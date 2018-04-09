- Advertisement -

Most of us know that all too many pigs raised on cafos live in unbearable conditions. These mother pigs are confined in metal cages which do not even allow them to turn around or move more than a few centimeters from side to side. And she is not alone because surrounding her are many other fellow mother pigs confined to similar tiny cages.

If she has been lying down, It is even difficult for her to climb to her feet in this small space. And the floor she slept on was not comfortable either as it is made of concrete slats so that her feces will fall through to the ground under her cage. Her space is at once cleaner but then uncomfortable on her feet.

- Advertisement -

Soon she will join the other pigs squealing in anticipation of being fed. Even though the feed is concentrated, it will not be enough to satisfy their hunger.

- Advertisement -

Mother pigs here have spent three months inside these cages and they have developed painful sores from the metal bars and hard slats.

I could not help thinking how glad that there are vegans who are not responsible for any of this suffering. I only wish there were many, many more of us.

The air in this barn is thick and stale as a result of heat radiating from the other pigs. There is no natural light, and the extractor fans aren't strong enough to ventilate the room. This makes breathing difficult for them because of the harsh smell of ammonia. This mother pig- as well as the others often contract lung infections as a result. And none of them has walked for months. Their muscles are growing weak and starting to waste.

- Advertisement -

Even feeding times are stressful because of the noise of the feeders coming in to fill their troughs as well as the sound of pigs squealing with anticipation to be fed.

They will only receive one small meal each day, and this is hardly enough to occupy themselves on these terribly long caged days.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3