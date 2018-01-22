Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trumpism As Post-Post-Modernism

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/22/18

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)


The Road to Bordeaux (oil on canvas, 30' X 40', 2015)
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


Much smoke is arising about a memo written by Republican staffers claiming to describe abuse by the Robert Mueller investigation of the Trump Administration and campaign's dealings with Russians.

click here

"Overnight, #ReleaseTheMemo "- a hashtag reportedly given an additional boost by Russian-connected bots "- started trending on Twitter. In less than 24 hours, Donald Trump Jr. "- a likely target of the Mueller probe who communicated with Wikileaks before the election and held a meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton "- sent off more than 30 tweets and retweets about the memo to his nearly 2.5 million followers."

- Advertisement -

WELL, I cannot help but notice that the people who put this out have used the same hashtag as a pathologically ugly video

www.facebook.com/thegamesrigged/videos/1773559809606186/

with the ambiguous origin of "The Game's Rigged.com," in which Trump kills Obama by pushing him at swordpoint into a bottomless pit, Marco Rubio is run through with a spear, etc. etc.

- Advertisement -

Russian bots, eh? So that's who's perpetrating that ugly thing? Republican staffers with the help of Russian bots? And Donald Trump Jr. is spreading the news?

I wonder if one of my Trump-supporting political-debate-board adversaries, who has by now conceded that the ugly film was Republican propaganda (Rosenburg's "Der Sturmer" was also propaganda, though with less sophisticated graphics), knew that before posting what he thought was "hilarious." And it wasn't that long ago that people were accusing one of our fellow debaters of helping the Russians because he sometimes has produced an RT news article for our consideration. Shame.

Later, one of my debate adversary's friends chimed in, perfectly reasonably:

"So the memo does seem to exist. Since both dems and repubs don't seem to agree on the picture presented by the memo, the bottom line is that all Americans should be allowed to see the memo and research and determine its veracity for themselves. Thus #ReleaseTheMemo. Am I missing something here?"

As I told him:

I agree, no matter for my misgivings about disinfo, since we no longer even can be sure that any information we see written/collated/what-process-may-be-involved has been written by those who say they did, and can not be sure, moreover, that those who sent it are even Americans.

- Advertisement -

The longer we go in this candidacy and presidency, the more it appears to me that the Russian penetration of more than just our intelligence, but of our entire social dialogue (in this post-post-modern age of computers practically replacing the kind of intelligence you and I were instructed in back in the last century-- people are more dumbed down than ever), has been tremendously effective.

Perhaps you have some presupposition about what this memo contains. I don't, I'm waiting to see it and then analyse. If I had to guess it's going to be some sort of iteration against the Mueller process, tu quoque accusations against Clinton, and protestations of innocence.

Less charitably, I might dismiss the memo as a mere collection of Republican talking points, most or all of which we have seen already, and some of those debunked. But I suppose they are entitled to try and make their case, so I won't conclude anything until I see it.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 16 fans, 73 articles, 155 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

May there be a quantum increase in human consciousness. May we save this planet. For all of us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 at 6:54:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 