Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

US Army criminals are on the way to the Baltic States

By Jonas Dringelis

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) investigates hundreds of crimes of American soldiers per month. Such statistics lead people to fear. It is alarming that these soldiers and officers are going to the Baltic states to protect local residents. However, everything can happen the other way around and residents of these countries may face reality already today.

Here is a small part of the crimes of the American soldiers and officers that occurred this fall.

Statistics of fratricide in the Army and cruelty to civilians reflects the real situation, Stars and Strikes reports.

Two Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders face murder charges in the death of a Green Beret last year in Mali. Meanwhile, a Navy SEAL is under investigation for murdering an Iraqi detainee.

(Image by starsandstrikes.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Today, the problem of sexual violence among military personnel is of great concern to the leadership of the US Army.

Thus, the officer of the 7th Weather Squadron, US Air Force, in Wiesbaden, Germany (USAFE), capt. Sean Miller, was convicted on multiple counts of sex crimes after sharing hundreds of sexually explicit messages, photographs and videos with two undercover agents whom he believed to be 14 years old.


(Image by starsandstrikes.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Miller was convicted of five counts of attempting to commit a lewd act upon a person he believed to be a minor via online communications; and two counts of soliciting those same individuals to produce and distribute child pornography.

Further, retired Army General James J. Grazioplene has been indicted on charges of numerous instances of raping a minor between 1983 and 1989, a span in which he lived for a time in Prince William County. He also lived at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and in Germany during that time frame.


(Image by starsandstrikes.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Besides, an area Marine committed an even more brutal crime. Alec John Urton, 23, was charged Dec. 3 with felony second-degree forcible sex offense, felony second-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm. Urton is accused of discharging his Remington 870 shotgun in the front yard of a home in Jacksonville and engaging in a sex offense against a woman. The incident occurred on Oct. 7.


(Image by starsandstrikes.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In another case a member of the III Marine Expeditionary Force on Okinawa cpl. Jose Araujo Jr. was found guilty at a general court-martial of sexually assaulting a female Marine and sexually harassing seven other Marines, according to 2nd Lt. Tori Sharpe, a spokeswoman for the 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

An unnamed female Marine from Marine Corps Installations Pacific alleged that Araujo, an administrative specialist with the logistics group, had raped her on or about March 31, "causing great bodily harm," the charge sheet said.

He was also charged with sexually harassing other Marines by "engaging in unwelcome sexual advances and requests for sexual favors, which created an intimidating, hostile and offensive working environment," according to the charge sheet. The offenses happened between July 21, 2017, and April 2018.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Jonas Dringelis Editor of "balticword.eu"

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
