

Did Trump just throw a tantrum, or is it a message to create a reason to invade Syria?

Yesterday, a day after an inside account by Pulitzer winning legend Seymour Hersh of American military intelligence reaction to Trump's decision to retaliate to a non-existent "sarin gas attack" by sending missiles to bomb a Syrian air force facility back in April, Trump and his spokeswoman Nikki Haley suddenly and without confirmation by the pentagon or anyone else in the intelligence community, both spoke out to the public a warning to Syrian leader Assad and his allies that they had information of an upcoming sarin gas attack planned by Syria. They warned that there would be severe repercussions and all of those on the side of Assad would share in the blame and repercussions.

Was this simply a way to distract from the just published stunning Seymour Hersh revelation of a fraud perpetrated by Trump and his team in claiming the previous sarin gas attack was real - even though everyone involved from the military and intelligence to Trump and his team - knew there was no actual gas attack?

It is hard to say if that was simply another instance of Trump's anger leading to his sudden rash decision to try and deflect from the bombshell revelations from Seymour Hersh. But we do know that when asked for comment no one in the military or intelligence community confirmed what Trump and Haley were saying, they pleaded ignorance about the whole thing, which is astonishing to say the least.

What is even more amazing to me is the degree of cover-up provided for Trump by his arch enemies in the mainstream media. The revelations by Seymour Hersh are being studiously ignored by them. And this isn't some random blogger we are talking about, Seymour Hersh is a giant in modern journalism, one of if not the most respected journalist in the world for a long time. Yet when he provides more bombshell grist for the Anti-Trump media mill they ignore it, totally. What does this tell us about the mainstream media who every day look for ways to demonize Trump but ignore the biggest story of all?

It can only mean one thing. The word has come from the bosses to ignore the story. Why? Remember what happened in the media after Trump sent those missiles? For a short while after the Trump hated media was all of a sudden lionizing Trump as "finally getting it." Finally ready to take the reins of "the world's only superpower." Finally "acting presidential." Of course that slobbering idiocy did not last as we all saw. When Trump didn't follow that attack up with anything else to take out the Assad regime, the press went back to their nonstop Russiagate attacks on Trump and his cronies. Could it be that they are simply embarrassed with their reactions now that they stand exposed? Or were they given orders to stand down on this story for another reason?

This is the timeline:

1) Trump goes to the Middle East and meets with the leaders of the Muslim nations of the world. They announce the creation of what has been called an Arab Nato, whose job will be to work together to take on "the terrorist threat." They blame Iran as the source and cause of terrorism in the region and around the world. I wrote that Trump is being primed on a long planned for invasion of Syria.

2) Immediately after that Qatar is ex-communicated from that partnership and threatened by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for supporting Iran with business ties, and sponsoring terrorism, and for supporting Al-Jazeera in their support of terrorists. Trump supports the Saudis and calls Qatar out for supporting terrorism. American military leadership gets Rex Tillerson to call for calm and try to make peace because of their reliance on Qatar for the main military base in the region - especially now that Erdogan is no longer seen as a staunch ally in Turkey where the US has a large military presence.

3) The mainstream media pushes the idea that Qatar is to blame for their close ties to Iran and terrorism, supporting Trump and the Saudis. Qatar has those on their payroll in the media make counter-claims.

4) Many in the alternative media claim the real reason for targeting Qatar is not because of that since many other Arab states also have close ties to Iran. Some blame the attacks on Qatar for seemingly getting out of the regime change business in Syria - and possibly making plans on getting closer to the Russia-Turkey-Iran-Syria business and security axis. Qatar owned Al-Jazeera is also speculated as being a cause since it is the most popular news organization in the Muslim world and they often support views contrary to those espoused by the Saudis and other Gulf leaders. I speculated that in the case of an invasion of Syria by American, NATO, and Arab forces, that they would want Al-Jazeera beforehand shut down, in fear of their broadcasting in support of Syria.

5) The Saudis give an ultimatum to Qatar to end their ties to Iran and terrorism; to dissolve Al-Jazeera and a number of other popular news outlets; to give up sovereign control of their foreign policy; to pay large sums in restitution - and basically just become a vassal state of the Saudis and other Gulf state leaders.

6) Many in the alternative media along with Russia claim that Trump appears to be baiting Syria to attack them in order to create a pretext for ramping up new military action against the Assad regime. In the last month we have seen an increasing pattern of attacks by American forces on Syrian forces, with the shooting down of aircraft and destruction of other military hardware, and the killing of an unknown number of people. All with seemingly fraudulent excuses according to Russia and Syria. I made the claim that it appears that war with Syria is imminent although it is likely both Trump and the American military leadership oppose it for different reasons. I wrote that Trump is being pushed into it by the ultra-wealthy forces (Saudis and others who want to take over Syria) behind the mainstream media attacks on him via Russiagate, with a promise to make all Russiagate nonsense go away if he goes along with a long planned for regime change action in Syria. They originally planned on Obama doing the deed for them, but he resisted. They tried to force his hand with a supposed sarin attack by Assad, and then subsequent media attacks on Obama for not invading Syria for that. But the attacks had been exposed as a fraud by intelligence agencies, showing that it was more than likely the work of the Anti-Assad forces.

7) New revelations suddenly appear two days ago from a highly respected authoritative source in Seymour Hersh which makes Trump out to look like a lying fraud in his ordering missile attacks on Syria over a known non-existent sarin gas attack. The report from Hersh makes Trump's national security team look too fearful of losing their positions to challenge Trump when both they and he knew there was no sarin attack, or gas attack of any type. Hersh reports they knew it was a typical bombing done in coordination with the American military that ended up causing chlorine based gas to be created after cleaning supplies and other stored munitions ignited from the bombing.

8) The mainstream media amazingly ignores that story even though it is a clear impeachable offense, but the alternative media spreads it far and wide.

9) We see Trump seemingly out of the blue the very next day after that report from Hersh, threaten Assad and Russia with claims of having "uncovered a plan by Assad to once again attack his own people with sarin gas for which there will be severe repercussions."

