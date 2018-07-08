 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump: Racist, bigot, hater and crook

By       Message Doug Thompson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/8/18

Author 85
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Capitol Hill Blue

From intellectualtakeout.org: Donald Trump is a Fascist {MID-302343}
Donald Trump is a Fascist
(Image by intellectualtakeout.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Someone on Facebook Wednesday, upset at my criticism of the current corrupt occupant of the White House, claimed that I -- and all other Americans -- must "support our president, right or wrong."

Wrong.

As Americans, we have the right -- and many would say the duty -- to not support any president or elected official who does not do his or her job.

- Advertisement -

The complainer also said we "must respect the office of the president."

Hogwash. How can we respect a "president" who, himself, shows no respect for the law, the Constitution or the office?

Consider just a few of the facts (something Donald John Trump ignores):

- Advertisement -
Our "president" paid off a porn movie star in an effort to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter he claimed never happened. If it never happened, why shell out more than a hundred grand to keep her quiet?
Our "president" is under investigation by the New York state attorney general's office for multiple violations of the law for using his "charity" to fund his personal expenses, reward campaign contributors and commit other illegal acts.
The federal special counsel investigating potential conflicts of interest by Trump and his campaign, along with obstruction of justice, is closing in with the help of the "president's" former personal attorney who knows a lot about the illegal, immoral and unethical actions or the man that some suggest we should "support" and "respect."
Many of his "executive orders" have been deemed unconstitutional by federal courts.
Proven "fact checking" services, including those of CNN, the Bookings Institution and others, find Trump has lied more than 3,000 times during his presidency, an all-time high, by a huge margin among those who have served in the office.

"The recent disputes over President Trump's language during bipartisan negotiations over the fate of DACA and his claims about the U.S. trade balance with Canada illustrate his tenuous relationship with the truth," says James Pfiffner of the Brookings Institution. "When a president continues to insist that his previous false statements are true, the institutions of government become corroded and democracy is undermined."

The American flag flew upside down at our home on the Fourth of July, a recognized symbol of America in distress. America is in serious distress because of the racist, bigot and hater who is its president.

Incredibly, Trump's ardent supporters claim he is not racist but how else can one describe a man openly supported by white supremacist and racist hate groups, who said those involved in a racist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead were "people of good moral value," who disparages Muslims, people of color and immigrants.

Trump's real estate company has been cited multiple times by federal agencies for trying to avoid renting apartments to African Americans. When he owned casinos, he did not want to hire black accountants, saying: "Black guys counting my money! I hate it. I think such a guy is lazy and laziness is a trait in blacks."

"When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas," claims an old saying. Those who endorse and support Trump should be scratching until their skin bleeds.

During my time on the dark side as a political operative, I worked for two presidents: Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. I served three Congressman: One as press secretary, another as chief of staff and the third as a special assistant on the House Science & Technology Committee.

- Advertisement -

For five years, I was vice president for political programs for The National Association of Realtors and supervised what was then the largest political action committee in Washington.

These roles gave me some insight into how government works -- and more often doesn't work -- and what might make a good or bad president.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

John Boehner: When drunks lead Congress, disaster is the only option

Michele Bachmann: Suffering from diarrhea of the mouth

Can, or should, America be saved?

Iraq Study Group Report: Smoke, mirrors and the fog of war

The Tea Party: A phony grassroots movement headed for political oblivion?

The fall of Trump's house of cards?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 