"Of all the hardships a person had to face, none was more punishing than the simple act of waiting."
Khaled Hosseni - A Thousand Splendid Suns
"Waiting is a sustained effort to stay focused on God through prayer and belief."
Max Lucado
"Waiting is an act of faith with its peculiar season and harvest."
Irene Fowler
Flower like clock face
Waiting for birth and death
Waiting for seasons to change
Waiting to smell life's roses
Waiting for the triumph of inner beauty.
Waiting for buses, trains, and planes
Waiting for momentum and elevation
Waiting for good news
Waiting for life's next stop and chapter.
Waiting for carefree laughter
Waiting to sigh, cry and bellow
Waiting to prevail and overcome
Waiting for glorious victory.
Waiting for favourite sports fixtures
Waiting for the tackles, obstacles and collisions
Waiting for the win
Waiting to play the waiting game.
Waiting for planetary rebirth and renewal
Waiting for an end to Mother Nature's revolt and rebellion
Waiting for earth's faithful gatekeepers
Waiting for noble, righteous, intrepid leadership.
Waiting for fair and equal universal justice
Waiting for peace to reign and wars to end
Waiting for the true brotherhood of man
Waiting to Wait.
2023 by Irene Fowler