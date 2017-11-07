Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   12 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why don't facts convince anyone anymore?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Valuable 3   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 11/7/17

Author 86186
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

From flickr.com: 25/365: A post-truth world, full of alternative facts? {MID-189837}
25/365: A post-truth world, full of alternative facts?
(Image by davidmulder61)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Offering facts during an argument doesn't convince people because we usually don't develop our beliefs through thorough investigation. We all have over-beliefs that shape our other beliefs. And the major political propagandists in our country know and use this very effectively.

"Over-belief is a philosophical term for a belief adopted that requires more evidence than one presently has. Generally, acts of over-belief are justified on emotional need or faith, and a need to make sense of personal experience, rather than on empirical evidence.

"This idea originates from the works of William James in his book The Varieties of Religious Experience and refers to the conceptual framework that individuals have." [1]

This phenomenon called over-belief is at the core of the dilemmas that we face in interpersonal interactions with people who are culturally different, as in our political discourse today.

- Advertisement -

An example might help. Although he called them frames, George Lakoff [2] gave us a look at the idea of an over-belief present in our society's different expectations for government in his books, including Moral Politics, Don't Think of an Elephant, The Political Mind, and Whose Freedom?

"In these books, the strict father model is contrasted with the nurturant parent model. Lakoff argues that if the metaphor of nation as family and government as parent is used, then conservative politics correspond to the strict father model. For example, conservatives think that adults should refrain from looking to the government for assistance lest they become dependent." [3] Our over-belief in a strict father or nurturant parent then colors every other subsequent belief.

Whatever one's over-beliefs, they require more evidence than we possess to justify them. Yes, we can point to statistically inadequate examples and generalize them to create the illusion that we're correct. And most of us do. But even though, we don't have the evidence to justify the beliefs we need to make sense of our personal emotional experience.

- Advertisement -

The larger question is, how do we moderate the negative effect this is having on our nation? We've all learned that offering contradictory facts doesn't work. Because the over-belief exists without the need for or despite the facts or evidence.

I think a better way would be to acknowledge each other's over-beliefs as a way of meeting people in some mutually agreeable emotional space so something productive might happen. In short-hand, start with an agreement.

It costs nothing to acknowledge another person's point of view, even if you passionately disagree with it. Acknowledgment is not agreement. And the only chance we have of influencing each other is to continue to dialog. Mutual influence is the essence of politics in a democratic society.

If we can recognize we all have over-beliefs that cannot stand the test of facts and data and see they are connected to our sense of well-being, we may have an opening for productive dialog. Until then, we'll stay stuck in the current paralysis that infects our political narrative. And while we do, the politicians are serving the needs of those who pay for their campaigns without regard for the needs of the people they're elected to serve.

We are being played like a giant piano because they know exactly what tune to play to keep us distracted. And it sounds a lot like our over-beliefs.

Robert De Filippis

- Advertisement -


Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Valuable 3   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertdefilippis.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published six books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
7 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments  Post Comment

Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1 articles, 229 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you. Having lived abroad in two countries, one Socialist, one Communist, I have been chagrined with the US rhetoric against both, while it underscores the greatness of Capitalism, the poster child for "money is the root of all evil". The two countries? Germany and China...and my working experience in both countries was more enjoyable than my ones here. We are a relatively isolated population subject to propaganda daily....And yes, the general public, even when presented with facts, does not change its mindset. 'Course those facts are not usually aired on MSM. Discovering truth requires research and how many Americans, working their fannies off, have that much time? It's true, we, the people, are largely sheeple.


Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 1:55:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 29 fans, 196 articles, 4 quicklinks, 551 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content
Thanks for your response. It's good to read input from someone who has the experience to see our situation more objectively.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 2:30:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4392 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Robert De Filippis:   New Content

Slightly OT, but very closely related:
click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 11:18:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 29 fans, 196 articles, 4 quicklinks, 551 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Paul Repstock:   New Content
Interesting info. Thanks.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:13:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 6 fans, 903 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

...the spectacular events of September 11, 2001 changed it all...

