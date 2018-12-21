 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Twitter Locks @WikiLeaks And Multiple WikiLeaks Staff Accounts

By Caitlin Johnstone

Headlined to H2 12/21/18

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

From youtube.com: WikiLeaks Poster {MID-336958}
WikiLeaks Poster
(Image by YouTube, Channel: FRANCE 24)   Permission   Details   DMCA
WikiLeaks staff are unable to access or post from the organization's primary Twitter account or other accounts used by its staff and legal team, according to WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson.

"These accounts are locked: @wikileaks @assangedefence @wltaskforce @assangelegal and cannot be accessed," Hrafnsson recently tweeted. "They also seem to have been shadow banned. Should we be worried in these critical times?"

"To clarify, these accounts cannot be accessed and new tweets posted," Hrafnsson added. "Attempts to get this fixed through normal methods, when tech errors have happened, have not worked. No replies to DMs addressed to people who should be worried that accounts with 6 mill followers are frozen."

These accounts are locked @wikileaks@assangedefence@wltaskforce@assangelegal and cannot be accessed. They also seem to have been shadow banned. Should we be worried in these critical times?

-- Kristinn Hrafnsson (@khrafnsson) December 20, 2018

The primary WikiLeaks Twitter account has 5.4 million followers, and for years has been the primary means by which the organization has made public announcements, going so far as to say it is the only account authorized to make statements on behalf of WikiLeaks.

The Assange Defence account, which is run by the legal campaign to free its founder Julian Assange from arbitrary detention and persecution, has 747,000 followers. The WikiLeaks Task Force account, which has been used to correct disinformation and combat corporate media smears about WikiLeaks, has 142,000 followers. The @AssangeLegal account, the account of justice4assange editor Hanna Jonasson, has 12,000 followers. All four of these accounts have per Hrafnsson been locked to prevent the use of those platforms and shadow banned.

Now, Twitter has claimed that it does not engage in shadow banning as a practice, but its denial took the form of redefining shadow banning to mean "deliberately making someone's content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster," while acknowledging that in order to find a blacklisted account's content "you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile," which is what most people mean when they talk about shadow banning on Twitter.

When asked about shadow banning, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey let loose an nonsensical word salad somewhere along the lines of "Well I think the statements behind the statement and the question behind the question is the me behind the me and the you behind the you and it's a blibba blabba zim zam hey look over there."

"We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology," @Jack told me. But he knows some people do not believe him. "I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning," he says... pic.twitter.com/1i8jJunhfz

-- Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2018

It is worth noting here that Dorsey has an established record of lying to Twitter users about the social media outlet's censorship practices. In the lead-up to the 2016 election, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was asked point-blank if Twitter was obstructing the #DNCLeaks from trending, a hashtag people were using to build awareness of the DNC emails which had just been published by WikiLeaks, and Dorsey flatly denied it. More than a year later, we learned from a prepared testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism by Twitter's acting general counsel Sean J. Edgett that this was completely false and Twitter had indeed been doing exactly that to protect the interests of US political structures by sheltering the public from information allegedly gathered by Russian hackers.

And indeed, @wikileaks, @assangedefence, @wltaskforce, and @assangelegal are as of this writing so aggressively shadow banned that an advanced search for tweets by those accounts turns up not one single post by any of them.

Thoroughly shadowbanned indeed. The original tweet and replies by wikileaks in this thread on the Integrity Initiative have been blacked out and replaced with "This Tweet is unavailable." Same thing for other Wikileaks threads I searched for via replies. https://t.co/MoGUWTUsAApic.twitter.com/dJ4UtkHDqs

-- Tatiana Schild (@tatianaschild) December 20, 2018

Even if Twitter does end up restoring access to all or some of these accounts, the fact that the site would shut them down at all is deeply disturbing. A massive Silicon Valley giant's willingness to operate as an extension of the national security state to an even limited extent does not say good things about the future of free information access.

So in answer to Hrafnsson's question "Should we be worried in these critical times?" I think the answer is yes. Twitter has already actively helped shrink WikiLeaks' voice and facilitated fake accounts and disinformation by refusing to verify the account of Julian Assange back when he had unrestricted internet access, and it appears to now be censoring the entire organization. At a time when the Trump administration is known to be pursuing Assange's arrest, at a time when the now-Secretary of State has waged a war on WikiLeaks, at a time when narrative control has become a primary focus of the ruling power establishment as the US and its allies hurtle toward a military confrontation with Russia and/or China.

Yes, we should be worried. Very worried indeed.

 

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)
The elites know a major backlash is coming and are doing everything they can to squash it before it gets going. The more restrictive they get with freedom of expression, the more it means they are getting scared. We need to scare them witless. It's the only emotion they understand.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 1:27:35 AM

PCM

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)
According to one definition, fascism is characterized by the State's use of private corporations to carry out State ends. What we normally see in the United States is inverted fascism, where private corporations use the State to carry out private ends. The recent rash of media blackballing seems to be an exception. But perhaps private military and intelligence contractors prevailed upon the government to lean on major media outlets and the inverted fascism paradigm still holds.

Regardless, when private actors like Twitter, Facebook, Google, et al., do the government's bidding with no colorable private rationale, they become de facto government agents subject to the strictures of the First Amendment. But don't count on the current federal bench to see it that way. They've been letting the government and its agents, official or otherwise, violate constitutional rights willy nilly since 9/11.

I can't help mentioning that blogger Everyman, who published an exhaustive backgrounder on Ro Khanna that convincingly exposed him as fake-progressive Obama 2.0 wannabe, had his entire blog taken down without explanation by WordPress ... again, for no discernible policy violation and with no apparent commercial rationale. My guess is that the best defense WordPress would be able to come up with would be, "Well, everyone else is doing it."

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:15:32 AM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
I keep saying it... Time to switch to encrypted services by those who won't track you, censor you, or sell you out, now, or in the future.

One example

Stop supporting these a-hole corporations! How much damage do they have to do before everyone finally understands the need to abandon them?! I'll ask everyone this, to illustrate just one principle being tested here...

Q. What would everyone do, if they woke up one day to find they can't use the Internet without getting permission from their government?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:20:56 AM

Josh Mitteldorf

(Member since Sep 14, 2006)
I see this as two separate issues. The privacy issue can be solved by privately, by individuals using strong encryption in their communications. But Assange's Twitter account is a public dissemination, intended to reach new readers, whoever is interested and whoever is searching. It's not something he would want to encrypt.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 1:17:51 PM

Mrs. Fuxit

(Member since Mar 18, 2017)
Is it great that DONALD J. TRUMP cares not about the Rule of Law?

Is locking up and cutting up journalists an American virtue under Trump?

Is questioning the authority and sanity of "humble public servants" a right, or wrong?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:44:30 PM

