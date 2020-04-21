Americans say they've had enough of Trump's lies

From Capitol Hill Blue

America's reality show president is failing to sell his lies to the American public and even his "base" is shrinking as they face the consequences of his failures.

The uneven, often disoriented, constantly-dishonest president who goes on TV every day to pontificate for up to 90 minutes about how great he thinks he is and how "perfect" his handling of the coronavirus pandemic might be, is actually largely considered inept, ill-prepared or incapable, a latest poll of Americans shows.

"Most Americans expect no immediate easing of the health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, despite calls by President Trump and others to begin reopening the economy quickly," concluded the University of Maryland-Washington Post poll. "A majority say it could be June or later before it will be safe for larger gatherings to take place again."

While 72 percent of Americans praise governors of their states for the way they have dealt with the crisis, only 54 percent see nothing positive about the actions of Donald Trump.

"Governors win praise across the political spectrum for their leadership, which has sometimes put them sharply at odds with Trump and his administration," the poll reports.

Trump claims parts of America can restart some businesses, reduce rules on social distancing and began to gather together again at the end of April -- May 1.

Only 10 percent of Americans agree on it ending by May 1.

A fifth of those polled by it might happen by the end of May while another fifth say the end of June. Just under that number, 19 percent, believe it will be later in 2020 and 13 percent say it will be even longer.

Writes the Post:

"Personal health concerns are widespread, with 57 percent saying they are 'very' or 'somewhat'worried about becoming infected and seriously ill from the coronavirus, including at least 40 percent of people in every major demographic and political group. For those most concerned, the fear was enough to override partisanship when it comes to the safety of public gatherings, particularly for Republicans. "Disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak continue to ripple through households across the nation, with businesses and schools closed and most Americans being urged to stay at home. About 7 in 10 adults, and more women than men, say the pandemic has been a source of stress in their lives. Half of all adults say the crisis has produced financial hardship for themselves or members of their family. "Those results are almost identical to findings from a Post-ABC News survey of a month ago and a more recentCNN poll that focused on financial hardship. "The latest Post-U. Md. poll finds that about one in three Americans are concerned about their household being able to pay bills over the next month, while a similar percentage are concerned about affording food and basic household items. Some 48 percent of Hispanics are concerned about affording food or other basic items, as are 39 percent of blacks and 23 percent of whites." The Washington Post

