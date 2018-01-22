

"Overnight, #ReleaseTheMemo "- a hashtag reportedly given an additional boost by Russian-connected bots "- started trending on Twitter. In less than 24 hours, Donald Trump Jr. "- a likely target of the Mueller probe who communicated with Wikileaks before the election and held a meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton "- sent off more than 30 tweets and retweets about the memo to his nearly 2.5 million followers."

WELL, I cannot help but notice that the people who put this out have used the same hashtag as a pathologically ugly video

www.facebook.com/thegamesrigged/videos/1773559809606186/

with the ambiguous origin of "The Game's Rigged.com," in which Trump kills Obama by pushing him at swordpoint into a bottomless pit, Marco Rubio is run through with a spear, etc. etc.

Russian bots, eh? So that's who's perpetrating that ugly thing? Republican staffers with the help of Russian bots? And Donald Trump Jr. is spreading the news?

I wonder if one of my Trump-supporting political-debate-board adversaries, who has by now conceded that the ugly film was Republican propaganda (Rosenburg's "Der Sturmer" was also propaganda, though with less sophisticated graphics), knew that before posting what he thought was "hilarious." And it wasn't that long ago that people were accusing one of our fellow debaters of helping the Russians because he sometimes has produced an RT news article for our consideration. Shame.

Later, one of my debate adversary's friends chimed in, perfectly reasonably:

"So the memo does seem to exist. Since both dems and repubs don't seem to agree on the picture presented by the memo, the bottom line is that all Americans should be allowed to see the memo and research and determine its veracity for themselves. Thus #ReleaseTheMemo. Am I missing something here?"

As I told him:

I agree, no matter for my misgivings about disinfo, since we no longer even can be sure that any information we see written/collated/what-process-may-be-involved has been written by those who say they did, and can not be sure, moreover, that those who sent it are even Americans.

The longer we go in this candidacy and presidency, the more it appears to me that the Russian penetration of more than just our intelligence, but of our entire social dialogue (in this post-post-modern age of computers practically replacing the kind of intelligence you and I were instructed in back in the last century-- people are more dumbed down than ever), has been tremendously effective.

Perhaps you have some presupposition about what this memo contains. I don't, I'm waiting to see it and then analyse. If I had to guess it's going to be some sort of iteration against the Mueller process, tu quoque accusations against Clinton, and protestations of innocence.

Less charitably, I might dismiss the memo as a mere collection of Republican talking points, most or all of which we have seen already, and some of those debunked. But I suppose they are entitled to try and make their case, so I won't conclude anything until I see it.

