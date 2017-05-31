Donald Trump's narcissistic personality disorder on full display
I want it
to be known that we Americans are not all as blind and ignorant as our current
leadership. This administration is a temporary aberration, not to be confused
with the path the
The current president has a definite following, but it is a clear minority. Many of those followers are, by nature, hyper-sensitive and focused on an overly protective and isolationist point of view. Many of them are dangerously ignorant of scientific facts, which facts they are encouraged to ignore or refute. This encouragement comes directly from the current administration in an attempt to solidify what the president views as his political base. The bubble in which they have chosen to live, cuts them off from the reality the rest of us enjoy.
Please try not to become too alarmed by this aberration. It will pass in due time when the electorate is given a chance to correct this egregious error, or before (with constitutionally sanctioned leadership reform options).
We, the
people of the
One of the
precious few positives that can be taken away from this situation is the fact
that the president seems to have an affiliation with, and an affection for, the
Russian oligarchy currently in control of that nation. This affection might be
the most important factor when it is taken into consideration that the nuclear
missile codes will likely not be employed--our ICBMs are largely aimed at
So, as it turns out, our leadership's own ignorance and poorly thought out relationships ironically come to the rescue of us all in the form of an alliance it shares with the nation of greatest concern on the World Stage. Or at least the nation that used to be of greatest concern until the advent of the Trump administration.
Our current president is clearly unbalanced and dangerous. Again, we are sorry. We will fix this as soon as possible. We promise.
Dan Cooper
Liberal
independent