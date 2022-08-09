 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Wake Up, America!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
wake up
wake up
(Image by Iso Brown FR from flickr)   Details   DMCA
It is time to wake up, America. While we slept, others have made the planet nearly unlivable, they have allowed racism and divisive prejudices to fester and grow, they have allowed, and even encouraged, "the haves" to turn their backs on "the have-nots". They have allowed violence and war; poverty and famine; and obscene wealth, to exist side by side. They have prevented change and thwarted attempts to find solutions.

They have lulled us to sleep with empty promises, with distractions and with the creation of illusions and demons to stoke our fears. They have enforced our napping with intimidation and threats to prevent our rising. They would prefer us to nap our way to apathy and indifference.

Well, America, while too many of us dozed, the wolf is at the door and is huffing and puffing and succeeding in blowing our house down. The fires are consuming that house. The waters are rising. Climate change is making more of the planet unlivable. And our solution seems to be to isolate ourselves from those realities and continue our snooze.

We even have an entire cadre of folks who idealize "The Long Snooze", trying, with some success, to demonize those who would wake up to the urgency of the current reality, calling them: "Woke". Rather than facing the realities of our nation and the planet they would have us continue "The Snooze" dreaming of a no-fault Pollyanna world of white supremacy, with everyone else as second-class, third-class, or no-class citizens, accepting their positions. A world bereft of democracy, run by autocrats and oligarchs and their minions and henchmen, where a security-state of indoctrination, intimidation, force and violence are used to keep people in line, or on reservations, or in camps, ghettos, or prisons, alive only at the pleasure of the state.

There even seem to be some states that are becoming havens for "The Snoozers", such as Florida and Texas.

Once that has happened there will only be nightmares for most of the citizenry.

I choose to be aware of the realities of the world, of this nation, and of the planet. I choose to be awake to the fate of human beings, even if it is demonized as "Woke". The alternative is to choose to live among the "Snoozers" who are willing to allow others to control our future and our fate.

If the current situation is not a wake-up call for America and the planet, then our future will be to mindlessly, and zombie-like, snooze through our decline toward "The Big Sleep".

Wake up America!

Bob Passi

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Passi

An article about choosing to be among the "Snoozers" or to be awake with the "Woke".

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022 at 9:35:35 PM

