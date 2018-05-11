

Why am I not surprised that Trump's GOP sycophants and cronies will most likely throw him under the wheels of the bus if he continues to fire nasty verbiage in Robert Mueller's direction?

This reality show mastermind, who is the first U.S. President caught up inside an exploding fireworks factory of salacious scandal with none other than a porn queen, has all the grace of a Louisiana cottonmouth. But it seems Trump's big wish is to go down in history as a great military leader, and he plans to utilize "his generals" to grow these laurels for himself.

"Strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war," Trump said before a crowd in Washington County, Mich., after dissing out on the national press dinner in late April. Overtones of this nuclear war message, (which can be subtitled 'a weakling's path'), was also a mainstay at Trump's speech before a national NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, the afternoon of May 4. Well, Donald Trump, you are a world leader who is crazy enough to use nuclear weapons to annihilate the world to prove you're right. Are you eccentric and insane enough to fire-off military-style missiles if you don't get your "Great Wall of Mexico" built? For no rhyme or reasoning whatsoever, why?

As a salient and important New York Times opinion reads that was published on Oct. 26, 2017, "The United States nuclear arsenal consists of 4,000 warheads, plus more than 2,000 warheads awaiting dismantlement. This number came into focus recently after a report that President Trump said in July that he wanted a huge increase in the country's nuclear capability. So, are 4,000 nuclear warheads enough? In fact, that is far more than the country could ever need. The nuclear stockpile is so large, and its payload so enormous, researchers determined that the United States could kill large parts of the populations of more than a dozen countries using less than half its arsenal."

Let's face it, after Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian patrons killed nearly a half a million people in Syria and forcing throngs more in exile, what does Trump do? He drops tonnages of missiles on Syria. The world stage is not a place for an entitled man with the maturity level of a three-year-old spoiled brat to play ' toy soldiers', or the old post W.W. II game, Battleship. There are lives involved here. Human lives. And Trump cannot run roughshod over the entire world to prove his crazy points in a power play to stay in office. Besides, dropping warheads on countries does not a great military man make. If anything, it makes for a ratfink and a true, world-scale misanthrope!

Donald Trump, Mr. Mueller was a military hero, and you are not and never will be. The only thing you can claim is that you are a tyrant trying to run a con game of insane and despicable proportions in what many saw, and still see, as a democratic, good nation, and a nation of laws, not of men. Robert Mueller earned his military accolades in the real-deal military. Not in a military boarding school for disciplining tough, nasty kids. And he did not earn his military accomplishments by going to the nearest state university and joining ROTC. He has been awarded combat medals, including The Military Order of the Purple Heart,, for being wounded as a U.S. soldier in combat. According to the Washington Post, "In combat, Mueller was a member of H Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, an infantry unit assigned along dangerous Mutter's Ridge. It was a section of Quang Tri province that overlooked the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone that separated North Vietnam and South Vietnam."

You, on the other hand, Donald Trump, have an almost life-sized portrait of Andrew Jackson, the great "Indian killer" who was largely responsible for the Trail of Tears and the decimation and mass death of tens of thousands of Five Tribes Native Americans, hanging in the Oval Office. And you also have that ridiculous statue in the Oval Office of some sort of bandoleer riding something that looks like a bunking bronco to the left of your big, fat desk there. It's almost a Quixotic oxymoron to see this thing situated in the room with you, a man who invents battles with any one and anything that stands in his path.

Another war hero, John McCain, who is very sick with a brain ailment, recently said that if he dies, he does not want Trump at his funeral. That's terrible when a true war hero, like McCain, bars someone, especially the President of the United States, from a funeral. Some might say McCain is crying sour grapes about what Trump deemed as true war heroes "don't get captured," but it can also be seen in another light, too. Trump does sick and upsetting things almost on a daily basis, which obviously bothers Sen. McCain to no end. For example, just a few days ago, Trump did not allow our country's "Teacher of the Year", Mandy Manning, to receive her award at an official ceremony at the White House a few days before she read the speech on CNN on May 5. Trump apparently did not like the fact that Manning praised her Middle Eastern refugee students and sided with people like gays and LGBTs for being out of the mainstream of society. So although McCain might have caused some waves with Donald Trump's most fevered followers, most Americans probably like the fact that he laid down some guide rules, if McCain dies from his life-threatening illness that he is fighting, and if Trump still happens to be President.

Soon, some of Trump's worst haters and debaters most likely plan on seeing Trump sunning himself inside the confines of a federal penitentiary's yard, smoking stubs left on the concrete and conversing with other horrid criminal types about all his sexual liaisons and conquests. But how's about the here and now? When I wrote the earliest drafts of this opinion in early April, the pundits on MSNBC were talking about weapons being thrown Syria's direction, if Trump has his way. And Trump did have his way. He dropped bombs on what he and his coterie of current criminals deem as strategic striking points, but according to reports, nobody was killed or injured. In hindsight,Trump can say what he wants about MSNBC pundits, but not only are they not purveyors of what he terms "fake news," they are also very good at prognosticating the actual hard-copy truths that ensue after the opinion has died and everyone has left the newsroom.

Speaking for myself, I spent the first two years of my college days at an urban university in a city known as the "Rubber Capital of the World" firing an M-16 at an enemy party while out on maneuvers many weekends, then making camp and cleaning and then re-cleaning that hideous machine gun. I remember once we caught a rabbit in a trap, skinned it, mixed in some potatoes and vegetables and made some hideous rabbit stew that tasted more like gruel than a rabbit cut up with some veggies.

The people I answered to - we all did, actually - were heart-attack serious about how lethal that little light-weight, lead-shooting device can be. And they knew that to survive in battle, soldiers must eat to sustain themselves.On another occasion, when an Army officer caught me snoozing in the bushes after a long night of maneuvers, he scolded me fiercely and then proceeded to yell at the top of his baritone voice something to the effect like, "Vargo, you never want to leave your weapon out of your reach!" So, I informed him my M-16 was only a few inches from my fingers. So, he made me do something laborious and cruel like clean my weapon five or six times that night. Something of the sort, anyhow. When I did not accept a full commission and a free ride to my last two years at that university to get my B.A., that particular officer took it very hard. He took me in his office and told me he thought I would make a great Army officer. I couldn't believe it. But I didn't back down. There was no way I was going into the "peacetime Army". So am I a military man? No. I refused to be one of those a long time ago and I have no frets or regrets about leaving U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps at The University of Akron after what turned out to be two very long years....

I became concerned when my younger brother joined the "Peacetime Army" and now I am even more fettered in witnessing this five-time draft dodger blasting verbal blanks at Mueller, who has a sterling reputation and was himself a splendid and highly decorated military officer. One of the Red, White & Blue's finest. It's all a smokescreen. Donald Trump gets his kicks by kicking around those who answer to him. And having Mueller under and ever-present threat of being fired is a way that Trump thinks he is "out-trumping" Mueller. But let's see what happens when Mueller subpoenas Trump to answer to an array of criminal and possibly, civil charges....

Fate will undoubtedly shine on Mr. Mueller, but I have my doubts about the witchy spinsters casting a winning grin in Trump's direction.

So why am I telling you all this? Well, when Lindsey Graham said that firing Mr. Mueller "Would be the beginning of the end for Trump," well, he wasn't exaggerating. And with others in the Red Congress eyeing up The Donald as if he has syphilitic insanity, well, go figure. If you do good things, good things come back to you. And if you do a lot of bad things, that bad karma can be horrid.