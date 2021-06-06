 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/6/21

Trump shuts down his latest failure: A blog few read

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
From Capitol Hill Blue

The defeated and disgraced former president thought his followers would follow his every word on a blog that fell flat on its ass

Donald Trump -- Angry
(Image by David Lacasse from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Without Twitter or Facebook to repeat his lies, disgraced and defeated Donald Trump thought blogging would get his delusions out to his dwindling list of supporters to raise money and bring an outcry from misinformed for a run for the presidency in 2024.

His advisers claimed Trump's blog was "a beacon of freedom ."

It was a bust that didn't last even a month. The blog shut down on its 29th day of irrelevance.

Advisers admitted Wednesday that the "beacon of freedom" was "put out of its misery."

Writes Drew Herbert and Josh Dewey:

"Former president Donald Trump's blog, celebrated by advisers as a "beacon of freedom" that would keep him relevant in an online world he once dominated, is dead. It was 29 days old.

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and
 

