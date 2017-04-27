Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Happened to Compassion?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/27/17

Author 86186
Become a Fan
  (28 fans)

From flickr.com: Justice, Peace, Compassion {MID-72261}
Justice, Peace, Compassion
(Image by gurdonark)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

I had the good fortune of an excellent education in Roman Catholic schools. Not only did I learn the three R's well, but the nuns in elementary school gave me a deep sense of empathy for the less fortunate in the world.

I also credit my mother for teaching me compassion. I remember "hoboes" coming to our kitchen door asking for a meal. She always fed them. This was in the mid 1940's, and there were still displaced men riding the rails, so to speak.

- Advertisement -

So, whether it was the good school Sisters of Notre Dame or my mother or both, I have a deep sense of concern for those who find themselves in vicious cycles they can't seem to escape.

Somehow in the ensuing years, those less fortunate became known as "moochers." Those who fell on hard times became people with "character flaws." Those who didn't enjoy a level playing field became "lazy."

But no matter how society has changed its references to them, now, some 70 years after I watched my mother feed those men, I still consider all human beings to have inherent worth and dignity.

At times I think I touch the depths of despair when I see how our society has forgotten the simple fact that the marginalized and weakest among us need our help. That as the richest nation in the world, we can't seem to find the money for the basic safety net for those who need it through no fault of their own. That we can't figure out a healthy, well-fed, decently-housed, and educated society is better for everyone and we continue to make these necessities more difficult to get.

- Advertisement -

Yes, of course, there is no argument. Some percentage of people will game the system. And shame on them. But to act as though everyone will, demonstrates a deep ignorance of the compromised social systems that marginalize the very people who need our help.

I've worked with people all my adult life, and I've learned a fundamental lesson. Work gives dignity and given an even chance human beings want to earn their own way. And therein lies our primary difficulty as a society.

Half of the people in this society think the opposite; that people are basically lazy and need to be prodded and controlled to carry their own weight. I've met a few of these so-called lazy people. I found that deep listening to their stories reveals the circumstances they faced when they decided to give up. They didn't come into the world asking for a handout.

I read a quote some time ago, and I can't give credit to who said it. But to paraphrase, if we are going to keep pulling drowning people out down-river, we should figure out how to stop throwing them in up-river.

Adding to or deducting from our costly social safety nets won't solve the problem. Our first challenge is to enhance our compassion and diminish our suspicion. In other words, give those marginalized people the benefit of the doubt. Then, we need to create a society that nurtures and supports education, health care, healthy nutrition, and decent housing.

But the underlying challenge that keeps us apart on these issues is a core belief about the true nature of humankind. Are we inherently good or bad? Can we be trusted to do the right thing or must we be managed and controlled?

I doubt if my mother gave these questions a second thought. She just kept feeding hungry men who came to the kitchen door. So, our society can do the same, just keep feeding the hungry and never think about the causes of the hunger. Or we can take a closer look at the circumstances that create the hunger in the first place.

- Advertisement -

This is sure. This battle is raging in the halls of government right now. And our country is still divided.

Robert De Filippis

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertdefilippis.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published six books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 