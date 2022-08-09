Wake Up, America!

They have lulled us to sleep with empty promises, with distractions and with the creation of illusions and demons to stoke our fears. They have enforced our napping with intimidation and threats to prevent our rising. They would prefer us to nap our way to apathy and indifference.

Well, America, while too many of us dozed, the wolf is at the door and is huffing and puffing and succeeding in blowing our house down. The fires are consuming that house. The waters are rising. Climate change is making more of the planet unlivable. And our solution seems to be to isolate ourselves from those realities and continue our snooze.

We even have an entire cadre of folks who idealize "The Long Snooze", trying, with some success, to demonize those who would wake up to the urgency of the current reality, calling them: "Woke". Rather than facing the realities of our nation and the planet they would have us continue "The Snooze" dreaming of a no-fault Pollyanna world of white supremacy, with everyone else as second-class, third-class, or no-class citizens, accepting their positions. A world bereft of democracy, run by autocrats and oligarchs and their minions and henchmen, where a security-state of indoctrination, intimidation, force and violence are used to keep people in line, or on reservations, or in camps, ghettos, or prisons, alive only at the pleasure of the state.

There even seem to be some states that are becoming havens for "The Snoozers", such as Florida and Texas.

Once that has happened there will only be nightmares for most of the citizenry.

I choose to be aware of the realities of the world, of this nation, and of the planet. I choose to be awake to the fate of human beings, even if it is demonized as "Woke". The alternative is to choose to live among the "Snoozers" who are willing to allow others to control our future and our fate.

If the current situation is not a wake-up call for America and the planet, then our future will be to mindlessly, and zombie-like, snooze through our decline toward "The Big Sleep".

Wake up America!