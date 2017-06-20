

Is Trump being ridden over a cliff?

In my last article before Trump went to Saudi Arabia, I wrote that the purpose of the massive get together between the Sunni leaders in Riyadh with Trump was to get him on board with an invasion of Assad's regime in Syria. Immediately after that gathering the big news in the world was the sudden Saudi led coalition calling for an ex-communication of Qatar from "the good guys of the world club," by the new alliance of the so-called Arab NATO which was called for at the meetings. The Saudis were calling for an end to all economic ties and all travel of all kinds in and out of Qatar unless they gave into a number of demands. At the top of the list after giving up all ties with Iran, was the dissolution of Al-Jazeera, the Qatar based news organization which dominates the Muslim world. Egypt then asked everyone to include Turkey in the boycott as well. The mainstream media around the world went into overdrive explaining the cause as Qatar being soft on Iran, or even supporting Iran and it's so-called proxy terrorist organizations; as well as Qatar support of terrorists in general.

The alternative media gave a number of other reasons for the new dissension in the Gulf. Prominent among them is the idea that Iranian ties and support of terrorist groups in Syria are not the real cause since so many other Arab states have many close ties with Iran, especially the prominent UAE member Dubai. Some have speculated the main cause as Al-Jazeera, which is said to be "hated" by the Saudis and Egypt because Al-Jazeera supports policies and organizations in its reporting that those countries are opposed to. The Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas are two examples of Al-Jazeera support.

Other commentators have claimed that the real reason for the rift is because Qatar seems to have shifted its alliances in Syria, noting that recently they have called off their "rebels" in Syria fighting against Assad and possibly joining the new Iran-Russia-Turkey axis in support of Syria. They claim this is why Turkey has been so supportive of Qatar during this crisis in the Gulf, even sending troops to protect them if need be. Commentators also claim that when the US informed Turkey that they were not invited to take part in the invasion of ISIS headquarters in Raqqa, that caused Erdogan to believe there was a Kurdish state in the planning for northern Syria. Having a Kurdish state right across the border of Kurdish parts of Turkey in Northern Syria, being created and supported by America, was seen as a betrayal of Turkey. With Qatar moving closer to Turkey; along with Qatar's recent large investment in Russian natural gas giant Rosneft; and also with their new closer economic ties with Iran in the Persian Gulf (the most valuable Gas field in the world); many commentators have claimed all of those recent events as the "real cause" of Qatar being isolated and demonized by the Saudi led coalition and Trump.

Now, with the recent direct attacks by America on a Syrian bomber in the news, along with previous attacks on Syrian proxy forces fighting ISIS in Syria, many have speculated this may be leading to more American involvement against Assad. The reasons the Pentagon have given for the downing of the Syrian bomber, along with the other attacks on Syrian forces, have been met with charges of outright fabrication by the Russians and Syrians. They claim the real reason is to make a show of force, to make it known that America is not beholden to any claims of Syrian sovereignty regardless of Russian or Turkish support of Syria.

I believe there is possibly another reason. I believe they are trying to get a military response from Syria because they want an excuse to begin a planned invasion supported by the newly minted Saudi led Arab NATO. Qatar is being isolated before the start of the invasion because of their closer ties to the Iran-Russia-Turkey axis supporting Assad, and also because they control Al-Jazeera. In an invasion scenario the ability of Al-Jazeera to counter Western and Saudi led propaganda due to their popularity in the Muslim world is quite worrisome. It appears they are trying to shut down Al-Jazeera by making Qatar public enemy #1 before the start of the invasion.

Like I wrote in my previous article, I believe Trump has been harassed with Russiagate by the American media and politicians due to the instigation of a Saudi led coalition of bribes and threats. It's the ol' Good Cop-Bad Cop routine being used on Trump. The American media and politicians are the bad cops, relentlessly and viciously denouncing Trump over Russian ties with the only relief from their onslaught coming after he bombed Assad's military. The Saudis are playing the good cop. They are offering "to help him" with their bribery power to stop Russiagate - but only if he invades Syria for them, and now also isolates Qatar. I believe Russiagate was concocted and controlled in order to get Trump to do the bidding of the Saudi led coalition in the Middle East, i.e., use America and by extension NATO to end the Iran supported regimes in Iraq and Syria in order to take covert and total control over their governments and then their natural resources. The Pentagon is resistant because of Russian involvement, and Trump is also resistant because he ran on the promise of a more isolationist policy, and after he sent missiles to Syria the last time he lost a lot of good faith among his base. The press and politicians eased up on him by command after that attack, but because he was reluctant to do more against Assad the onslaught began anew. I believe he has been made aware of who is controlling the Russiagate attacks and has been made aware that he has a choice: invade Syria or it continues to impeachment if necessary. With the recent direct attacks on Syrian forces along with the isolation of Qatar and Al-Jazeera at the same time, war against Syria may be closer than many believe.