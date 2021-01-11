 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 1/11/21

Three Sonnets on Being Whitenessingly

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

White on white
White on white
(Image by James Jordan from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Three Sonnets on Being Whitenessingly
by John Kendall Hawkins
for DJ

I.

The unbearable whiteness of being
white weighs on me tortures me day and night --
a self-loathing fat f*ck Orpheus light,
the ex I stiffed pillar of salt fleeing
to Sister Ophelia's nunnery
seeking sinless blank canvassed nothingness,
while I'm on the lam from wolves. I confess
a fond white need for constant punnery,
and when the poltergeists arrive to chew
me out of my mind, like dead Eliot
madmen geraniums shaking my view,
I'm Hamlet the white king and his zealot.
I cry to see what the mourning will bring,
self-lynching; it's an existential thing.

II.
She waltzed in liebfraumilch smile bosom high --
she sang Prost! I heard Proust and then she pressed
her spiggage against my face I undressed
her in my mind, my tongue climbing her thigh,
and thought fondly of our purity laws,
blau augen blond haar oompah in mein Herz,
arse white as the driven Schnee, to be terse,
Himmel high, until she removed my paws.
Turns out she was working undercover
and the cops had need of her baddabooms:
she was looking for zwei Dummkopfen toons
to ausnehmen, not some tuba lover.
But when no Peter Lorre showed that night,
I snaked her garden of earthly delight.

III.

The unbearableness of being white
in a black world all the hype too much bleach
too many cycles no soul gonads tight
the meaning of the Coltrane honk and screech
eludes me no color tabla rasa
crystalline snow hung out to dry -- in spite
white picket fence smiles guard blanco casa
sleep sheeple downhill skiing white on white.
The burden of being white means being right,
hero of the master-slave narrative,
the one you look to for knowing insight
and old ideas needing a palliative.
I'd not stop being white for anything
or anyone or any cause: I'm king.

(Article changed on January 11, 2021 at 18:13)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Nixing China: The Road for De'tente to Dete'ste

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Hawkins

Become a Fan
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Aug 11, 2020), 2 fans, 150 articles, 1 quicklinks, 203 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Tony Montana was here sneezing snow.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 11, 2021 at 4:49:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 