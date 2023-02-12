 
 
Waiting to Wait

"Of all the hardships a person had to face, none was more punishing than the simple act of waiting."

Khaled Hosseni - A Thousand Splendid Suns

"Waiting is a sustained effort to stay focused on God through prayer and belief."

Max Lucado

"Waiting is an act of faith with its peculiar season and harvest."

Irene Fowler

Flower like clock face
Flower like clock face
(Image by quinn.anya from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Waiting for birth and death

Waiting for seasons to change

Waiting to smell life's roses

Waiting for the triumph of inner beauty.

Jewelry
Jewelry
(Image by Pixabay: southerngal)   Details   DMCA

Waiting for buses, trains, and planes

Waiting for momentum and elevation

Waiting for good news

Waiting for life's next stop and chapter.

Jewelry
Jewelry
(Image by Pixabay: southerngal)   Details   DMCA

Waiting for carefree laughter

Waiting to sigh, cry and bellow

Waiting to prevail and overcome

Waiting for glorious victory.

Jewelry
Jewelry
(Image by Pixabay: southerngal)   Details   DMCA

Waiting for favourite sports fixtures

Waiting for the tackles, obstacles and collisions

Waiting for the win

Waiting to play the waiting game.

Jewelry
Jewelry
(Image by Pixabay: southerngal)   Details   DMCA

Waiting for planetary rebirth and renewal

Waiting for an end to Mother Nature's revolt and rebellion

Waiting for earth's faithful gatekeepers

Waiting for noble, righteous, intrepid leadership.

Jewelry
Jewelry
(Image by Pixabay: southerngal)   Details   DMCA

Waiting for fair and equal universal justice

Waiting for peace to reign and wars to end

Waiting for the true brotherhood of man

Waiting to Wait.

2023 by Irene Fowler

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria.
 

Blair Gelbond

Beautiful stuff, Irene. You certainly covered all the bases - with clarity and beauty/

These ideas came to my mind:

Being in the present moment, such that even waiting occurs in the here and now. Being aware that waiting involves thoughts taking place in the moment. And that the moment is a door to the Infinite, if only we can drink deeply enough from that well.

Waiting (as we humans will of course do - and as you spoke about so lucidly) is a necessary complement to silent awareness of this moment...and then this moment.

Your longing comes through loud and clear. I associate to the people and prophets of the Old Testament.

Also, an orientation of serving God in all of His/Her creatures (naturally including humans) is something we can do, actively, without waiting.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 at 9:58:22 PM

Irene Fowler

Thanks Blair for your kind words/genourousity of spirit. Referring to your salient comment - "Also, an orientation of serving God in all of His/Her creatures (naturally including humans) is something we can do, actively, without waiting." - A vital part of waiting is doing so proactively.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 9:45:16 AM

Irene Fowler

Typo: 'generosity of spirit'

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 10:03:33 AM

Blair Gelbond

Irene,

Thank you.

In my experience it helps to perceive the non-physical light, which exists within the body and/or personality.

I perceive this as the soul in unity with Divinity in each being - the Infinite within the finite.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 1:01:39 PM

Blair Gelbond

"The classical religions of the Axial Age (the period from the 8th to the third century BCE during which the major world religions of today emerged) are at their core, teachings of ascent, and this archetype runs deep in our culture.

"Both Western and Eastern religions affirm stories of an 'up-and-out' salvation that place the final goal of life in some off-planet spiritual paradise, be it eh Christian Heaven, the Islamic Garden, or the Buddhist Pure Land. Even the Buddhist Bodhisattvas who pledge to keep returning to Earth to liberate all sentient beings are trying to liberate them into parinirvana, "final enlightenment" or enlightenment without a body.

"I think Sri Aurobindo was correct when he said that those cosmologies reflect an incomplete understanding of existence. They reflect the deepening of humanity's contact with the spiritual universe that took place about 3-4 thousand years ago.

"Once we began to gain an experiential access to the bliss of this mother universe through meditation, yoga and psychedelic substances, how could we not conclude that we 'belonged' there more that here, that the earth was not our "true home, and that we had 'fallen' from paradise through some kind of cosmic blunder? "

(Con;t)

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 2:20:07 PM

Blair Gelbond

"In the context of the dramatically expanded understanding of the universe emerging in science combined with our deepening psychedelic experience, we are beginning to see that these theologies reflect an incomplete model of the cosmos.

"The reality of a spiritual universe surrounding our physical universe is a great truth, but only half a truth. The other half is the long evolutionary gestation of the physical universe inside this spiritual universe and the progressive infusion of the mother universe into the daughter universe over a vast time frame.

"The Creative Intelligence that gives birth to space-time and to everything in space-time, thinks in terms of magnitudes that dwarf our horizons"From this perspective, the purpose of spiritual awakening appears to be not escaping from physical existence, as these early religions proposed, but awakening ever more completely inside physical existence, and participating in its continuing self-emergence through our awakening.

"If this feels initially disappointing, it may be that we are underestimating what the fruition of the divine project on this planet night look like."

***

Christopher Bache, Professor Emeritus, Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Youngstown State University

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 2:25:19 PM

Blair Gelbond

Blair Gelbond

The Path, as I see it - no waiting necessary:

CLEANSE THE MIRROR OF YOUR HEART AND YOU WILL SEE GOD.

**

EVEN IF A PERSON HURTS YOU, GIVE HIM LOVE. THE WORST PUNISHMENT IS TO THROW SOMEONE OUT OF YOUR HEART. YOU SHOULD LOVE EVERYONE AS GOD, AND LOVE EACH OTHER. IF YOU CANNOT LOVE EACH OTHER, YOU CANNOT ACHIEVE YOUR GOAL.

**

LOVE IS THE STRONGEST MEDICINE. IT IS MORE POWERFUL THAN ELECTRICITY.

Neem Karoli Baba

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 at 3:28:35 PM

Blair Gelbond

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 12:52:43 PM

Blair Gelbond

Irene,

My sense is that Jesus's statement (being omniscient) that speaks of "bringing a sword" is especially profound - and applies equally to Christianity itself (or what it has morphed into). His teachings reached across the centuries - even as they were addressed in the moment to relatively simple people.

He knew that we would eventually need to cut through the (supposedly) classical Christian teachings to expand and deepen our understanding of spiritual growth.

This may involve exploring the possibility that Jesus as a young man (known in eastern writings as "Saint Issa") spent time in India and Nepal during his "lost years" sitting at the feet (and imbibing the liberated wisdom) of yogis, lamas and masters, before returning home.

And there is a "cutting through" - that which is extraneous - implied: as a direction for those of us walking (or stumbling) on the Path.

For example, cutting through the narcissistic interpretation that Jesus (Yeshuah) is the "only son of God." ...and the understanding that there have been quite a few highly enlightened beings who have appeared in humanity's history. As well as the knowledge of the prophecies that the East would be coming to the West (during our time) to enliven, refresh, deepen and clarify the Path.

The role of extraterrestrials in all this remains to be seen.

youtube.com/ watch?v= k2uZZoIWlGc

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 1:00:03 PM

Blair Gelbond

Ram Dass - The Listening Heart - Finding the Middle Way

youtube.com/ watch?v= k2uZZoIWlGc

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 11:25:14 AM

Philip Pease

The feeling of waiting is frustrating. One is not satisfied with the present and imagines a future where what one is waiting for arrives. This state of consciousness feels that something is lacking in one's existence. This state of consciousness is created by thoughts.

The practice of meditation is to quiet the mind (let thoughts subside). In this meditative state there is no sense that anything is lacking, and one finds peace that is beyond understanding (thought).

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 1:35:33 PM

