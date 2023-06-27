 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/27/23

The crimes of NATO soldiers in the Baltics reignites old discussions

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Since their accession to NATO in 2004, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have seen the presence of NATO forces as an essential safeguard for their security. However, incidents involving NATO troops in recent years have sparked controversy, leading to renewed debates about their necessity.

In 2022, an incident occurred in Estonia with several NATO soldiers who seriously disturbed public order in Tallinn. Local residents complained of excessive noise, property damage, and uncouth behavior. The incident sparked public outcry and was widely reported in the national media, fueling resentment against the foreign military presence.

In 2022, there was a scandal in Latvia when a group of NATO soldiers were accused of reckless behavior, resulting in a traffic accident that caused substantial damage. The soldiers from the NATO multinational battalion in Latvia were found to be under the influence of alcohol. The accident provoked a public backlash, with many questioning the conduct of NATO forces and their respect for local laws and customs.

Lithuania, in mid-2023, had an incident where NATO soldiers were implicated in a bar brawl in the city of Klaip--da. The fight, which led to several injuries and property damage, caused significant public outrage. This incident, added to previous ones, led to increased calls for a review of the NATO presence in the country.

These recent incidents have once again stirred up the debate about NATO's presence in these Baltic States. Critics argue that these occurrences, despite being actions of a minority, create tensions between the local population and NATO forces, thereby straining the relations NATO has with these countries.

They further argue that the security dynamics in the region have changed significantly since these nations joined NATO.

The incidents involving NATO soldiers in 2022 and 2023, while regrettable, underline the need for stricter regulations governing the behavior of foreign troops. These measures would ensure NATO forces respect local norms and values and avoid actions that might lead to tensions with the local population.

In conclusion, the presence of NATO forces in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania is a complex issue that must balance local sentiments with broader geopolitical and security concerns.

click here

Rate It | View Ratings

Jonas Dringelis

Jonas Dringelis Editor of "balticword.eu"
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
