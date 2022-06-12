 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 6/12/22

Voices of the Departed: Gravesite Mysteries of the Civil War and More

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Ancestors, History/HERstory
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

OpEdNews visits with Alan Crawford and Jessica Boyd; Alan is Town of Newburgh Historian as well as President of the Rossville Cemetery Association, and Jessica is a writer, actor, and educator who specializes in historical reenactment. Both are based in New York's mid-Hudson Valley, and I met them because of a graveyard mystery.

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with OpEdNews, today, Alan. You have an exciting historical reenactment event coming up, but first let's start with some background. Due to your involvement with the Rossville Cemetery Association, you made some intriguing discoveries at the cemetery that led to your upcoming event, can you give us some background?

Alan Crawford, Town of Newburgh Historian; Pres. Rossville Cemetery Assn
Alan Crawford, Town of Newburgh Historian; Pres. Rossville Cemetery Assn
(Image by Alan Crawford)   Details   DMCA

Alan Crawford: Sure! When I was provided the honor and opportunity to become the Town of Newburgh Historian, I recognized it as a means to begin documenting memories of people and places which are slowly fading away. Community members have stepped up and sent in requests for the history and background of various things in our town which I've used as a springboard for a series of weekly articles in The Mid Hudson Times, I'm in the Hudson Valley Edition.

About the same time, it was brought to my attention that the last members of the previous generation were looking to pass the task of keeping the Rossville Church and cemetery on to us "younger" people. A group of us decided to take this on based on the fact that we had family interred there and we've grown up admiring the grounds.

Rossville Church (founded 1831) and one of its stained glass windows.
Rossville Church (founded 1831) and one of its stained glass windows.
(Image by Alan Crawford)   Details   DMCA

We've held grave marker cleaning workshops, cleared the fences, and begun general upkeep on the structure. Our purpose is to help the community realize the impact the people resting there had on shaping our town.

Rossville Church Cemetery
Rossville Church Cemetery
(Image by Alan Crawford)   Details   DMCA

While cleaning up the cemetery, we found gravestones for veterans of various wars, Native American Indians, and immigrants from England, Ireland and Scotland. I was surprised and delighted to discover the gravestone of my part-Native American ancestor, Mary Eliza Cloud St. John, hidden in the underbrush!

MAB: And I was surprised to discover that I am related to her, also--as well as to Civil War veteran Hezekiah Harris and his wife Catherine.

Gravestones of Mary Eliza Cloud St. John and her son before and after restoration
Gravestones of Mary Eliza Cloud St. John and her son before and after restoration
(Image by Alan Crawford)   Details   DMCA

AC: Our graveyard includes community leaders and just simple, ordinary folks like you and me, a complete cross section of generations who settled this area spanning the time from the late 1700's to the 20th Century!

MAB: That's fascinating! How do you clean a gravestone?

AC: I was fortunate to be able to attend workshops sponsored by Orange County where I learned the technique and skill. It's not involved, just some time, the recommended cleaning solution, and a bit of elbow grease. Once cleaned, the condition of the stone will continue to whiten and brighten with exposure to UV light over the next few weeks, or even months. For example, the Mary Eliza Cloud and her son's stone.

MAB: Well, I have some family gravestones in another cemetery that need some help, so I will be paying attention to this! Can you give us some details on your upcoming event? And future plans?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Ancestors, History/HERstory"

Unraveling A Memorial Day Mystery (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/29/2022
My Civil War Ancestors: Memorial Day Reflections (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/31/2021
Aug. 24, 1814: The White House Ablaze, A True-Blue Matriot and a Red Dress (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/23/2014
View All 4 Articles in "Ancestors, History/HERstory"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 