Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Questions by Tucker Carlson ripping Kamala Harris at debate

- Advertisement -



Tulsi Gabbard sounds off after ripping Kamala Harris at debate Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on calling out fellow candidate Sen. Kamala Harris over her hypocrisy on prison reform during the debate ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News) Details DMCA



I have never been a fan of FOX News and often slammed it hard, but I must say I've been impressed by many things I hear from Tucker Carlson (that I don't seek out but that come mainly through my Google newsfeed and Tulsi's channel).

TC is clearly impressed with TG and asks relevant and bright questions, the several times I've seen him with her on. This six-minute video is one good example, a rehash with more depth regarding Tulsi's take down of Kamala Harris and related matters, that I image most readers here are generally familiar with. But by appearing on FOX (as Warren refused to do), Tulsi is demonstrating her wisdom, knowledge, and speaking skills for a wonderfully large audience.