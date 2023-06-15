As the indictments have begun in earnest, and the potential trials approach, it seems to some as if we have been drowning in a barrel-full of Trumpism. But if you somehow think we have achieved as much of this Trump Fatigue as we are going to see, I am sorry. You have another think coming. It is going to get far worse before it ever approaches a stage of "getting better." You thought Trump getting walloped by Biden might be the end of this. Nope. No such luck. Here we go again. Very few Republicans are grumbling about having a multiply-indicted Trump at the top of their ticket. And the Trumpers in the electorate are no smarter now than they were in 2016. Indictments? Convictions? Who cares? Trump is their guy, no matter what. Besides, he still hasn't shot that guy on Fifth Avenue.

As we hear the constant analyses by the media, and as we start forming our own opinions based on what evidence has already been revealed in the documents case, it does seem as if that particular case is quite solid against Trump. It looks like he is in a world of trouble for the first time in his low life. And this is before we even hear from the authorities about the other cases that Trump is soon to face. It is, of course, too early to say what the eventual outcomes will be. But this case, and the Georgia case, as well as the January 6 case, all seem pretty well thought out and damning, just based on what little we already know in the latter two cases. So, are there any signs of trouble in converting these accusations into successful prosecutions? Just judging from the documents case, there do seem to be some barriers to reaching a conviction, as well as a few other peripheral problems. The media have discussed many of these already.

First, Trump is, of course, claiming innocence. Of course. But that is his right: Innocent until proven guilty. However, this does bring to light one of the difficulties these prosecutions present. Trump has called into question the viability and fairness of the entire legal system, claiming this is a [insert favorite word number one here] WITCH-HUNT. And now we have been told that a federal judge Trump appointed has been designated to hear and render decisions in the documents case. Not only is this judge a Trump appointee, she is also the judge who earlier rendered very favorable (to Trump) decisions, and was heavily criticized for unprofessional behavior because of these rulings. At first blush, this looks like a significant barrier to successful prosecution. A Trump-favored bias is a distinct possibility from this judge. But hold on a minute. That is not the whole problem with this.

Remember that one of his rants is about how unfair all of this is, and how he is being treated much differently than anyone else would be. Okay, we have a persecution complex to add to the man's faults and personality disorders. I have lost count. But never mind. Let's take a closer look at the documents case. Some in the media have already pointed out that this judge could be more than just the random-chance appointment it was characterized to be. If the legal system is being called "unfair" and "biased" against Trump, what would be the best way to subvert that unfounded criticism? One thing you could do, is bend over backwards and appoint a judge already known to make decisions favorable to the Trumpsterfire. Bending over this far would certainly dampen much if not all of the unfounded negative bias claims. But it also could result in the culprit getting off despite undeniable evidence proving his guilt. One problem solved, and another promoted. Bending over backwards far enough could conceivably result in a broken back. So, in effect, if this all comes to pass, Trump may have influenced the judicial system in negative ways, assisted in this BY THE LEGAL SYSTEM, ITSELF. You just thought you had already seen a lot of Trump Fatigue".

Here is one more problem. As pointed out, the evidence in the documents case seems to be rock solid. But one of the legal talking heads pointed out that, yes, the facts seem pretty damning. But this case is not going to be about the facts, he said. The facts are clear enough, but the case is going to be decided on the basis of presidential authority and vulnerability. I happen to disagree with that assessment. But if this particular Legal Eagle sees that as a possibility, other Legal Eagles might see it the same way. That's a problem.

The last problem is timing. One talking head recently said that Trump's best defense in all of these cases, at this point would be winning the presidency. Yup. So when can we expect trials to begin? It seems that the three most important ones are unlikely until after the election. Oops. But there is one state case set for March of next year. It is the so-called hush money payment case, involving the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump, himself, signed several of the eleven checks paid to Trump's lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen. The payments were re-imbursement for the money Cohen had given Ms. Daniels, to ensure her silence in the lead-up to Trump's first election, silence about an alleged romantic relationship. The payments to Cohen were earmarked incorrectly in official records as payment of other legal fees, which is a cover-up and a violation of the law. So there apparently will be at least that one case that goes to trial before the November election, and when its trial date was announced in a court hearing, Trump appeared noticeably agitated. Will that one trial be damaging enough to Trump's attempt to regain the White House? Trumpers have not cared about any negative news, so far. His popularity has even increased. But we will see.