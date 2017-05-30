Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Kushner's Back-Channel Multiple Tragedies

From flickr.com: Foreign Leader Visits
Foreign Leader Visits
(Image by The White House)
Whether you think President Trump has taken unfair advantage of National Security Adviser, General H.R. McMaster, and Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, or you blame them from going along with his inappropriate demands, either way it's a tragedy.

Much has been written about Jared Kushner's collusion with Russian officials, while a private citizen, to make use of Russian networks to set up a secret back-channel for communication between the Trump Team and the Kremlin that would be unknown to, and incapable of surveillance by, U.S. security agencies. Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous and Greg Miller, "Russian Ambassador Told Moscow that Kushner Wanted Secret Communications Channel with Kremlin," Washington Post, May 26, 2017;Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush and Julie Hirschfeld Davis, "Trump Returns to Crisis over Kushner as White House Tries to Contain It," New Yiork Times, May 28, 2017, p. A1; Abby Phillip and Max Ehrenfreund, "As White House Defends Jared Kushner, Experts Question His Back-Channel Move," Washington Post, May 29, 2017. And see, "Trump's 'Just Politics' Defense," May 28, 2017.

The reaction of former CIA and NSA Director, Michael Hayden, was typical of many experienced with such matters: "What manner of ignorance, chaos, hubris, suspicion, contempt, would you have to have to think that doing this with the Russian ambassador was a good or appropriate idea? . . . This is off the map. I know of no other experience like this in our history, certainly within my life experience." Adam Kelsey, Riley Beggin and John Santucci, "Kushner Asked Russian Ambassador for Back Channel on Syria and Other Policy Matters," ABC News, May 27, 2017.

It's understandable that the Trump Team would want to defend itself from this additional blow to the credibility of their insistence that there was no collusion with the Russians. In doing so they could draw upon a number of the Crisis Communications 101 arrows in their quiver. That's the way a White House under siege responds. We're used to that.

What I find tragic about the way they've gone about it is their dragging federal officials with otherwise strong reputations for integrity into the spotlight, and into guest slots on the Sunday TV shows, to be the Trump Team's spokesperson-defenders of the indefensible. These performances have not helped Trump all that much, but have done probably irredeemable harm to the reputations and effectiveness of those officials.

They have used talking points (presumably provided them) that, while not outright lies, are clearly designed to be duplicitous and misleading. When Trump provided code-name intelligence to the Russians, while visiting in the White House Oval Office, there were a number of things wrong with what he did. For one, the intelligence had come from another country with the understanding it would not be shared with others. For another, the nature of the revelation, including where it had been gathered, would make it easy for the Russians to figure out the "sources and methods" that had been used.

Trump's National Security Adviser, General H.R. McMaster, was called upon to handle that one, and said that the stories about what happened were false because Trump had not revealed "sources and methods." But the stories he was saying were false had not said that Trump did reveal sources and methods. The stories had dealt with all the other things wrong with what Trump had done. Nonetheless, McMaster's statements were designed to, and did, leave the impression that Trump did nothing wrong.

The same approach was more recently used with regard to Kushner's back-channel proposal to the Russians. This time both McMaster, and Secretary of Homeland Security, General John Kelly (on ABC's Sunday morning show), were sent out to say not only that what he did was "no big deal," but that back-channel communications are common and actually beneficial when dealing with our adversaries.

Once again, to say that back-channel communications are common and beneficial is true. But that statement is not even relevant, let alone a defense or justification for what Kushner did, and may well have been a violation of the Logan Act among other things.

Trump had earlier asked other officials to give statements to the media defending his actions. Those officials refused. This time they agreed.

There is much wrong with this approach.

For one, it is grossly unfair. It's kind of like asking your best friend to appear in court as a witness on your behalf and perjure themselves to save you from prison. It's not a decent way to treat members of your Administration. There is a better alternative when the President has done something wrong or questionable: that's what Press Secretary Sean Spicer is for.

Moreover, it weakens the ability of those officials to help the Administration by doing well the jobs they have been appointed to do. It means the public, legislators and judges, our allies and adversaries, and the media will be less likely to believe anything they say in the future. There's some question as to whether the sitting National Security Adviser should be going public with statements about anything. That is not a position for a "personality." It is a serious, largely secret responsibility.

And those are just some of "Kushner's Back-Channel Multiple Tragedies."

 

http://nicholasjohnson.org

Nicholas Johnson is best known for his tumultuous seven-year term as a Federal Communications Commission commissioner (1966-1973), while publishing How to Talk Back to Your Television Set, 400 separate FCC opinions, and appearing on a Rolling (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Nicholas Johnson

  New Content

Much attention has been focused on what Jared Kushner did in trying to set up a "back-channel" with Russia that would keep our government from knowing what the Trump Team was saying to the Kremlin.

