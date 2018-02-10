

Turkish tribes of the Middle East were chased out by Chinese and other Turkish tribes of Mongolia. They appeared on the border of the Parthian Kurdish (Ashkanian) Empire seeking the place for living. The war between the Parthian Kurdish (Ashkanian) Empire and Greek Empire and the continuation of war after Roman Empire eliminated Greek Empire led to the weakness of the Parthian Kurdish (Ashkanian) Empire too. The 400 years on and off of the war between the Parthian Kurdish (Ashkanian) Empire and Greek or Roman Empire led to the success of the Turkish tribe to have the foothold on the land of the Caucasian people east of the Parthian Kurdish (Ashkanian) Empire.

In time the Sassanid Kurds took over the Parthian Kurdish (Ashkanian) Empire and inherited the conflict between the two Caucasian Empires namely the Roman (Italian) Empire and the Sassanid (Kurdish) Empire. The 400 years on and off of the war between the Sassanid (Kurdish) Empire and the Roman (Italian) Empire led to the success of the Turkish tribe to expand on the land of the Caucasian people east of the Sassanid (Kurdish) Empire.

Prophet Muhammad successfully establishes the Arab Islamic Empire while both Caucasian Empires above were waged wars against one another.

The Arab Islamic army defeated Sassanid Empire which opened the door for the Turkish tribes to take more land from the Caucasian people.

Persian of Tamil as occupiers of the Caucasian people are always betrayed the Median people (Kurd, Lur, Ashkanian, Sassanid, and others) to stay in power in today Iran. Today Turk and Arab Islamic Sunni are fighting Median Kurds in Syria while the Russian and Iranian Shia of Persian and Azeri Turks are helping them to do so.

The US are watching Russian, Turks, Syrian, and Iran are killing Kurdish civilian in Afrin-Syria without helping the Kurdish people self-defense against the war imposed on them by Turkey in the state of Afrin in Rojava of Kurdistan.

In last twenty days QSD, YPG, and YPJ forces in Rojava are fighting Turkish government aggression against the peaceful region of Kurds in Syria.

The civilian death is increasing rapidly in this war in Afrin-Syra. The Kurdish people are calling on the US and Europian countries to stop Turkish government aggression against the peaceful Kurdish people in Syria.