"Truth and facts" became threats to the ruling establishment and a sophisticated campaign to de-value genuine truth and facts based knowledge has crippled the core of society...

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:52:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 29 fans, 196 articles, 4 quicklinks, 551 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content
I cannot comment on the source or origin of the process but it certainly has been exacerbated by social media and other unedited forms of mass communication.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:15:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 14000 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If I may offer a possible partial explanation I would argue that few people discuss with the aim (or even possible expectation) to learn, rather they want to teach.

In that context accepting others' facts (when yours are wrong) is viewed and felt as failure and defeat, unpleasant to most.

Add to this the familiar "agree to disagree" which is the ultimate denial of the existence of a factual reality.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 6:02:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 29 fans, 196 articles, 4 quicklinks, 551 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
So very true. One of the enemies of learning.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:16:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Philip Pease

Become a Fan
Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 8, 2008), 7 fans, 1117 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I agree with what you said here; but I am an intellectual who has studied philosophy, psychology, and sociology and use think about these things. There are lots of people who use their gut feelings to make choices.

President Trump and those who voted for him (I suspect) are the gut feelings type, not the intellectual type. For the gut feelings type propaganda that stirs a gut emotion is what they digest and what feeds their politics.

"killing babies" stirs a gut feeling of hate in anyone who uses emotional gut reactions in their decision making. Abortion for those who use intellect in their decision making will stir thoughts of family planning and making a reasoned choice about having a baby. For the thoughtful person the idea that the government would require me to have that baby no matter what is tyranny while killing your baby is murder/evil to the person who feels that emotionally.

Propaganda that works on the gut emotions level can get one to go to war and kill other people; the intellect may look at facts and question the reasons for war and ask is this the only choice or the best choice possible. Patriotism is an emotional, feeling condition like pride and so it is the gut feeling type who hates football players who kneel during the national anthem while the intellectual type will understand why those players are acting in protest and consider that freedom of expression being a core value for our nation makes their protest reasonable and proper thing to do.

Even in the same individual the rational may be in conflict with the gut emotions causing psychological issues (like having an abortion but afterwards feeling abhorrent at what one did). It's not easy being human.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 7:26:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Eddy Schmid

Become a Fan
Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 1 fan, 790 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content

I, for the record, do not agree at all with this premise articulated in this article. Some time back, as a representative of my fellow workers I took our Union Officials to court for stealing Union funds. I had the Minutes of Executive meetings for TWO YEARS to substantiate my allegations as proof.

The court found the allegations proven and ordered the officials to repay the money.

The Rank and file members, (despite the Court ruling) ignored the decisions and believed the officials innocent, despite the written evidence via the Minutes. Ultimately authorising the Executive to seek legal advice at the Union's expense. Seriously.

They appealed the decision and the case went to the High Court of my State, wherein three Judges to hear the case.

Again, the appeal was thrown out and the original finding stood.

However, the rank and file again, flatly refuse to accept the findings and believed the exececutive innocent to this very day, 20 years down the track.

Another case, we had an office bearer of an organisation make claims of financial support from a Government source, thus persuing his favorite project of expansion, when I asked for documentation to verify his claims, to ensure his claims were legitimate, I was howled down as a trouble maker. When I informed the group we were being asked to spend considerable funds of our own, without any verification of Govt subsidy was a stupid idea, we should first verify we'd be receiving the subsidy.

The group howled me down and accepted the unverified claims, spent our money and turns out there was no Govt subsidy at all.

BOTH cases, verify to me, people will believe whatever suits them at the time, whether it's factual or not, is of no consequence.

We need only to look at the situation in the U.S. and elsewhere, where charges are laid without a skerrick of evidence and then accepted as fact.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 3:25:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 29 fans, 196 articles, 4 quicklinks, 551 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Eddy Schmid:   New Content
I think you offered excellent case studies of the very thing I wrote about. Their over-beliefs (without evidence) determined what they believed despite the evidence to the contrary. That's my point. I don't understand your disagreement.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:22:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Robert De Filippis

Become a Fan
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 29 fans, 196 articles, 4 quicklinks, 551 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content
You said it my friend. It's not easy being human.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:18:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 