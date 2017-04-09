- Advertisement -

Shooting from the hip with unerring accuracy was the Wild West according to Hollywood. As anyone who has ever fired a pistol will tell you, it is improbable, and historically the West's few gun duels were rather unremarkable. The latest hip-shooter is, of course, Donald J. Trump, whose foreign policy seems to turn on a dime -- from not interested in removing Bashar al-Assad to his having no place in a future Syria, all within a week.



The U.S. has a powerful military and it is very good at breaking things, so it is no surprise that presidents are tempted to use it. It does not matter that the problem requires shrewd diplomacy and difficult negotiations; the president is making a point.





Who knows what happened in Idlib, when there hasn't been time for a proper investigation. Eyewitnesses report a plane dropping a bomb which is not much to go on. But a conventional bomb does its damage through its explosive force and would show much greater physical destruction at the site than a chemical weapon using a small quantity of explosive as a means of dispersing the gas. An examination of the site could prove or disprove the Russian claim that a conventional weapon hitting a storage/manufacturing facility released organophosphates.



No such analysis from anyone, least of all Mr. Trump as he shed crocodile tears for the poisoned 'babies'. Instant death from gas is clearly more humane than shrapnel. It is why you won't see any pictures from Yemen where Mr. Trump's allies are making mincemeat out of men, women and children alike, even using cluster bombs in civilian areas. That does not cross Mr. Trump's 'many lines'. The Convention on Cluster Munitions bans their use and has been ratified by a majority of the world's nations.



It was another time but the same place, the UN, when Secretary of State Colin Powell accused the Iraqis of concealing WMDs. The denials of the Iraqi Ambassador were brushed aside, and the subsequent war continues in one form or another. A million plus dead and many millions displaced, an ISIS monster born, war in Syria and a refugee crisis in Europe. The latter tipping the scales in Britain's narrow Brexit vote. Who could have imagined the consequences or the ultimate cost -- initially estimated at $64 billion, but nearly $5 trillion and counting according to a Sept 2016 report by the Watson Institute at Brown University.





Now we are being told this is the second time Syria has used chemical weapons. The fake news never stops and neither do leaders or their representatives. Their currency is never counterfeit ... until it's too late. In the 2013 incident, the fake news would have had us believe that Assad invited UN inspectors and then exploded a chemical weapon 10km from their hotel.

It is important not to demonize Assad not only because it is unconscionable if he is innocent of these war crimes, but also because peace without him is at present unattainable. As a British MP, George Galloway, not taken in by the hysteria at the time said, "he may be bad but is he mad?" Here we are back again and it's time to repeat his question. Also one more ... the elephant-in-the- room question: WHY?

'Remember the Maine' before the Spanish-American War; the Lusitania carrying weapons despite Germany's strong warning before the First World War; the 'Gulf of Tonkin' before the Vietnam war; the 'undeniable evidence' of WMDs in Iraq; and now Syria -- an unrepentant tarnished history of varnished mendacity costing millions of lives and tens of millions of refugees in a trail of horrendous human suffering.



Truth would be refreshing, but it comes at a tremendous cost. Ask some recent purveyors.