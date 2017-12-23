Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump's Jerusalem UN Vote Bullying

U.S. taxpayers feel both proud and resentful of the amount of US foreign aid that they give away. Cheers went up when President Donald Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to what he calls ungrateful recipients. Speaking at the United Nations, the US's mouthpiece Ambassador Nikki Haley said that Trump's decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem "is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that." Not only would the consensus of the international community not make any difference, but the US would retaliate against any country that dared to vote against it.

Haley's pathetic speech was Trump's ridiculous attempt at an FDR moment of "a date which will live in infamy" after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Lowering herself to the occasion of the UN's thumbs down vote, Haley puffed herself up to say with a stern face:

"The US will remember this day, in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation".

How dare the UN inflict the equivalent of a terrorist attack, a new Pearl Harbor event, was the tone of Haley's diatribe. Or as President George W. Bush said after the attacks of September 1, 2001, Haley was saying that "either you are with us, or you are against us". Trump is certainly no FDR, and he makes Bush look like a statesman.

Trump considers the UN's failure to rubber stamp the US the equivalent of a terrorist attack. Trump thinks that it rises to the level of economic sanctions. What next, a blockade of the UN? But this is not Trump breaking any new ground. The US has always considered the UN nothing more than an extension of itself, and a toady with lipstick to act as a fig leaf to hide its naked foreign arrogance and aggression behind.

When the US wanted to destroy a once prosperous Libyan people, assassinate their leader Muammar Gaddafi, steal their oil for the benefit of US corporations, and put in a rightwing puppet government, then the UN was thought to be doing its assigned job of respecting the US by making it all look moral and legal. Most of the member countries of the UN must have suspected that the US was lying that Gaddafi was committing genocide against his own people with black mercenaries hopped up on drugs and sexed up on Viagra. Only the US public is naive enough to believe the same US war propaganda over and over and over again.

Neocons and much of the US public have contempt for the UN when it does not do US bidding. Then the UN is a waste of US taxpayer money, and just more evidence that the world is ungrateful for the indispensable USA. Haley said she could be speaking about the US as well as Israel when she said:

"I've often wondered why, in the face of such hostility, Israel [USA] has chosen to remain a member of this body. And then I remember that Israel [USA] has chosen to remain in this institution because it's important to stand up for yourself, but it [Israel/USA] also stands up for the ideals of freedom and human dignity that the United Nations is supposed to be about."

Only the US public could believe that the US is generous with its financial aid and supports the ideals of freedom and human dignity. It's not and it doesn't. The US is actually miserly, and often does not honor its promised aid, such as the billions of unpaid dollars that the US has promised for Iraqi and Syrian refugees. Refugees that the US is responsible for having created in the first place, with its invasions and regime change projects. Any country that dares to reject US global dictates is ripe for invasion and regime change.

When the US does honor its dues to the United Nations and humanitarian aid, then it expects obedience. The only sincere statement that Haley made in her speech was to admit that the US "demands more for our investment" of humanitarian aid. When the US, "make generous contributions to the UN, we also have a legitimate expectation that our good will is recognized and respected", Haley added. The US does not give money away for nothing, it expects kowtowing respect and an obedient empire for its investment.

Haley's speech was for domestic political consumption. The other members of the UN must be tired of US lectures and insults. All the boasting, whining, crying and threatening by the "disrespected" US giant was propaganda and repeating the mythology of a benevolent, exceptional and indispensable USA. Only a gullible US public believes it. The rest of the world knows that the US is really a playground bully that when it does not get its way it says it is taking its ball and going home. When the US bully gets angry, then millions of people may die, and the US public does not bat an eye.

The reason that Trump's threat to take his ball and go home is just a bully's bluff is because US aid is not aid at all. Almost all of the billions of dollars that the US gives to other countries is military aid to expand the US empire and prop up compliant repressive regimes such as the Absolute Monarchy of Saudi Arabia, military dictatorships such as Egypt, inhumane tyrants such as Benjamin Netanyahu, and US 'colonies' such as South Korea and Japan.

