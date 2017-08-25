Power of Story
Why Turkish MIT Failed to Kidnap Cemil Bayak the Second in Command of PKK

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by Rojhelat)
The National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT) failed to kidnap the leader of the Kurdish people Cemil Bayak while he was hospitalized secretly in the city of Sulaymaniyah-Iraq according to journalist Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24). Cemil Bayak is acting leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after Turkish Government kidnapped Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan with the help of the US and Israel intelligent services according to the media report of the year 1999.

The Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) is divided by the mafia and corrupts Kurdish families of Barzani and Talabani with the help of the US government after the year 2003 invasion of Iraq. Barzani is a very close ally of Turkey while cooperating with the international intelligent services to stay in part of KRG region, while Talabani is very close to Iran while collaborating with the international intelligent services remain in another part of KRG region. Both family of Barzani and Talabani dividing the Kurdish people oil and gas 50/50 and sharing with the ex-officials of the US, EU, Israel and Turkey for a survivor. There is the report by Belgium newspaper that Barzani family deposited 600 billion dollars in the European Bank alone.

Not too long ago KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani cooperated with Turkish government to kidnap one of PKK leaders failed before reaching the target. Today most likely Talabani Mafia family members are cooperating with both PKK and Turkey. While part of the Talabani family allowed Kurdish PKK leader Cemil Bayak to be hospitalized in the city of Sulaymaniyah-Iraq. Another part of Talabani family informed Turkish MIT his location.

The Turkish members of MIT forces went to the hospital to kidnap PKK leader Cemil Bayak. The PKK intelligent services overpowered them and kidnapped MIT members and took them to the unknown location. The Turkish government reaction was to expel PUK representative Behruz Galali. Few year ago the US forces in Iraq was trying to arrest General Qassem Suleimani of Iran, but Massoud Barzani helped Iranian general to get out before American troops reaching him.

In short anything possible from Barzani and Talabani Kurdish mafia families. But the oil money is blinding the US, EU, Israel, Turkey and Iran officials.

The US media must watch for oil connection with Barzani and Talabani Mafia families by the cooperation of President Donald J. Trump family members. Barzani and Talabani Mafia families are expert to buy out American, European and Israeli officials.

References

Ø£...Ù Ø§ÙØ¹...Ø§Ù Ø§ÙÙØ±Ø¯Ø³ØªØ§ÙÙØ ÙÙÙØ´Ù Ø¹...ÙÙØ© Ø§ØºØªÙØ§Ù ÙÙ...ÙØª Ø§ÙØªØ±ÙÙ ÙÙØ®ØªØ·Ù Ø§Ù...ÙÙdegreesÙÙ

http://pydrojava.net/arabic/archives/24091

U.S. Helped Turkey Find and Capture Kurd Rebel

By TIM WEINERFEB. 20, 1999

http://www.nytimes.com/1999/02/20/world/us-helped-turkey-find-and-capture-kurd-rebel.html?mcubz=3

Capture of Kurdish Rebel Leader Ocalan Recalls Mossad Collaboration With Both Turkey, Kurds

By Victor Ostrovsky

https://www.washingtonreport.me/1999-april-may/capture-of-kurdish-rebel-leader-ocalan-recalls-mossad-collaboration-with-both-turkey-kurds.html

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

