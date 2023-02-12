Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 2/12/2023 at 11:41 AM EST H4'ed 2/12/23

"Of all the hardships a person had to face, none was more punishing than the simple act of waiting."

Khaled Hosseni - A Thousand Splendid Suns

"Waiting is a sustained effort to stay focused on God through prayer and belief."

Max Lucado

"Waiting is an act of faith with its peculiar season and harvest."

Irene Fowler

Waiting for birth and death

Waiting for seasons to change

Waiting to smell life's roses

Waiting for the triumph of inner beauty.

Waiting for buses, trains, and planes

Waiting for momentum and elevation

Waiting for good news

Waiting for life's next stop and chapter.

Waiting for carefree laughter

Waiting to sigh, cry and bellow

Waiting to prevail and overcome

Waiting for glorious victory.

Waiting for favourite sports fixtures

Waiting for the tackles, obstacles and collisions

Waiting for the win

Waiting to play the waiting game.

Waiting for planetary rebirth and renewal

Waiting for an end to Mother Nature's revolt and rebellion

Waiting for earth's faithful gatekeepers

Waiting for noble, righteous, intrepid leadership.

Waiting for fair and equal universal justice

Waiting for peace to reign and wars to end

Waiting for the true brotherhood of man

Waiting to Wait.

2023 by Irene Fowler