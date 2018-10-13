 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Last Time We Let an Immoral Degenerate Onto the Supreme Court We Got Citizens United

By Dana Bruce Thibault

From commons.wikimedia.org: Clarence and Virginia Thomas {MID-318435}
Clarence and Virginia Thomas
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
When Clarence Thomas was chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that policed sexual harrassment, he took a fancy for his young assistant lawyer, Anita Hill. Acting on his desire, he asked her out on dates. When she repeatedly declined, expressing concerns about mixing work relationships with social ones, Clarence didn't stop, he changed tactics. He got her in private settings and began a campaign of seduction comprised of regaling her with "very vivid" desciptions of pornography he enjoyed, such as women having sex with animals, group sex, rape scenes, and persons with huge penises or breasts engaged in sex acts. And on the outside chance this was not sufficiently irresistable, he personalized it by assuring her of his own enormous penis size and talent at cunnilingus. Anita endured this and more for two years, not reporting it for fear of losing her job and career. Years later, in 1991 she confessed the truth to FBI agents conducting a background check for Thomas' appointment to the Supreme Court and was forced to testify when her testimony was leaked to the press, not unlike what compelled Christine Ford to speak out against Brett Kavanaugh.

In what has to be one of the lowest points in Senate history, an Alabama good-ole-boy Democrat broke the deplorable meter by asking the articulate, professional but traumatized Anita Hill insulting questions point blank: Are you a scorned woman? Do you have a militant attitude about civil rights? Do you have a martyr complex? to name just a few. For his part, Clarence Thomas set the gold standard as the outraged, scandalized paragon of virtue unjustly victimized by "a circus, a national disgrace, a high tech lynching for uppity blacks" - claims curiously echoed by "Bart" Kavanaugh with black lynching replaced by a Clinton hit job. Another telling parallel is Thomas's refusal to listen to Ms. Hill's testimony, just like Bart. Who would not want to hear the claims against them if they were innocent?

Anita Hill told the truth, just as Christine Ford did, provable by corroborating witnesses the Senate committee refused to allow to testify, just as they did with professor Ford.

"Justice" Thomas' immoral and degenerate character is proven three ways: first by his horrendous hypocrisy in leading the government's fight against sexual harassment while being one of its vilest practitioners; second by his bald-faced lying in categorically denying every word of Anita's testimony that he actually never heard; and third by brazenly playing the race card against a member of his own race, making Anita out to be part of a vicious Jim Crow conspiracy. Sound familiar?

By letting this kind of sick filth onto the Supreme Court, we should rightly expect supreme corruption to follow, as it inevitably did, in spades. Over the next 18 years, while consistently reaching for the bottom of how low the court would sink favoring money and power over people, "Injustice" Thomas groomed his ever-blushing bride Virginia to be a shameless Tea Party activist selling influence on the court, openly colluding with Citizens United, who ran attack ads against Clarence's opponents to his nomination, and culminating in a $500,000 dark money hooker's jackpot paid to "Ginni" the very same month her pimp husband sold out America with the misnamed Citizens United ruling that effectively ended fair democracy in favor of Corporations United. Notably, to impress his patrons Thomas actually wrote a dissent arguing the court didn't go far enough in allowing big money to buy candidates. This glaring conflict of interest remains an openly impeachable offense to this day.

That's what happened the last time we put a vicious pervert on our highest court. This time, the immoral, degenerate hearts of Trump's trash, their Republican enablers and billionaire handlers are all a-flutter with the breathtaking prospects for America's further destruction at the hands of their newest Injustice, Barfing Bart Kavanaugh, who passed on a first chance to rob some 70,000 Native Americans of their right to vote in North Dakota, but will no doubt show his quality soon.

(Article changed on October 14, 2018 at 16:23)

A Lover of Truth in a dying world of Lies.