What's received much less attention is the harm done by Trump's willingness to ruin the reputations of those he brings out to try to defend the family's mistakes.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 5:37:34 PM

Amy Schreiner

Reply to Nicholas Johnson:
Much attention has been focused on what Jared Kushner did in trying to set up a "back-channel" with Russia that would keep...

More attention should be paid to Jared Kushner's success in setting up a 'back channel' with Israel. Israel is now officially in D.C's 'inner circle'. I think that this is so much more important for us to focus on and talk about..

For the record; I am not an anti-Semite. I have many Jewish family members. It has nothing to do with being anti-Semitic.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 7:54:34 PM

larry payne

Reply to Amy Schreiner:

You shouldn't have to defend yourself against a compound word which was created to avoid the use of the words Jewish or Zionist.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 8:51:30 PM

Amy Schreiner

Reply to larry payne:
You shouldn't have to defend yourself against a compound word which was created to avoid the use of the words Jewish or Zionist - larry payne


I agree with you completely. I just put it out there to cma.


Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10:34:08 PM

Alexander Kershaw

  New Content

The idea that Russia is a threat to US security is ludicrous on its face as it always has been. Historically the US, the tool of the .01%, has been a security threat to Russia and the USSR. After WWI the US along with Japan, France and the UK had troops supporting the White Army against the Red Army ON RUSSIAN SOIL!! Russia is the most resource rich country in the history of the world and as such has been a target of invasions from Europe, Japan and as stated earlier the US.

After tje collapse of the USSR neoliberal invaders helped pillage the commonwealth. The subsequent loss of life because of mal nutrition and social safety was more than the 30,000,000 lost in WWII.

Anything that tempers the US animosity to Russia should be welcomed. The .01% doesn't think that way because Russia can be outside their control. During the Great Depression, while industrial production in the US and Europe, aside from Germany, was down 20%, Soviet industrial production increased 400% using their own money because of course, Wall Street wouldn't fund them.

Unfortunately the media, including this site, except for Paul Craig Roberts and Pepe Escobar have become a hysterical echo chamber as I recall during the 50s. Trying to avoid the hysteria seems Trump's sole sane act so far.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 7:35:45 PM

Nicholas Johnson

Reply to Alexander Kershaw:

Alexander Kershaw:


Thanks for the comment.


(1) I don't particularly disagree with your assessment of Russia as a military threat to the U.S. or the West generally (although it has that potential for its near neighbors). I do think its efforts to interfere with the internal politics of, most recently, the U.S. and France pose a threat of a different sort.


(2) However, this OEN post really deals with neither of those possible concerns.


It addresses the propriety and consequences of a White House imposing on persons of integrity in serious positions in government, to function as PR flacks defending the President (and in this case his son-in-law) when they've done indefensible things. I believe he should use Sean Spicer for those tasks.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 7:53:22 PM

dale ruff

  New Content

Nicholas Johnson, Bill Johnson, Bob Johnson, Kenneth Johnson all working OEN. How many goddamn kids did this son of John have!


Hardly anyone in the Republican camp will defend Trump; they are all running for cover. The plot is to isolate him to force him to retire. Now that Kushner is a liability, along side the other 5 who lied about contacts (Kushner "can't recollect; Flynn and Cohen refuse to testify....won't cooperate) , that leaves only Ivanka (the boys are idiots) to defend her father, and even Melania has made clear to the world that she can't stand this selfish pig.


Trump, like his role model Nixon (Southern strategy/paranoia), is destroying himself. Today he fired his communications director, getting warmed up to resign and go back to Celebrity Apprentice and ripping off investors.


I see you still use the "fake news" as sources...the new source is Breitbart, which an OEN poster said was "at least a real new(sic) source."


Thanks for the article.......behind your moderate criticism is a horror show unfolding, as the Dems kick back and watch the Republicans force Trump out.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 8:29:48 PM

carol carter

  New Content
Ivank Trump is just as guilty of any of the wrongdoings that are alleged of her husband and father. But her father protected her from potential procecution by making her an unpaid employee of her high-powered Government job. Might he have done this, knowing ahead of time that his behind-the- door wrongs would come out, and Ivanka's wellbeing is all he cares about?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 8:39:57 PM

Donn Marten

Reply to carol carter:
Why not just take the next logical step and line all of your political enemies up in front of a ditch and shoot them in the head?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 9:37:17 PM

Donn Marten

  New Content

An interesting perspective from the Wall Street Journal that could show that Democrats are chasing their own tails on this ridiculous Trump-Russia farce.

"The Trump-Russia Story Starts Making Sense"

Read it and weep. This could be ugly if true and leave a lot of the idiotic Hillary dead-enders with egg on their face.

Seems like the great "Russian" conspiracy is disintegrating at an increasingly rapid pace, faster than CNN, WAPO and NYT can fan the flames based on their anonymous sources.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 9:30:23 PM