Military aid is not aid at all. It is an investment, as Haley admitted, for empire and US foreign policy goals. US foreign policy goals benefit US corporations. Countries receiving US military aid are expected to spend most of it buying US weapons from the military-industrial-complex dominated by such giants as Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Corporations, and BAE Systems.

What about all the humanitarian aid that the US gives to starving people? That is expected to be spent buying from US agri-businesses such as Monsanto, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, and Bayer CropScience. Most US humanitarian aid flows through US corporations.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

How can a person such as Nikki Haley look herself in the mirror? Could she really believe the propaganda she is given to read?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 5:36:24 PM

David William Pear

I have been to Palestine several times and I have many Palestinian friends. Most people do not know that Palestinians cannot travel to Jerusalem unless they have Jerusalem residence status or are permitted work permits by Israel.

My friends in the West Bank have not been to Jerusalem in 40 plus years. Nor have they been to the Mediterranean Sea even though they can see it from some of the hill tops in the West Bank.

All including the settlements illegal under international law, and established principles of freedom. It would make me feel sad to get on a bus so easily and travel from Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin to Jerusalem and say goodbye to friends who bravely endure the humiliation and repression of their human rights.

How can Haley possibly talk about blah, blah, blah unless she is ignorant or dishonest?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 6:47:09 PM

Devil's Advocate

After hearing such words, the "hostile" foreign officials should have come armed with pies with her name on them. She needs to be "pied", plain and simple.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 10:30:58 PM

Nelson Wight

I hate to even see a picture of her, never mind looking at a reflection in a mirror.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 6:51:51 PM

Chuck Nafziger

There are plenty of problems that need to be dealt with; moving our embassy to Jerusalem is not one of them. Bringing this one up, with all its flash points and emotions was very stupid. I know the orange clown is not all there, but someone, even FAUX News, should have told him how badly this is going to end.

Trump, Haley and this ill-conceived, unnecessary episode make the US, women, Israel, and the western run UN look terrible. It is unfortunate that Haley is making women in politics look bad. For the rest of the issue, it is lifting the curtain hiding filth.

The UN has been a thrashing, destroying monster with the US as its head. This vote has shown it to be a monster with a broken back. The body is refusing to do the bidding of the insane head. That is good. If the dragon does not die, I hope it grows another, saner head.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 6:11:12 PM

DR

People like Haley are just state actors. Toeing the line with information that is given to them. What is good here is that Countries (at least in this case) are not afraid to vote their conscience like the Empire wants them to. It must have really stung with England, France and Germany voting against the measure.

The world is changing and our Country is the only one that can't see it. So, more threats, more big stick and more lies ignoring the truth.

The world is changing and our Country is the only one that can't see it. So, more threats, more big stick and more lies ignoring the truth.


Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 6:11:38 PM

Em Sos

You say: What is good here is that " England, France and Germany (voted) against the measure.

"The world is changing and (if) our Country is the only one that can't see it" then you are implicitly acknowledging that Israel sees it. In this particular instance therefore, it only adds insult to injury -- more fuel to the fire, for it highlights and therefore, is a more overtly shocking display of the tail wagging the dog.

How effective has been going against Israel, in any US veto in the UN; for changing direction internationally, toward the more progressive direction of inclusivity?

The hegemons foreign policy has always been 'divide and rule'.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 8:36:12 PM

Thomas Knapp

Thanks for highlighting the militaristic/imperialistic nature of much US "aid." One recent chart I saw showed Afghanistan, rather than Israel as the largest aid recipient. I was puzzled until I saw the breakout and saw that it was mostly military "aid," aka we bomb you, occupy you and rule you and the money we spend on doing so we pretend is a charitable contribution to your well-being.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 7:32:28 PM

David William Pear

Humanitarian bombing at its finest! Regards.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 8:29:08 PM