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 1 fan, 4 articles, 15 comments


History repeating itself has consequences. Do we really learn nothing?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 7:00:12 PM

Floyd Tolar

Author 21438

(Member since Sep 8, 2008), 116 comments


Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault:   New Content

Yes, unfortunately we do not learn a damned thing.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 8:47:13 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 18 fans, 2 articles, 1003 comments


  New Content

The lazy argument made by morally putrescent democrats that voting for a lesser evil is justified to "preserve the balance" in the Supreme Court is just another crock of sh*t similar in its mockery of logic to the military's ironic mantra "we're fighting to defend your freedoms."

It is demented to support neoliberal or neocon politicians who have made it crystal clear where they stand on war and peace, free trade and resource exploitation in order to pin hope for "change you can believe in" on the whims of geriatric, black robed fundamentalists vetted by the establishment.

It's also unnecessary. The Supreme Court has demonstrated for over two centuries that no matter who is on the bench its decisions ultimately do not derive from a quorum of convictions held by individual members of the Court whose behavior is usually more quixotic than dependable, but from fine tuning the establishment status quo as tidal waves of public pressure historically push progress forward.

The true import of the Supreme Court therefore is simply ratifying "what is" and occasionally "what will be" as human consciousness evolves with bilateral peace, and as the resulting momentum of material success alters public opinion. That is what the Court has done and will continue to do, no matter how degenerate its composition. It will not endanger the establishment nor disregard the upside in any cost/benefit test that favors neoliberal economics. It's why Citizens Untied prevailed in Obama's Court with its moderate majority and why in a Court with a conservative majority overturning Roe v Wade will never happen (banning abortion fails the economic cost/benefit test and would accelerate minority birth rates in a nation where Bernie Sanders has proven it is only a matter of time before a multicolored majority leaning toward socialism takes control. Make no mistake, that is not lost on conservatives no matter what they tell their anti-abortion constituents. In the perverse card game of american politics eugenics trumps right-to-life).

Margaret Kimberely, editor of Black Agenda Report, underscores the mistake of sidelining everything for the sake of the Supreme Court in her essay rebuking the Kavanaugh hearings as bread and circus to distract the public from the establishment's policies that are destroying the world:

"Democrats routinely keep leftists in line by invoking the federal judiciary. Anyone who wants peace, a protected social safety net or anything else the Democrats don't care about is told to think about the Supreme Court and keep voting for the party that never fights for them. Democrats are the cause of most of our problems and finger pointing about lifetime appointments is just another ruse to silence anyone who is paying attention to their treachery."

Joke about the Kavanaugh fiasco, watch it parodied on SNL, but no one should lose a minute's sleep over it. In the end you will discover it will be the same as it ever was: a neat little rubber glove protecting the hand of empire.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:21:33 PM

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 1 fan, 4 articles, 15 comments


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

A fatalistic view that's hard to argue with in terms of ultimate outcomes, yet the struggles to express that public pressure engage enormous focus and resources. In our system of the supposed rule of law, all ownership, enterprise, rights and justice are embodied in deeds and contracts, codes and statutes that when in dispute depend upon courts to resolve, uphold or overturn. Courts are the arenas of democracy where all the battles for civil rights, workers rights, environmental protections and limits on the strong preying on the weak are fought without which we would have no democracy at all, just the old familiar feudal dark ages that "progress" is the struggle of moving away from. All corporations, non-profits and orgs of all stripes with their teams of lawyers can't be wrong. If only our current power brokers shared your view of inevitability perhaps they would not be spending the greatest of their efforts to pack the courts with dark age throwbacks as fast as they can and breaking any and all rules to put the vilest thugs in the highest places.

Your Roe v Wade forecast is fascinating, I hope you're right.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 10:43:43 PM

shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 44 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2073 comments


Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault:   New Content

I suppose we should accept a small piece of democracy rather than expect the entire pie? That is the measure to us from those who rule. Accept little by little small tiny bits of justice almost in perpetuity, and ineffective for the people's hope for democracy until the people's belief in democracy of the law falls irretrievably under the weight of promises and outright lies of a deferred justice.

In my opinion it would be better to hasten its end rather than allow the elites to continue to diddle us.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 3:04:07 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3555 quicklinks, 6465 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

This article is a must read: "... therapists say today's political conditions are ripe to send people of all partisan, ideological and cultural stripes to the emotional edge.

