Prayers outnumber all other calls in catastrophe, the survivors flooded with gratitude for their physical salvation. God is always the hero - and the prime mover. An infamous Fox News anchor bully once voiced the prevailing conservative view - God controls the weather, not man.



As God rescues individual supplicants, believers sing God's praise but are hesitant to pose the 800-lb. question in the room: Why did God make Harvey hit Houston in the first place? What mysterious ways is God moving in now? Is there a reason God chose to teach Houston such a cruel lesson?



One escape for the divinely bewildered is to blame man. Many conservative conspiracy buffs believe all severe weather and earthquake events are deliberately man-made using secret, exotic tech in the hands of the evil elite, because God couldn't be so mean. Admittedly, the neat targeting of Harvey at Houston, the heart of the oil industry, certainly does smack of the intentional. But the power elite LOVES oil. Why attack what they cherish? This makes no more sense than a deliberately caused Fukushima, when the elite also love and cherish nuclear power as their go-to backup. This view makes the elites into self-destructive eco-terrorists out to ruin their own profit streams while completely dismissing and disrespecting the overwhelming reality and primal power of Nature, which is the all and everything a creator God has made and put in motion, including us.



So the culprit seems to be Nature, God's unruly girlfriend and storefront, getting out of hand again. What is her problem? Science embraces Nature, yet in its perverse quest to forbid any purpose, any consciousness in the universe (except ours) and explain all creation as accident and algorithms, science must make Nature blind, incapable of purpose. For them, Harvey hitting Houston is just another unfortunate coincidence.





