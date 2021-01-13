 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/13/21

Trump insurrection and failed resurrection

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by Pixabay: jeffjacobs1990)


The earth-shattering, violent attempted coup in the US, erstwhile beacon of democracy, and arbiter of all things democratic, beggars belief. In broad daylight, the citadel of American democracy was overrun by an invading force, seeking to nullify a free and fair election and lay waste to democratic institutions and processes.

The aforementioned deeply unpatriotic criminal actions were masterminded by Trump. The disgusting betrayal was the final test of loyalty and blind obedience he demanded of his flock of sheep. They did not disappoint. They showed up in the thousands to usher Trump into his mad kingdom. This was to be a day for his cult that would be akin to, or even rival Easter Sunday, the highest holy day in the Christian calendar.

For Easter Sunday marks the day of the triumphant resurrection of Christ from the grave. Leading up to His last hours on earth, He had been mocked, scourged and made to carry a wooden cross, the very instrument that he would be nailed to until he drew his last breath. The entrance of His tomb was sealed by a rock to prevent His body from being spirited away by his devotees.

However, 3 days after His burial there was a great earthquake, and an angel descended from the sky and rolled away the stone. Christ resurrected from the cold clutches of death and the narrow confines of the grave, to inherit an eternal kingdom of glory and power, promised Him by his father as a reward for his sacrifice. His resurrection is the foundation of the Christian faith.

On the fateful day, the faithful gathered at the Ellipse in the nation's capital, where their messiah preached a gospel of lies, hate and insurrection. He falsely claimed he had been robbed of his rightful authority to rule the nation and by necessary implication - planet Earth. His poisonous diatribe elicited rapturous applause and lavish praise from the riotous throng of believers, who were to a person, chomping-at-the-bit to do his bidding. And so it came to pass, that Trump pronounced a benediction on his supporters, sending them on their way and promising to join them.
Their solemn duty was to forcefully put an end to a 200 year-old system of government, by laying siege to and ransacking Capitol Hill.

The nefarious events that unfolded were antithetical to the events that transpired on the Hill of Golgatha, where Christ after agonisingly shedding tears of blood would make the ultimate sacrifice for humanity by allowing Himself to be crucified. His final actions amounted to a public manifestation of his humility and unconditional love for mankind.

It was up to the wild, unmoored mob that had gathered at the plexiglassed shrine to pull off a resurrection of their lord and saviour, who had been dealt an electoral defeat by their fellow citizens.
The system was in the process of sealing Bidens victory, after over 50 failed Trump lawsuits and the confirmation of the electoral college votes in Biden's favour. The final death blow to Trump was to be delivered by the ratification of the results by the US Congress. The certificate of Trump's political demise was entombed in the Capitol building.

Indeed, the horrific stench of death snd decay coming from their champion, was unbearable and polluted the air. Its putrid odour causing incessant fits of choking and retching, to those who neither carried nor were infected with the Trump plague, known as Trumpism. The miasma emanating from the decaying husk increased at an alarming pace, reaching an off-the-charts level when he arm-twisted the Secretary of State for Georgia, ordering him to steal the election for him or face criminal prosecution.

The Trump gospel of sedition and insurrection was amplified by his high priests, whose very presence also fouled the ether with their unbridled hate, greed and power-lust. They did not minister good tidings of unity, peace and love, to the crazed, bloodthirsty rabble.
The workings of the depraved minds and hearts of Guiliani, Don Trump Jr. and Mo Brooks, were as far removed from the promptings of the Holy Spirit, as Hades is from Paradise. They further incited the agitators by belting out violence-laden invectives spurring them on. This was overkill on their part because at this point they were singing to a well-rehearsed choir.

The unruly multitude clearly understood that as a demonstration of their fealty and devotion to the cause of Trumpism, they had to meet the moment, by preventing Congressional certification of the electoral college votes, which would hand victory to Biden. An outcome that would be the final nail in Trumps shame-draped sarcophagus.

So with murder and mayhem on their minds; and unbridled rage, hate and bitterness in their hearts, they marched on the Capitol. Arriving at the Capitol at high noon they received a warm reception from Senator Josh Hawley. His deplorable antics in cynically challenging the results of a secure election, contributed significantly to the shenanigans to overthrow a duly elected government. His raised clenched fist of encouragement to the mob was at the same time, uplifted to heaven, as an act of proud defiance as he relished his role as an oath-breaking-coup-plotter.

The rabble had been unleashed to sate their need to kill and destroy, and ultimately overturn the government. They were good to go and needed no further goading or encouragement. Armed with nooses, 'pitchforks' and 'pikes' they sacked the Capitol in a naked display of the sick symbiosis existing between the faithless, unworthy leader and his robotic followers. They were his weapons of war and their mandate was to rain such chaos and terror on the apparatus of government so as to overturn his downfall and political demise. Thereby, paving the way for their 'Christ' to spectacularly and triumphantly 'self-resurrect' to reign as king, sovereign and ruler.

