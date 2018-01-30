

Today is day 11 of Turkey's War on Kurdish People in Afrin. The US and allies are not making any move against Turkey's President Erdogan aggression because they are afraid that his governments are going to dump NATO allies for good by joining Russian, Iran, and Syria. You can say the same thing about the Russian, Iran, and Syrian alliances too.

Kurdish people are facing genocide by the Turkish Sunni Islamist, Iranian Shi'a Islamist, Iraqi Shi'a, and Syrian Alawi loyal to Iran plans to take over Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, and part of Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump's flip-flop policies could hurt the US interest in the Middle East and Asia for the generation to come.

It is clear that Turkey's President Erdogan is going to be against the interest of the US regardless of what President Donald Trump's administration wants to do.

If the US takes Turkey's side then Russian and Iran will help Kurds to create Vietnam for the American alliances. But logically alliances with Kurdish people can consolidate the protection of the US interest in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Arab Persian Gulf countries for generations to come.

Fifty million Kurds in Caucasus and Zagros mountain ranges can help the US interest in the Middle East and Part of Asia.

The oil and gas line will be secured while the entire region will be stabilized by the Kurdish people's liberation. Today majority of Kurds are united and joined the teaching of Abdullah Ocalan. The classical Kurdish political parties led by Mafia families of Barzani and Talabani are useless now in Kurdistan.

Why the US government of President Donald Trump has the hard time to make the decision?

Turkey's is bombing Kurdish people indiscreetly:

