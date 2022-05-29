 
 
Unraveling A Memorial Day Mystery

Family of Hezekiah and Catherine Harris at their gravesite
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA
 
I guess it all started on July 2, 1863, when my great-great-grandfather, Hezekiah Harris, died at Devil's Den in Gettysburg. He was 49.

I was just a kid when my grandmother gave me this photo of the family surrounding his and his wife, Catherine's, gravestone. Strangely, as soon as I saw the picture, I wanted to go to the site. I asked where it was located. "Somewhere in upstate NY" was all she knew.

The teen in the photo at front left is Franklin, Hezekiah and Catherine's grandson, who would become my grandfather. Franklin's mother is at far right, sporting an amazing hat.

After 40 years of wondering about the location of this photo, about two weeks ago I found it was Rossville cemetery, in a small town near Newburgh, NY. I was excited to discover that it is only about 25 minutes from the family plot where my parents are buried, which I had planned to visit this summer.

I found the general location of this cemetery on the internet, but the country-style address didn't seem specific enough to find easily. So I tracked down the area's historical society on Facebook thinking that might lead me to some answers. It was after 1:00 am when I posted the photo along with the details and a request for more info, such as the exact location of the cemetery, and whether it was overgrown or if it was still possible to see the gravestones. I hoped I might be lucky enough to get a response by morning.

Just as I started to close my laptop, I heard a ping. There was a FB message for me from the historian who is the moderator for the Facebook page! And even more surprising he said, "What an amazing photo! There is too much to tell you! You need to call me, I'm up now--we are cousins!"

And I had one of the most amazing 1:00 am phone conversations in my life with Alan, my new cousin!

It turns out that his historical group's current project was cleaning up this very cemetery - trimming the tall grass so the gravestones could be seen, and cleaning off the lichen so the words on them could be read. And to celebrate the completion of their hard work, they are hosting an upcoming celebration, with an actor playing the part of my great-great-grandmother, Catherine Griffin!

Top: Two-century old Rossville, NY church in partial restoration, Bottom: restored Harris gravestone
(Image by Town of Newburgh Historian)   Details   DMCA

And Alan told me, "I'm not your only cousin here, there are a bunch of us!"

So my summer trip to the cemeteries has become an intriguing and lively adventure--Alan will be showing me the cemetery and introducing me to new kinfolk.

And I'll be bringing my stack of unlabeled family photos to see what other mysteries may unravel--stay tuned!

Event Invitation
(Image by Town of Newburgh Historian)   Details   DMCA

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

