OpEdNews Op Eds

War and Peace as North Korea Gives Trump a Poke in the Eye

By       Message Arshad M Khan     Permalink
The North Koreans sent the U.S. a gift on its July 4th Independence Day. In the morning, -- their time, it was still July 3rd evening in Washington -- they launched a missile. It reached a height of 1741 miles (2802 Km), which was 400 miles higher than the earlier May 14 launch. Calling it the Hwasong-14, they have claimed it has a range of 10,000 km and can reach anywhere in the world -- a range greater than 5,500 km is considered an ICBM. This is now their 11th missile launch this year and their expertise cannot be denied. It is not unlikely that they already have a warhead to fit since rational thinking leads to concurrent development.

Now what? The U.S. can send additional men or warships to the area in a show of force. But what else? The President leans on China in a tweet response but China has previously demurred.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping was on a visit to Moscow and at a joint news conference with President Putin, the latter proposed pushing forward their joint initiative on North Korea. It calls for freezes in ballistic-missile tests and also dealing with U.S. deployment of weapons in South Korea. He is referring of course to the THAAD ABM system installed in South Korea.

The Russians are particularly worried about the girdling of their country with ABM systems. Mr. Putin has pointed out previously how these have destabilized the prior balance. Russia now is faced with a launch-on-warning choice -- a kind of use it or lose it, because a U.S. first strike coupled with the ABMs present the potential of neutralizing the Russian ICBMs.

The Dr. Strangelove who thought up this first-strike capability must have been just about as nuts as the movie character for by creating a hair trigger he has brought us to the doorstep of World War III.

Will we see reason and dismantle these sites, or will Russia eventually be forced to eliminate them unilaterally? And then what will be the consequences? Is a reality TV star and property/casino developer the best equipped to handle them? Unsettling questions all of them, but this is the world we live in.

While our president speculates on China to 'put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all' in his tweet, he forgets it is probably more likely China is helping its ally along to secure a bigger and bigger bargaining chip. Are the days of the THAAD system in South Korea numbered? One can add, it is not particularly liked by the new South Korean president for it makes his country a target, and he, in contrast with his predecessor, favors a political diplomatic strategy in dealing with the North.

And so it was, as the U.S. celebrated its 241st anniversary of independence -- another war that might have been avoided. Had the radical Whigs won the British election, the colonists would have gotten the vote and we would all be living in a giant Canada benefiting from their excellent healthcare system. Not to be; the authoritarians of the right won. They believed the colonists should do as they were told because they enjoyed Britain's protection. Perhaps patience would have resolved the issue. But then who had time for patience with France waiting in the wings to settle old scores, particularly its reversals in India. The web of global politics (and its uncertainty) can catch even the most wary.

 

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arshad M Khan

  New Content

Putin's on a nuclear hair trigger; the Chinese are hopping mad at the sale of a $1 billion-plus worth of arms to Taiwan; and the North Koreans fired off an ICBM. Our President keeps having tantrums like a two-year old. Any suggestions?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 2:05:23 AM

David William Pear

  New Content

Well, I don't think the North Koreans, that is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is trying to send gifts or messages or tell us what they want. They are just doing what any responsible government that has been threatened by the U.S.A for 70 years, surrounded with US nukes, had millions of their people slaughtered, and tons of bombs dropped on them by the USA would do. They are building a defensive deterrent so that it will not happen again.

We should be asking what message has the USA been sending to DPRK. The US could start by stop holding the largest military war games in the world on DPRK's borders. It could stop threatening them. It could let the Korean people decide their own fate and let them settle their own division. That is what an overwhelming number of the Korean people want in both the North and the South.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 6:26:47 AM