"Human beings hate two things," said Michael Dulchin, a New York psychiatrist who has seen Trump anxiety in his practice. One is "to look to the future and think you don't have enough energy to succeed and live up to your expectations. The other is to not be able to predict the environment."


Put these together, he said, and the psychological result is virtually inevitable: "Anxiety and depression."The recent Brett Kavanaugh hearings revealed many others in public roles behaving out of sorts--full of red-faced rants that left some partisans cheering but struck others as unhinged.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:46:57 PM

Dion Delene

Author 64840

(Member since May 6, 2011), 2 comments


  New Content

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:58:25 PM

Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 14 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 561 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I suppose that all Yale graduates are immoral degenerates using these arguments. Of course, BK had not yet become an adult when this alleged behavior occurred, and was only 9 when Clinton was at Yale. Of course there's no evidence about BK, but who needs it? Citizens United has nothing to do with degenerates, so Clinton is off the hook. I knew two of these folks at Yale, and two more extreme narcissists there. I think since all of them are neoliberals then all of them were responsible for CU. BK had nothing to do with it. The arguments have zero validity.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 10:15:08 PM

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 1 fan, 4 articles, 15 comments


Reply to Paul from Potomac:   New Content

Are you saying all Yale graduates verbally assault women with pornographic filth or that they physically assault them by attempting rape, or both? And you are one of these graduates?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 11:01:09 PM

Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 14 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 561 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault:   New Content

I sat at a breakfast table for most of 1970 with Hillary Rodham, Clarence Thomas, Bill Clinton, and Bob Reich, along with many others far brighter and more talented in the Law School dining hall. The food there was better than across the street where I lived in the hall of Graduate Studies. I'm a physicist, not a rapist. Two of these guys were rapists even then, judging from their contributions at the table. I stopped going there for breakfast after I met my wife-to-be in February of '71. She's worth a dozen Clintons and Thomases, as were most others I knew at the time. Yale graduates are the elite of the world. That is a fact. My point is that your logic is irrational. There's far more to great men and women than their sexual habits.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 1:01:48 PM

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 1 fan, 4 articles, 15 comments


Reply to Paul from Potomac:   New Content

My point is quite simple and rational - when a "great person's" sexual habits are immoral, degenerate and predatory then their professional habits and integrity are likely to become immoral, degenerate and corrupt, as Thomas and Kavanaugh amply illustrate. Sounds like you got the same impression from Clinton. It's a reveal of true character.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 3:53:39 PM

Anton Grambihler

Author 5050

(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 758 comments, 10 diaries


  New Content

Why hasn't Congress passed an amendment to the USA Constitution to void Citizens United?

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 6:08:10 AM

Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 14 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 561 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

Because we are no longer in charge of our destiny.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 1:03:18 PM

DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069
(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 23 articles, 6 quicklinks, 132 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hi Dana, I am not a supporter of Kavanaugh or anything that transpired during this heinous hearing. Reading any of my articles will demonstrate that. However, it is important to me that we get all our facts correct in an article. Sometimes we inadvertently make errors. I believe there are two minor factual errors in this piece. It is my understanding that Kavanaugh recused himself in the decision that Scotus made not to hear the case that has resulted in The deprivation voting rights for Native Americans.I am at a loss to understand why one of the courts liberal justices also voted this way. Also, I am not sure but I believe that Dr. Ford who was treated atrociously, had indicated she did not want to be in the room with Kavanaugh. Did he refuse to read her testimony? Of this I'm not sure. I think it's really important when writing an article about such a critical and negative incident that occurred in our history that we get all the facts correct Otherwise, all that's valuable that we have to say loses credibility. What occurred was a travesty. It's important that it be written about both now and in the future. I appreciate all the facts you brought to light particularly regarding Citizens United and Justice Thomas' role. Dave

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 3:17:48 PM

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 1 fan, 4 articles, 15 comments


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Thanks Dave, you're right Bart did not vote in the North Dakota voter ID decision, i got some bad info. Kind of spoils my punch line but I'm confident he will show his colors soon enough.
As to hearing the accuser's claims, I believe Thomas chose to leave the room but in both cases I'm fairly sure the accused could have watched the proceedings on a remote monitor if they were the least bit interested.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 4:13:37 PM

DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069
(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 23 articles, 6 quicklinks, 132 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault:   New Content

Hi Dana,

I think you are correct that if there was an interest to watch the proceedings he could've done so. I think he said in the hearings when asked that he was busy preparing his testimony.