Alas, there was to be no Christ-like resurrection. Indeed, they could not even pull off 'a Lazarus.' Consequently, Trump's defeat and death were certified and the stench of the rot he wrought reached heaven.

"You said in your heart,

I will ascend to the heavens;

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Irene Fowler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Al Hirschfield

  New Content

I'm certainly not claiming proficiency in any of the below. But I'm not presenting myself as a righteous Christian, either.

Matthew 5:44

But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,

Luke 6:28

bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.

Matthew 7:12

"In everything, therefore, treat people the same way you want them to treat you, for this is the Law and the Prophets.

1 John 4:7

Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.

Romans 12:14-21

Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep. Be of the same mind toward one another; do not be haughty in mind, but associate with the lowly. Do not be wise in your own estimation.read more.

Proverbs 25:21-22

If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat;

And if he is thirsty, give him water to drink;

For you will heap burning coals on his head,

And the Lord will reward you.

Luke 6:35

But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return; and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High; for He Himself is kind to ungrateful and evil men.

Exodus 23:5

If you see the donkey of one who hates you lying helpless under its load, you shall refrain from leaving it to him, you shall surely release it with him.

1 Corinthians 16:14

Let all that you do be done in love.

John 13:33-35

Little children, I am with you a little while longer. You will seek Me; and as I said to the Jews, now I also say to you, 'Where I am going, you cannot come.' A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another."

1 Corinthians 13:1-8

If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy, and know all mysteries and all knowledge; and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. And if I give all my possessions to feed the poor, and if I surrender my body to be burned, but do not have love, it profits me nothing.read more.

Romans 12:9-11

Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor; not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord;

Matthew 5:8-12

"Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. "Blessed are those who have been persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.read more.

Proverbs 20:22

Do not say, "I will repay evil";

Wait for the Lord, and He will save you.

Matthew 24:13

But the one who endures to the end, he will be saved.

Luke 13:32-35

And He said to them, "Go and tell that fox, 'Behold, I cast out demons and perform cures today and tomorrow, and the third day I reach My goal.' Nevertheless I must journey on today and tomorrow and the next day; for it cannot be that a prophet would perish outside of Jerusalem. O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, just as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you would not have it!read more.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 at 6:14:55 PM

Author 0
Al Hirschfield

Reply to Al Hirschfield:

Luke 23:28-37

But Jesus turning to them said, "Daughters of Jerusalem, stop weeping for Me, but weep for yourselves and for your children. For behold, the days are coming when they will say, 'Blessed are the barren, and the wombs that never bore, and the breasts that never nursed.' Then they will begin to say to the mountains, 'Fall on us,' and to the hills, 'Cover us.'read more.

Acts 7:52-60

Which one of the prophets did your fathers not persecute? They killed those who had previously announced the coming of the Righteous One, whose betrayers and murderers you have now become; you who received the law as ordained by angels, and yet did not keep it." Now when they heard this, they were cut to the quick, and they began gnashing their teeth at him.read more.

Proverbs 24:17-20

Do not rejoice when your enemy falls,

And do not let your heart be glad when he stumbles;

Or the Lord will see it and be displeased,

And turn His anger away from him.

Do not fret because of evildoers

Or be envious of the wicked;

read more.

Obadiah 1:12-13

"Do not gloat over your brother's day,

The day of his misfortune.

And do not rejoice over the sons of Judah

In the day of their destruction;

Yes, do not boast

In the day of their distress.

"Do not enter the gate of My people

In the day of their disaster.

Yes, you, do not gloat over their calamity

In the day of their disaster.

And do not loot their wealth

In the day of their disaster.

Job 31:29-30

"Have I rejoiced at the extinction of my enemy,

Or exulted when evil befell him?

"No, I have not allowed my mouth to sin

By asking for his life in a curse.

Philippians 3:13-14

Brethren, I do not regard myself as having laid hold of it yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.

Isaiah 43:18

"Do not call to mind the former things,

Or ponder things of the past.

Colossians 3:1-4

Therefore if you have been raised up with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth. For you have died and your life is hidden with Christ in God.read more.

Proverbs 14:29

He who is slow to anger has great understanding,

But he who is quick-tempered exalts folly.

James 1:2-5

Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.read more.

Matthew 5:45

so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.

Matthew 5:43-48

"You have heard that it was said, 'You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. read more.

Luke 6:27-36

"But I say to you who hear, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. Whoever hits you on the cheek, offer him the other also; and whoever takes away your coat, do not withhold your shirt from him either. read more.

Source: le.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Loving-Your-Enemies

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 at 6:15:24 PM

Author 0
