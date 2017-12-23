- Advertisement -

U.S. taxpayers feel both proud and resentful of the amount of US foreign aid that they give away. Cheers went up when President Donald Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to what he calls ungrateful recipients. Speaking at the United Nations, the US's mouthpiece Ambassador Nikki Haley said that Trump's decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem "is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that." Not only would the consensus of the international community not make any difference, but the US would retaliate against any country that dared to vote against it.

- Advertisement -

Haley's pathetic speech was Trump's ridiculous attempt at an FDR moment of "a date which will live in infamy" after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Lowering herself to the occasion of the UN's thumbs down vote, Haley puffed herself up to say with a stern face:

"The US will remember this day, in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation".

How dare the UN inflict the equivalent of a terrorist attack, a new Pearl Harbor event, was the tone of Haley's diatribe. Or as President George W. Bush said after the attacks of September 1, 2001, Haley was saying that "either you are with us, or you are against us". Trump is certainly no FDR, and he makes Bush look like a statesman.

- Advertisement -

Trump considers the UN's failure to rubber stamp the US the equivalent of a terrorist attack. Trump thinks that it rises to the level of economic sanctions. What next, a blockade of the UN? But this is not Trump breaking any new ground. The US has always considered the UN nothing more than an extension of itself, and a toady with lipstick to act as a fig leaf to hide its naked foreign arrogance and aggression behind.

When the US wanted to destroy a once prosperous Libyan people, assassinate their leader Muammar Gaddafi, steal their oil for the benefit of US corporations, and put in a rightwing puppet government, then the UN was thought to be doing its assigned job of respecting the US by making it all look moral and legal. Most of the member countries of the UN must have suspected that the US was lying that Gaddafi was committing genocide against his own people with black mercenaries hopped up on drugs and sexed up on Viagra. Only the US public is naive enough to believe the same US war propaganda over and over and over again.

Neocons and much of the US public have contempt for the UN when it does not do US bidding. Then the UN is a waste of US taxpayer money, and just more evidence that the world is ungrateful for the indispensable USA. Haley said she could be speaking about the US as well as Israel when she said:

"I've often wondered why, in the face of such hostility, Israel [USA] has chosen to remain a member of this body. And then I remember that Israel [USA] has chosen to remain in this institution because it's important to stand up for yourself, but it [Israel/USA] also stands up for the ideals of freedom and human dignity that the United Nations is supposed to be about."

Only the US public could believe that the US is generous with its financial aid and supports the ideals of freedom and human dignity. It's not and it doesn't. The US is actually miserly, and often does not honor its promised aid, such as the billions of unpaid dollars that the US has promised for Iraqi and Syrian refugees. Refugees that the US is responsible for having created in the first place, with its invasions and regime change projects. Any country that dares to reject US global dictates is ripe for invasion and regime change.

When the US does honor its dues to the United Nations and humanitarian aid, then it expects obedience. The only sincere statement that Haley made in her speech was to admit that the US "demands more for our investment" of humanitarian aid. When the US, "make generous contributions to the UN, we also have a legitimate expectation that our good will is recognized and respected", Haley added. The US does not give money away for nothing, it expects kowtowing respect and an obedient empire for its investment.

- Advertisement -

Haley's speech was for domestic political consumption. The other members of the UN must be tired of US lectures and insults. All the boasting, whining, crying and threatening by the "disrespected" US giant was propaganda and repeating the mythology of a benevolent, exceptional and indispensable USA. Only a gullible US public believes it. The rest of the world knows that the US is really a playground bully that when it does not get its way it says it is taking its ball and going home. When the US bully gets angry, then millions of people may die, and the US public does not bat an eye.

The reason that Trump's threat to take his ball and go home is just a bully's bluff is because US aid is not aid at all. Almost all of the billions of dollars that the US gives to other countries is military aid to expand the US empire and prop up compliant repressive regimes such as the Absolute Monarchy of Saudi Arabia, military dictatorships such as Egypt, inhumane tyrants such as Benjamin Netanyahu, and US 'colonies' such as South Korea and Japan.

Military aid is not aid at all. It is an investment, as Haley admitted, for empire and US foreign policy goals. US foreign policy goals benefit US corporations. Countries receiving US military aid are expected to spend most of it buying US weapons from the military-industrial-complex dominated by such giants as Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Corporations, and BAE Systems.

What about all the humanitarian aid that the US gives to starving people? That is expected to be spent buying from US agri-businesses such as Monsanto, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, and Bayer CropScience. Most US humanitarian aid flows through US corporations.

Next Page 1 | 2