the legal right to sue any newspaper or other media outlet for defamation ("libel" if written, "slander" if spoken). Anyone can sue for defamation. That includes the president.



(Many of the president's tweets and other informal comments attacking and demeaning individuals and institutions would seem to fall within that definition of defamation. But the issues involved when a citizen wishes to sue the president for defamation would require another commentary.)



Different standards for plaintiffs who are public officials. If what Trump meant to say is that, as a public official, he must meet a slightly different standard than you or I to recover a judgment for defamation, he is right. That standard was set in a Supreme Court case.





What was new about Justice Brennan's analysis for the Supreme Court in the landmark defamation decision, New York Times v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 967 (1964), was that he approached the language involved from a First Amendment perspective rather than, or in addition to, solely a defamation analysis.



He wrote,

"[W]e consider this case against the background of a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials."