I'd say it was pretty clear he wasn't interested at all in what she had to say.

I also agree with you that he will show his colors very soon.

This whole episode is a stain on our democracy. But just like Trump's administration, it is shining a spotlight on the many social ills that exist.

I wrote an article about turning this debacle in a more useful direction because it has helped to illuminate the problem of sexual predation in this country.

Dana, I'm pretty new to this site. And I appreciate the fact that you took my observations and even commented in goodwill.

I had hesitated to make a comment, but felt in the end that it was important to do so.

I think that a progressive site like this, just like the mainstream media, has more credibility and impact when it is clear on the facts.

I try to be in the articles I write but I'm sure if someone analyzed them carefully there might be some discrepancies.

I think your article is important and makes many valuable points.

I was around during the Thomas hearings and paid very close attention.

I'm not sure of course whether the "sexual" aspect to Clarence Thomas has a lot to do with his judgments.

There are plenty of people of good character that make decisions that are conservative :-)

In fact, I get a bit frustrated with my fellow Progressives who are often intolerant of others views. I don't mean the ones where there is clearly a moral issue. But those where there is a difference of opinion on how to handle a situation.

Thanks again for your response Dana . Have a great week. Dave

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 6:40:05 PM

Dana Bruce Thibault

Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 1 fan, 4 articles, 15 comments


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

I appreciated your revealing article about working in Trumpworld and saw you take quite a bit of heat for suggesting Hillary would have been the lesser of two evils. I've been around this site for years and it has developed a much more virulent anti-Clinton and anti-Russiagate bias recently, smacking of a troll takeover by Trump apologists. While Hillary was a corrupt election-stealing power-mad neoliberal, she was not the narcissistic ever-lying ignoramus megalomaniac demagogue fascist axe-murderer psycho bent on destroying what's left of democracy, the Constitution, civil rights and the environment that the phony non-billionaire con artist criminal Trump is, who is owned by the Russian mob.

As for Thomas, you may have missed my point. His "sexual" aspect was immoral, perverse and assaulting which reveals a bad character that will make bad judgements, and it's not his conservative decisions made from good character but conservative decisions corruptly sold to big money in blatant conflict of interest that are an offense to both character and conservatism as well as a crime against his office and America.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 8:21:14 PM

DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069
(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 23 articles, 6 quicklinks, 132 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dana Bruce Thibault:   New Content

Hi -- your last point is well taken. Perhaps I didn't pick up on it but now clearly understand what you were saying relative to one aspect of the personality can predict other character traits that influence behavior.


Thanks for the clarification


I took quite a bit of heat on Bernie sites on Facebook for the above mentioned article.


But I receive more positive than negative.


I'm aware that my particular positioning maybe less aggressive as many of the readers.


To me, that's fine. My only goal is to create dialogue and get people thinking


Sometimes, just showing the seed of an alternative View, is enough to get a dialogue going" One like you and I are having.


I think it's better for the future of our country when all sides are heard.


I hate labels even though I call myself a social progressive.


I believe there's an urgent need for progressives to become more involved and in a way that can effect change.


I haven't come up with the right formula yet :-) but the dialogue like you and I are having helps.


I'm not running for office, and at a point my life where popularity means little to me.


There are so many issues in this country that demand attention. It seems at times like only progressives are willing to address these issues.


One of my biggest issues is poverty in America


I don't think anyone is paying enough attention to it. I'd love to have the statistics on what percentage of PBS coverage US poverty gets.


Thanks for continuing the dialogue I appreciate it.


Dave

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 9:25:09 PM

