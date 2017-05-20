

Come on Wall Street don't be slow, Why man this war a go-go

When I was a kid I watched a famous Bugs Bunny cartoon titled Hare Brush. It starts at a boardroom meeting of a big corporation where they are worried because the CEO, Elmer J. Fudd, is suffering from a delusion that he is a rabbit. So they find a psychoanalyst to program him with a pill and mental conditioning by repeating the mantra, "I am Elmer J. Fudd, millionaire. I own a mansion and a yacht." This reminds Elmer J. Fudd who he really is. What we are witnessing in the daily onslaught by media hack and political shills having to do with Russiagate against Donald J. Trump, the CEO of America, is basically the same thing that happened to CEO Elmer J. Fudd. Trump, like Fudd, doesn't know his true reality. So he is being conditioned by the people trying to control him to accept the true reality.

Right on cue as if according to a script Trump attacked Syrian forces in order to get the media hacks and political shills of the oligarchy off his back - as is their purpose. It worked last time didn't it? When he sent the missiles and bombed the Syrians last time, the word then came down to the hacks and shills to give Trump some love in order to train him like a dog (see Pavlov). The love the hacks and shills laid on Trump evaporated when Trump didn't make the right moves a few weeks ago after Syria, Russia, Iran, and Turkey made news about a plan to create safe zones of a sort all over Syria; this was making it clear that they were intent on taking full control over the country. This was a message to the "international community" (the wealth-based oligarchy that rules most of the world) that they were going to make a stand in Syria and any plans for a partition was going to be fought by their alliance.

When Trump didn't act in some bold way as I am sure he was called upon to do by oligarchy (who speak through many representatives), the media and political shills turned back to their previous mode of trying to make a case for removing Trump from office by any means necessary. It took Trump a few weeks to get the message and after making deals to send massive arms to the Kurds and the Saudis he finally gave the order to attack Syrian forces. But that will not be enough to appease the oligarchy; this time they will not give Trump a break with their shills until he dives into the deep end.

So off he goes to get his marching orders in Riyadh (the richest families within the oligarchy); it will not just be a meeting with the royal family, other representatives of the leading oligarchs will be there as well. Trump will be told in no uncertain terms that it is time... for War. The Syrian invasion will begin in short order. This time it will not be under the pretense of fighting ISIS or protecting American fighters in the region. A couple days ago we saw a report in the news about a giant crematorium in Syria being used to get rid of bodies, supposedly of all the people the regime has tortured and killed etc. No real evidence was given of such a place; just reports from supposed witnesses and speculations about some building. This is going to be part of the excuse for the invasion, which along with the faked sarin-gas attacks of the past and some more disinformation shortly to appear, will be the excuse for an invasion to take out the new Hitler. The supposed sighting of a massive crematorium should convince, as it is clearly meant to be used for a reason to invade.

Trump does not want to, but will be cornered and will do as he is told. Unlike last time. The reason he didn't do as he was told recently and make a strong response to the new Syrian situation put forth by the Russia-Iran-Turkey plan, is simple - he is well aware of how the previous attack went over among his supporters. After the missile attack on Syria you could literally see the air sucked out of the room among the Trump commentariat and their social-media fanboys and girls online. Criticism of Trump as a phony was widespread and people were feeling deceived. That critically damaged Trump's credibility among a large percentage of his supporters. With Bannon giving him the lowdown on that reality of course Trump would be very reticent to act again in similar fashion. So when he was told to respond with a strong show of force to the new Syria situation, and didn't - it was then that the shills went into overdrive in every which way in order to send Trump a message.

That message is simple - Do NOT mess with our plans; do as you are told when it comes to foreign policy, or you WILL be impeached by hook or by crook. In Riyadh Trump will have the plans for the war laid out for him. This is going to happen, count on it, their resolve is steely in ending the contiguous Shia bloc stretching from Iran to Israel - and if Trump resists it will only set the timeline back a bit until he is impeached. But knowing Trump, if it comes down to letting his fans lose faith or being impeached, what do you think he will do? Expect some more fake atrocities attributed to Assad to appear in short order.

