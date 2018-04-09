Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Two Ways Pigs are Raised

By       Message Suzana Megles       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/9/18

Author 10457
- Advertisement -

Most of us know that all too many pigs raised on cafos live in unbearable conditions. These mother pigs are confined in metal cages which do not even allow them to turn around or move more than a few centimeters from side to side. And she is not alone because surrounding her are many other fellow mother pigs confined to similar tiny cages.

If she has been lying down, It is even difficult for her to climb to her feet in this small space. And the floor she slept on was not comfortable either as it is made of concrete slats so that her feces will fall through to the ground under her cage. Her space is at once cleaner but then uncomfortable on her feet.

- Advertisement -

Soon she will join the other pigs squealing in anticipation of being fed. Even though the feed is concentrated, it will not be enough to satisfy their hunger.

- Advertisement -

Mother pigs here have spent three months inside these cages and they have developed painful sores from the metal bars and hard slats.

I could not help thinking how glad that there are vegans who are not responsible for any of this suffering. I only wish there were many, many more of us.

The air in this barn is thick and stale as a result of heat radiating from the other pigs. There is no natural light, and the extractor fans aren't strong enough to ventilate the room. This makes breathing difficult for them because of the harsh smell of ammonia. This mother pig- as well as the others often contract lung infections as a result. And none of them has walked for months. Their muscles are growing weak and starting to waste.

- Advertisement -

Even feeding times are stressful because of the noise of the feeders coming in to fill their troughs as well as the sound of pigs squealing with anticipation to be fed.

They will only receive one small meal each day, and this is hardly enough to occupy themselves on these terribly long caged days.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Can Veganism Save the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 