Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Vlad and Bashar: They Can't Beat the Rap, and They Can't Fight City Hall

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From flickr.com: Lost? {MID-71526}
Lost?
(Image by Infomastern)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This fillip so modern of using fake news
To further your ends and shore up your views,
Is giving real oomph to world affairs,
And a new set of tools to those who use scares
To move their agenda instead of create
A nuance, consensus or policy skate.

I refer, of course, to the fake news du jour,
Assad's dropping of gas and Vlad's force de tour,
The latter averring a new rigged election
By drinkers of vodka who lent course correction,
When so many voters thought voting no fun,
And Hillary look set to butt-kick The One.

- Advertisement -

Gas, luckless folks, the wrong place, the wrong time,
Is all that's known about the latest war crime,
But enough to commit our bombers to pound
Real Syrian bases and not the surround,
Daring the Russkies to do something about it:
"C'mon, make our day, for once not just pout it."

In Moscow and Damasc' they're taking this guff,
Probably wondering just who writes this stuff.
They haven't yet learned the Yankee adoption
Of zero-source news where truth is an option,
Spread by guys who share the prez's hairdresser,
And love a good latte' or boutique expresser.

And so, gents, I offer this wisdom withal:
You can't beat the rap, you can't fight City Hall.
Your best bet, Bashar, is to do a Hussein,
To Trump leave the mess and the Treasury the pain,
Take dacha in Moscow and have the last laugh,
As Iowans try and tell class from riffraff.

Always with fire, Vlad, can a fire best be fought,
So why not hold forth on all that you've wrought?
Just fudge the part about you taking Don's dimes:
T'were the Journal's, The Post's, and The New York Times'.
The old dodge of the media scaring up sales:
For there's nothing like Trump for curing what ails.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.philipkraske.com

I was born in Detroit in 1959, though I lived my formative years in Stillwater, Minnesota, a town just south of Garrison Keillor's Lake Wobegon, or at least one of the villages he based it on. I graduated from Stillwater High in 1977 and from the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Was Osama bin Laden really there? (Part Two)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 