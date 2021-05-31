 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/31/21

My Civil War Ancestors: Memorial Day Reflections

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Hezekiah Harris, seated, with son and wife Catherine Griffin Harris
Hezekiah Harris, seated, with son and wife Catherine Griffin Harris
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

My great-great-great grandfather, Hezekiah Harris (seated), died a heroic death at Gettysburg on July 2, 1863. When Dad and I visited the site of his demise at Devil's Den a few years ago, the bucolic countryside belied the turmoil of a century and a half earlier.

Devil's Den, Gettysburg Battlefield
Devil's Den, Gettysburg Battlefield
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

July 2, 1863 was a day of desperation and bravery for Orange County's 124th New York Volunteer Infantry, which was down to about 200 men from its original 500+. Known as the "Orange Blossoms," they proudly sported orange ribbons on their uniforms. They were men who aspired to a higher cause as they hunkered down on their bellies near Devil's Den, waiting for the oncoming massive lines of Confederate soldiers. When the enemy was just 50 feet away, they stood up to take aim. And their small group did indeed cause havoc among the Confederates, although they paid a high price.

I wonder, was my kinsman one of the men who died then? Or did he live another hour to see his commander, Colonel Augustus van Horne Ellis and Major James Cromwell lead the charge of the 124th directly into the advancing enemy line of men from Texas and Georgia?

Dead Union Soldiers
Dead Union Soldiers
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA
The two officers knew that astride their horses they were easy targets, but they were determined to provide inspiration and support for their men by being visible. The Confederates were pushed back 200 yards by the charge, but both officers died along with half the officers and 85 other members of the Orange Blossoms, including Hezekiah.

By evening all of the remaining elements of both armies had arrived, setting the stage for the decisive battle the next day. About 165,000 soldiers fought at Gettysburg during those fateful three days. And 51,000 died.

A few months later, President Lincoln arrived at the Gettysburg battlefield and declared that the deaths of so many soldiers would not be in vain, that slavery would end, the future of democracy would be assured, and that "government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

President Lincoln at Gettysburg a few hours before his Address
President Lincoln at Gettysburg a few hours before his Address
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

The previous year Lincoln had been in Hampton, Virginia, along with a large Union army at Fortress Monroe. Seeing the size of the army, the Confederates evacuated the nearby Norfolk area on May 9, 1862. Later that day President Lincoln steamed over to Norfolk's Ocean View, where he walked the beach that I can see out my window, undoubtedly deep in thought, and perhaps entertaining premonitions.

'The Sun Starts to Set on Inequality: Lincoln at Ocean View; May 9, 1862. Oil. 10
'The Sun Starts to Set on Inequality: Lincoln at Ocean View; May 9, 1862. Oil. 10' x 20' by Meryl Ann Butler
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

The people of Orange County raised the money for the monument to the 124th New York Volunteer Infantry on the Gettysburg battlefield; it was the first New York regiment to have a memorial there. It featured a life-sized granite statue of Col. Ellis. I found Hezekiah Harris' name on the side of the monument.

Memorial to the 124th New York Regiment at Gettysburg battleground.
Memorial to the 124th New York Regiment at Gettysburg battleground.
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Hezekiah's great-grandson, Franklin, married my grandmother, a dyed-in-the-wool Southern belle, born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1894. In spite of living in New York for almost all of the 20th century, she always considered herself to be a Southerner.

Family photos
Family photos
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

[Top photo: Back of photo is labeled "Harris 4 generations." The baby is Franklin, my grandfather, the only child of Libbie P. Redfern and Ira Hezekiah Harris (married June 11, 1885 in Manhattan.) The older woman at far left must be Ira Hezekiah's grandmother, Catharine Griffin, widow of Hezekiah Harris. Second from left must be Ira Hezekiah's mother - Catharine Griffin's daughter-in-law. Bottom left photo: Franklin Harris and Mohena Belle Roberts' wedding day, June 23, 1916. Bottom right photo: Franklin and Mohena Belle's children, my uncle Ira (b. 1919), and my mother, Mohena Belle (b. 1923), called "Dolly."]

If Hezekiah had lived, he probably would have joined the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.), a fraternal organization composed of veterans of the Union armed forces that served in the Civil War.

Vintage Postcard: GAR
Vintage Postcard: GAR
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

The G.A.R. was one of the first organized advocacy groups in American politics. They supported voting rights for black veterans, helped to make Memorial Day a national holiday, lobbied the United States Congress to establish regular veterans' pensions, and supported Republican political candidates. (That would be Lincoln's Republican party, not the party that claims that label today.)

Rev. Col. William 'Billy' Butler
Rev. Col. William 'Billy' Butler
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

My great-great-grandfather on Dad's side, the Rev. Col. William "Billy" Butler, a Civil War veteran, was Chaplain of the G.A.R. in Longmont, Colorado. Young Billy left Colorado in 1861, telling his father that he had to go help "settle the Civil War" and joined the 4th Wisconsin Cavalry. His unit moved to Fortress Monroe, Virginia, in early 1862, and oddly enough he sailed from there on the steamship Constitution just a few weeks before Lincoln arrived and walked along my beach.

The Steamship 'Constitution' from Harper's Weekly, Dec. 7, 1861.
The Steamship 'Constitution' from Harper's Weekly, Dec. 7, 1861.
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

After the Civil War ended, Billy returned to Longmont, Colorado, opened a florist shop, and still holds the record for the oldest person to ascend Long's Peak, the northernmost fourteener in the Rocky Mountains (14,259 feet high.) Billy saw action in 53 Civil War battles during four years of service. Unlike Hezekiah, Billy's survival meant he could climb Long's Peak on September 2, 1926, in celebration of his 85th birthday.

East face of Longs Peak, including The Diamond, showing multiple climbing routes.
East face of Longs Peak, including The Diamond, showing multiple climbing routes.
(Image by wiki)   Details   DMCA

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 