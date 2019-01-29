 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Venezuelan Coup Reveals Trump as a Deep State Punk

By       Message Dana Bruce Thibault       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   5 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/29/19

Author 509684
Death Squad Criminal Elliott Abrams
Death Squad Criminal Elliott Abrams
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Millions of American morons fervently believe Trump is ordained by God, recruited by top military brass who are "white hats" to drain the swamp, end the corruption (of Democrats), arrest the pedophiles and child traffickers (mostly Democrats) and stop the color-lovin' Obamaphiles who made this country an embarrassment and less-than-great humiliation to their red-neck trailer trash whiteness.

Central to this fanatical cult's delusion is a veritable Crusade against the evil Deep State, a new term created by the dunderheaded proto-nazis after slowly absorbing the realization that the rulers of our country are not elected officials, and upon this radical dawning of a new understanding, their immediate conclusion that they must be Democrats.

The Deep State used to be the Shadow Government, and before that the Illuminati, and before that the Military Industrial Complex (coined by a Republican). The Deep State is real, as are all their previous labels, but they are not career civil servants, FBI agents, ACLU attorneys or Socialists. They utterly transcend the stupefied, childish and brainwashed issues of party politics. They are the rulers of Money and Power. Some of them are Nazis, some are Zionists, some are Islamists, some are Evangelicals, but all are Capitalists, heart and soul.

The Cult of Trump also believes He is a Peacemaker, like Jesus, who aims to stop the imperialist wars of aggression, the globalists, the banksters, the neoliberals and their agenda of domination by debt servitude. After all, has He not shown His rebellion against debt by refusing to pay any of His own? We should not be policing the world, He says, imposing our crooked will on others like Obama and Hillary did.

- Advertisement -
Now comes Venezuela, the country with the most oil reserves on planet Earth. For over twenty years, the United States, through Capitalism's Invisible Army (the CIA) has fought a vicious and evil clandestine war against the people of Venezuela to steal their oil. The colossal, unforgivable crime of Hugo Chavez and Maduro is to Nationalize their oil for the people of Venezuela. This is intolerable to the Deep State.

Witness now, ye droogies of Trump fantasy, as He annexes Venezuela under false pretenses, witness who holds the leash on the naked capitalist pig currently disgracing the White House.

"As a matter of fact, of the 92 elections that we've monitored, I would say that the election process in Venezuela is the best in the world." - President Jimmy Carter

- Advertisement -
"The U.S. press doesn't tell you what Maduro has done for the poor."

(Article changed on January 29, 2019 at 15:40)

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

A Lover of Truth in a dying world of Lies.

Former Air Traffic Controller, mortgage broker, director of The Sophia Institute and felon for growing marijuana; lifelong student of the sciences, hidden truths and conspiracy facts. Favorite (more...)
 

Dana Bruce Thibault Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Last Time We Let an Immoral Degenerate Onto the Supreme Court We Got Citizens United

House Republicans Condemn Thousands of Children to Cruel Death

God Blesses Houston

Khashoggi was not Strangled

Isreali Attacks on US Democracy Dwarfs Russia's

Weisselberg Immunity Could Explode the Entire Hive of Trump Crime

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Dana Bruce Thibault

Become a Fan
Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 3 fans, 10 articles, 146 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The economic crisis in Venezuela was created by a vicious covert economic war waged for two decades by the CIA and Venezuelan oligarchs at the bidding of the banksters and oilmen who must own their oil at any cost.

What terrible psychosis prevents this tremendous effort from being directed at alternative energy instead, saving the human race from annihilation?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 1:39:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2170 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault:   New Content

I would say it's the same psychosis that won't invest in infrastructure, education, health care, peace.....

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 8:02:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Dana Bruce Thibault

Become a Fan
Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 3 fans, 10 articles, 146 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

They'll invest in infrastructure if Halliburton gets the contract, they'll invest in education if it's private charter schools, they'll invest in health care if it's insurance and patented drugs, but peace?? What are you, a socialist??

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 8:26:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2772 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

AAA+++

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 3:16:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 338 quicklinks, 5167 comments, 48 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It became evident that Trump had succumbed to the Deep State when Kissinger began making trips to the White House. The hiring of John Bolton followed shortly after the second trip.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 9:37:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 