 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/1/19

Unequal Justice: Julian Assange Is an Enemy in Trump's War on the First Amendment

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 508303
Message LA Progressive

See original here

- Advertisement -
Unless and until Assange's prosecution is dismissed, no publication will be safe from the Administration's vengeance and overreach.

By Bill Blum

Julian Assange
Julian Assange
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN Business)   Details   DMCA

The prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the Espionage Act represents a dangerous turn in President Donald Trump's war on the First Amendment. Whether you love Assange or loathe him, it is vital to understand the 18-count indictment filed against him on May 23 in the context of that wider conflict. In a very real sense, we are all defendants in the case against Assange.

- Advertisement -

The new charges allege that Assange collaborated with former Army Intelligence Officer Chelsea Manning from 2009 to 2011 to obtain and publish national defense information about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Items supplied by Manning included more than 250,000 classified State Department cables as well as several CIA-interrogation videos. Manning also leaked the now-widely viewed video of a 2007 attack staged by U.S. military Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed two Reuters employees and a dozen other people.

The new charges supersede an earlier one-count indictment that was filed secretly under seal in March 2018 and cited Assange for conspiring with Manning to decode a Defense Department computer password. Assange is currently in a London jail, serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012 while facing extradition to Sweden on rape allegations. He now faces extradition to the United States as well.

That would be a horrific outcome, not only for Assange personally, but for anyone concerned with freedom of the press.

- Advertisement -

Although the prosecution of government leakers like Manning has become more common in recent decades, prosecution of a news entity for publishing leaked information is something new. As the Congressional Research Service noted in a lengthy 2017 analysis:

"While courts have held that the Espionage Act and other relevant statutes allow for convictions for leaks to the press, the government has never prosecuted a traditional news organization for its receipt [and publication] of classified or other protected information."

Indeed, the prosecution of Assange for alleged violations of the Espionage Act reopens a threat to press freedom that hasn't been seen in decades.

In the landmark "Pentagon Papers" case (New York Times Company v. United States), the Supreme Court quashed the Nixon Administration's effort to enjoin the Times and The Washington Post from publishing materials disclosed to them by former military analyst Daniel Ellsberg. By a vote of 6-3, the court held that the attempt to place "prior restraints" on the two newspapers ran afoul of the First Amendment.

Similarly, in October 1979, a federal appeals court -- dismissed a complaint brought against The Progressive magazine -- on behalf of the Department of Energy to prevent publication of a feature story entitled, "The H-Bomb Secret." The Progressive published the H-bomb article the following month. (Full disclosure: My review of G. William Domhoff's book, The Powers that Be: Processes of Ruling Class Domination in America, appeared in the same issue.)

The Department of Justice, now run by Attorney General William Barr, no doubt will contend that WikiLeaks is not a legitimate news organization deserving of Constitutional protections. But in fact, Assange and WikiLeaks have been honored over the years with several international journalism awards.

- Advertisement -

In any event, it is unlikely that the Department of Justice will be able to draw a principled distinction between publishers that merit First Amendment safeguards and those who do not.

Notably, the Obama Administration declined to indict Assange because of what was then described as the "New York Times problem" -- that if Assange were charged, the Times, the Post and the Guardian, among others, would also have to be prosecuted for publishing files leaked by Manning.

The Trump Administration now appears ready to evade and, if possible, eradicate the "New York Times" problem, arguing that although the Espionage Act has never been applied to a publisher in the past, there's a first time for everything. In making that argument, the administration will be able to point to the text of the act, which prohibits both the illegal acquisition -- and the subsequent publication of classified material.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

LA Progressive Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The LA Progressive openly and unapologetically supports and employs advocacy journalism. They are committed to advocating for the public interest as opposed to the corporate agenda. The LA Progressive covers the gamut of progressive issues both (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

David Cay Johnston: Trump's Worse Than You Think

Joe Arpaio: Watch Whiteness Work

Impeachment: What Is to be Done and Where to Begin?

Broadening the Scope of Sexual Abuse

Revisiting H.L. Mencken in The Age of Trump

The Strange Collection of Extremists Running for Office as Republicans

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 