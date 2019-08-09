 
 
Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Questions by Tucker Carlson ripping Kamala Harris at debate

Tulsi Gabbard sounds off after ripping Kamala Harris at debate Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on calling out fellow candidate Sen. Kamala Harris over her hypocrisy on prison reform during the debate ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Details   DMCA

I have never been a fan of FOX News and often slammed it hard, but I must say I've been impressed by many things I hear from Tucker Carlson (that I don't seek out but that come mainly through my Google newsfeed and Tulsi's channel).

TC is clearly impressed with TG and asks relevant and bright questions, the several times I've seen him with her on. This six-minute video is one good example, a rehash with more depth regarding Tulsi's take down of Kamala Harris and related matters, that I image most readers here are generally familiar with. But by appearing on FOX (as Warren refused to do), Tulsi is demonstrating her wisdom, knowledge, and speaking skills for a wonderfully large audience.

Daniel Geery

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Robert Cowen

Tucker Carlson would not support TG for President, he just wants to sow dissent among the Democratic candidates. Why help him??

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 11:59:37 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

Good question, but why are so-called progressives NOT doing everything possible to support Tulsi?

Answer eagerly awaited, thanks in advance...

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 1:03:36 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

AND Marinne?

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 1:04:11 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

Here is an answer for your question as explained by someone at Common Dreams. Hope it helps: click here

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 5:45:31 PM

John Rachel

Solid. What more can be said? Gabbard took and held the high ground. The scum do what they do best, feed off the slime on the bottom of the cesspool.

Then again what can we expect? Our noble experiment has been reduced to government of the slime, by the slime, for the slime. There's so much corruption, maybe Gabbard and Sanders are just too outside the system to be part of it.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:25:12 AM

Dennis Kaiser

The DNC darlings, Harris and Biden, are slipping and most likely have the Clinton cabal in a panic mode as that leaves only their third choice, Warren and her only claim to fame is actually one that eliminates her from my concern and that is in 2016 when she went with Hillary who was running on everything opposite of what Warren was saying, then and now. She has no backbone to stand up for what she says. This is contrary to what we are seeing in Tulsi who puts up what she believes is right with little regard to what the establishment will say.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 3:22:48 PM

